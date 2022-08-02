GREEN BAY — After getting swept by the Lakeshore Chinooks this past weekend, Traverse City shook off the losing taste on Monday in Green Bay with a 3-1 victory in 10 innings.
Alec Atkinson’s base knock in the 10th drove in the go-ahead and winning run with an RBI double to give the Spitters their first lead. But it didn’t stop there. With runners at second and third, Brennen Dorighi tacked on another run to make it 3-1.
Traverse City (36-24) tied it 1-1 until the eighth despite the Rockers striking in the first with an early 1-0 advantage. Dorighi’s RBI double gave the Spitters hope, but the Pit Spitters had other opportunities to get runs in the game.
Traverse City loaded the bases with one out in the first, but third baseman Glen Miller sent the ball to the infield for an easy double play. With one out in the third, Marshall Toole went for a steal but was thrown out. A pop fly followed to end the inning, but the pitching duel was on full display.
Green Bay (23-37) starting pitcher Luke Singleton gave the Spitters problems throughout the night. Through five, he allowed two hits, walked three, and struck out two on 63 pitches. Pit Spitters pitcher Avery Goldensoph, despite a long rain delay in the seventh and the early run, had a fine day on the mound.
After the game resumed, Goldensoph loaded the bases with two outs, but with a throw out to first, got out of the inning with the deficit remaining 1-0.
Goldensoph through seven innings, struck out three and walked four on 96 total pitches. The Rockers made things interesting after Goldensoph was taken out. With two outs and runners on first and second, Anthony Ramirez held his own and got the Spitters out of the inning.
In their Saturday matchup against the Chinooks (31-29), the Pit Spitters gave up multiple home runs in a 11-4 loss.
Lakeshore’s second baseman Zach Storbakken and Joey Spence had a pair of two-run home runs, and Matthias Haas had one. Sunday’s game was a different story. Traverse City and Lakeshore were exchanging runs.
Traverse City struck first, but Lakeshore answered with five runs making it 7-1 before the Spitters tacked on five runs in the third to get within one. Traverse City shortstop Camden Traficante opened the gates in the fourth for four runs, but Lakeshore regained the lead in the seventh and never looked back, winning 12-11.
Traverse City snapped a two-game losing streak and remained in first with a 4.5-game lead as second place remains up for grabs between the Rockford Rivets and Kalamazoo Growlers.
The Spitters are back in Green Bay Wednesday after the Major League Dreams Showcase doubleheader on Tuesday in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Several Pit Spitters were invited to showcase their skills to Major League Baseball scouts.
