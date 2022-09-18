TRAVERSE CITY — No matter how many games the Traverse City Christian Sabres have to play, Roy Montney has them ready.
“They played tough, and they played a game before this one,” the varsity boys soccer head coach said. “They played Leland on Thursday and Elk Rapids on Tuesday. They were tired. They played up, stepped up, and played well.”
TC Christian (6-3-2) is 1-2 over the past three games, but after a big 3-1 win against Traverse City Central (2-8-1) on Saturday at the Trojan Athletics Complex, Montney and his team had big smiles. The coach even told his boys to take Sunday off before they practice for a red hot Elk Rapids (8-5-1) team — who are riding a seven-game win streak.
Midland (7-3) finished 2-0 in the tournament, beating both TC Christian and Traverse City Central to them the outright winner.
Even after playing three games within two days, the Sabres applied pressure on the Trojans all game. Playing fast is what Montney has preached to his boys all season. Anytime TC Central got close to a goal, the Sabres defenders were there to get rid of it.
“We play as fast as we can. I mean, I’m not going to debate that,” Montney said. “The idea is, we are a possession team, and we want to play quickly.”
Sabres senior captain Henry Reineck scored two goals — one of the goals was on a penalty kick and Frank Reineck scored the final goal. Liam Donnell and Julian Ahluwalia each had a pair of assists. After being down 2-0 in the second period, the Trojans put everything they had on the field.
After only three shots on goal in the first period, TC Central doubled that in the second while connecting on its only goal. The goal came off a corner kick, which allowed them to keep possession as much as possible.
The Trojans had a penalty kick opportunity in the closing minutes, but goalkeeper Patrick Gallagher had a diving save to keep the Sabres up 3-1. Gallagher finished the game with six saves.
“Patty is doing wonderful,” Montney said. “I mean, when Patty was a freshman, you would have asked the question: Is this guy ever going to be a keeper? And now he’s a great keeper. I mean, he’s one of the best keepers we’ve had in a long time.”
TC Central made Gallagher work for everything, but he wouldn’t give up. TC Central head coach Chris Hale saw his boys do some good things on the pitch, but the Trojans made too many mistakes that Hale wants his team to clean up before the next game.
“A lot of teams this season have recognized if they are more intense to the 50/50 balls than we are, that’s usually what’s going to make a difference in the game. It creates errors and creates bad decisions. It’s just a matter of us getting to the 50/50 balls,” Hale said.
TC Christian didn’t get a chance to sub players in because the Sabres already have six players out. Some players played in positions they haven’t played before, but Montney was pleased to see how his players were able to adapt.
“They are doing wonderful,” he said. “They’re understanding what has to happen next and why we do X to get a Y result — and that’s why, and they’re doing well in that sense.”
TC Central looks to snap its two-game losing streak against Petoskey (8-5) on Tuesday.
