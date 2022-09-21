TRAVERSE CITY — The 10th-ranked Traverse City Christian Sabres treated Tuesday’s matchup against No. 7 Elk Rapids like any other game.
The Elks entered Tuesday’s game on an eight-game win streak, but the Sabres put a quick stop to that with a 3-2 victory thanks to Henry Reineck’s go-ahead goal with minutes to spare.
“We feel good, but you’ve got to remember that Elk Rapids is a good team and we are going to see them again. I am certain of that,” TC Christian head coach Ron Montney said. “One of us was going to go home winning, and one of us was going to go home losing. The team that lost is going to want revenge. I mean, that’s just the way this rivalry works.”
Some of the Sabres who played Tuesday had not seen the field much this season, but they were still able to play at the pace TC Christian is used to.
One, in particular, was freshman forward Landen Kiessel. Kiessel played more than 30 minutes on Monday and also saw the field in the Sabres’ win last Saturday against Traverse City Central. He’s been someone Montney continues to give playing time.
“He came in and did well and was able to hold his own. He’s not a big guy, but he was able to hold his own, and that was key,” Montney said.
The Elks did everything in their power to stay within reach. Elks forward Spencer Ball tallied their first goal making it 1-1 after the Sabres were given a penalty kick in the early minutes of the first half.
For the Sabres, goalkeeper Patrick Gallagher suffered an injury that sidelined him for the entire game, but he was still in high spirits and kept his teammates motivated. Sophomore Elijah Sears was left to take over.
“This was Elijah’s second game, first time at goalkeeper,” Montney said. “I mean, there’s a lot of composure that he had to have. He’s a sophomore and has played two games. He has never played keeper before.”
After Gallagher went to the sidelines, the Sabres didn’t flinch and kept playing their game. TC Christian regained the lead after a goal from Preston Jaworski, who shot it from a far distance away to the top right corner to push the Sabres in front 2-1.
“That laser from the upper 90, I mean that is a one-in-10 hit. I mean hate to say it, but it’s a great hit,” Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said. “Give that kid every ounce of credit.”
After Jaworski’s goal, the entire bench and stands lit up in celebration. But there was still more time left.
With 18 minutes left, Elks forward Jayden Hresko made a few moves inside the crowded box to tap it in to make it 2-2, but the Sabres would add another goal at the end.
The Elks finished with 18 shots, but the Sabres were able to get chances as well. Senior goalkeeper Ani Lugin played the entire game after sharing time in Monday’s matchup. Plum was pleased to see how Lugin performed despite how the score looked.
“He had a lot of good saves tonight,” Plum said.
While the loss had a slight effect on the players and Plum, the head coach knows there’s nothing he can say that is going to help. The only redemption is the next game.
“They know they had to score, and they didn’t do it,” Plum said. “They are beating themselves up. There’s nothing I can say, and me yelling at them is not going to change anything, right? It’s more about keeping the communication going. The sun is going to rise up tomorrow, and we’re going to be here and we’re going to be ready to go.”
Elk Rapids has a chance to get back on track against Charlevoix (5-2-3) on Thursday. TC Christian will get a couple of days off before participating in the Huron Shores Invite on Saturday.
