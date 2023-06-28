TRAVERSE CITY — A furious comeback in the bottom of the ninth did not result in a win for the Traverse City Pit Spitters against Wisconsin Rapids.
The Pit Spitters trailed 4-0 going into their final at-bat against the Rafters at Turtle Creek Stadium on Tuesday. They managed to score four runs to force the game into extra innings, but Wisconsin Rapids scored one in the top of the 10th and set down the Traverse City batters 1-2-3 in the bottom half of the frame to win 5-4.
The loss along with a Rockford Rivets win drops the Pit Spitters into a tie for first place in the Great Lakes East Division at 18-11.
The Rafters plated four in the top of the seventh after the two Northwoods League squads battled to a 0-0 tie through six innings.
Jack Gurevitch singled off reliever Mitch White to drive in Brendan Bobo to make it 1-0, snapping White’s scoreless streak to begin the 2023 campaign. Shane Taylor then rifled a three-run homer to right field to make it a 4-0 game.
The score remained at 4-0 until the bottom of the ninth. Evan Orzech led off the inning with a double and then advanced to third on a Cole Prout single after a Cooper Erikson walk with one out to load the bases.
Camden Traficante walked to drive in Orzech, and Erikson scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Jack Crighton to cut the deficit in half. Parker Brosius then smacked a double to left to drive in Prout and Crighton to knot the ballgame and put the winning run in scoring position. Glenn Miller, however, lobbed a flyout to center to end the inning.
With the runner on second to start extra innings, Chris Conniff stole second on the first pitch from Aaron Forrest and then scored on a groundout to put the Rafters ahead 5-4. Forrest retired the next two batters, but the damage was done and a second comeback was not in the cards for the Pit Spitters.
Forrest took the loss to drop his record to 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA. Pit Spitters’ pitching struck out 10 Rafters and walked just two in the evening contest in front of nearly 1,500 fans.
The Pit Spitters continue their homestand Wednesday and Thursday as they welcome in the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for a two-game set.
Nico Saldias (0-1, 3.00 ERA) is slated to get the start Wednesday, and Carson Fischer (1-2, 4.01 ERA) will take the mound for the Pit Spitters on Thursday.
First pitch for both games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
