TRAVERSE CITY — The pitching was on point for the Traverse City Pit Spitters, and the bats did just enough to get the win against Battle Creek at home Thursday.
Nate Blain got the win in relief for the Pit Spitters, who are now 13-4 and maintained their 2.5-game lead in the Great Lakes East Division over the Rockford Rivets. Blain pitched four innings and gave up the Battle Jacks' only four hits while striking out five and walking one.
Jayden Dentler got the start for the Pit Spitters, tossing four no-hit innings with one strikeout and one walk to get the no-decision despite leaving with the lead. Dentler lowered his ERA to 1.13 with a minuscule WHIP of 0.25. Blain's ERA sits at 1.08.
Mitch White pitched the ninth for his second save of the season. He has not given up a run and has allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out eight in four appearances.
The Spitters' offense finally got to Battle Creek starter Jake Tirk in the fourth inning.
Andrew Mannelly and Jack Crighton led off with back-to-back singles and then moved up to second and third on a passed ball. Dylan Carey brought in Mannelly on a sacrifice fly, and Brendan Summerhill rocketed a two-out RBI double to left to plate Crighton and move Tyler Minnick, who had walked earlier, to third. Glenn Miller then worked a bases-loaded walk after fouling off three straight two-strike pitches to get the RBI and make it a 3-0 game.
The Pit Spitters are now 8-2 in their last 10 games and are the first Northwoods League team to reach 13 wins. The Willmar Stingers are 12-2 in the Great Plains West Division and have won seven straight.
Traverse City goes for the two-game sweep against the Battle Jacks on Friday. Nick Powers (2-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the mound for the Pit Spitters.
First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.