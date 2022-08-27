TRAVERSE CITY — The first week of boys soccer is in the books for Traverse City Christian, and the Sabres are pleased with how their week went — despite a shutout loss Friday.
TC Christian is now 3-1 after shutting out its first three opponents and winning by either a goal or more. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian (2-3) didn’t suffer that same fate and instead gave the Sabres a taste of their own medicine with a 4-0 victory at the Keystone Soccer Complex.
“So this is a tough game against a tough, tough school,” Sabres coach Roy Montney said. “We’ve got talented players, but they need minutes before they can come off the bench.”
Montney noted that they have lost a few players from last season, so there is still learning that has to take place. But despite the score, Sabres senior goalie Patrick Gallagher was given high praise for his performance.
“The progression he has made since his sophomore year is amazing,” Montney said. “He’s strong. He doesn’t get rattled. And that’s the key to it. He’s a good keeper and has developed into a good keeper.”
The first half had WMC written all over it. Muskegon had plenty of chances to get more than a goal. They finished the first half with five shots on goal — 17 total — but connected one after an assist from Gavin Riksen, who dribbled past the defender and passed the ball to forward Matthew Bradford-Royle for the first goal making it 1-0.
The Sabres finished with two shots on goal the entire game — both came in the first half. Anytime they had a chance to score, the four WMC defenders closed on the forwards quickly.
Once the second half started, it was Muskegon’s game to win from the start of the whistle. The WMC forwards diced the Sabres defenders in the second half at almost every chance they could get; but even though the defenders were getting worked on, Montney saw some good things in his defenders.
“Aiden (Peters) — which is our center back — played very well,” he said. “He held that down in the middle, and that’s the key to it.”
Despite the effort from Peters and the defenders, WMC forward Tekalegn Vlasma neared a hat trick, finishing the game with two goals.
The first came from junior Lucas Dick, who passed to the inside where Vlasma tapped it in. The second goal from the sophomore was off a breakaway, making it an easy goal, pushing the lead 4-0.
The Sabres finished the week 3-1, but Montney notes while many of the players are still learning to play with each other, playing against a tough team like Muskegon WMC made it difficult to learn.
“We are early in the season, their combinations and the chemistry between our midfielders and our forwards will happen,” he said. “That’s been the advantage that we’ve had earlier this week that we didn’t have today. It’s not that we didn’t have an opportunity, we didn’t have as many opportunities as we’ve had in the past.”
“These guys are tired, I’m not going to debate that,” he continued.
The Sabres will get a chance to rest over the weekend before heading to Boyne City (0-1) on Monday for their first road game since Aug 17.
