TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced the addition of seven more players for the 2021 season, including a pair from the Big Ten.
The Spitters added Miles Simington (Purdue), Wyatt Rush (Michigan State), Jeremy Neff (Richmond), Jacob Marcus (Richmond), Zeb Roos (Wofford), Joe Horoszko (Wittenberg) and Coby Greiner (Arkansas-Fort Smith).
Simington (5-9, 210) hit four homers in his Purdue career over 44 games. The outfielder batted .336 as a COVID junior this year with a .429 on-base percentage. He’s also hit 16 doubles with Boilermakers after two years of junior college ball at Polk State and Heartland CC. Simington hit eight homers and drove in 63 runs in just over 300 at-bats at the Juco level.
Rush (6-3, 195) is also a COVID junior, striking out 14 in 17 innings this spring for the Spartans. The Grand Ledge native and right-handed hurler posted a 2.99 earned-run average in two seasons in East Lansing after two years at Lansing Community College, where he posted a 10-5 record with 91 strikeouts in 84.2 innings.
The left-handed Neff (6-3, 180) fanned 43 batters in 53.1 innings at Richmond, mostly as a starter, including 37 whiffs in 35.1 frames this season.
Marcus (5-10, 165) starts in the same rotation as Neff with the Spiders. The righty struggled with a 5.52 ERA as a freshman and sophomore, but bounced back with a strong 2021 spring, putting up a 2-1 record, 2.48 ERA and 36 strikeouts and 29 innings. He notched a save in his one relief appearance.
Roos (5-11, 193) overlapped with Simington at Heartland CC before moving on to Wofford this season. he responded with a .262 average, a home run, seven doubles, 19 RBIs, eight steals and 18 runs in 36 games in the outfield.
Horoszko 190) started eight of 11 games this season, compiling a 5-1 record with one complete game and 22 strikeouts in 37.1 innings.
Greiner (6-1, 165) is a side-arming right-hander who stuck out 28 in 27.1 innings as a freshman this spring, finishing the season with two saves.