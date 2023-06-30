ROCKFORD, Illinois — The cushion in the Great Lakes East is now 2.5 games as the division-leading Traverse City Pit Spitters went on the road and beat second-place Rockford 5-4 on Friday.
The win moves the Pit Spitters to 21-11 and drops the Rivets to 18-13 and into a tie for second with the Kalamazoo Growlers.
Hayden Jatczak picked up the win in relief for Traverse City, going 2.1 innings and striking out three while allowing one hit and one walk with no runs. Nick Powers got the start for the Pit Spitters and took the no-decision after going four innings with four punchouts and four walks without allowing a run.
The Pit Spitters took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Jack Crighton led off the ballgame with a double and then scored on a Glenn Miller sacrifice fly.
Parker Brosius took a one-out walk in the top of the third and then stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring on a Colin Summerhill single to center for a 2-0 lead.
The Pit Spitters doubled their lead to 4-0 in the top of the sixth inning, both runs coming with two outs. Camden Traficante singled and Crighton doubled to left to put runners at second and third with two outs. Brosius then singled up the middle to plate both Traficante and Crighton.
But the Rivets had no plans of going quietly Friday night. Rockford scored four straight runs on a single, a dropped-third strike, an RBI groundout and a double in the bottom half of the sixth to knot the game at 4-4.
The Pit Spitters grabbed the lead right back in the top of the seventh when Traficante roped a double to right field that scored Andrew Mannelly, who walked earlier in the inning, to go up 5-4.
The bullpen held true for the last three innings and got the final nine outs to secure the Pit Spitters’ win. Aaron Forrest got his second straight save, pitching a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.
Traverse City and Rockford continue their brief two-game series Saturday. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. at Rockford Stadium.
The Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium for two against the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Sunday and Monday. Both games have a 7:05 p.m. start time with Aren Gustafson (2-0, 2.55 ERA) pitching Sunday and Ethan Foley (0-1, 1.98 ERA) taking the bump Monday.
