TRAVERSE CITY — Jen Wright heard a car alarm blaring Tuesday morning at Traverse City Central’s weights session.
The Trojans volleyball coach poked her head outside.
“I look out and Emma (Turnquist) is standing at her car and set off her car alarm and didn’t know how to turn it off,” Wright said. “Her natural quirks make you laugh. She’s a fun-loving kid.”
Wright has coached the TC Central senior-to-be since her freshman season, including with North Shore Volleyball, so they interact almost year-round.
She’ll be Central’s team captain next season.
“The biggest thing that stands out about Emma is she doesn’t even realize how good she is,” Wright said. “She’s very humble. Kids love being around her. She’s funny and humble.”
Turnquist hasn’t been funny to the Trojans’ opposition, however, and the 6-foot-1 outside hitter’s reputation raised enough alarms that she was offered by Division 2 Davenport University as a junior and verbally committed to the Panthers.
The Record-Eagle Dream Team selection is the third player from last year’s team that has committed to play college volleyball, joining Maggie McCrary (Miami of Ohio) and Olivia Fiebing (Hope College).
The junior combined with McCrary to give Central bookend big hitters. Turnquist amassed 389 kills, 106 digs, 95 aces and 20 blocks as a junior.
The two-time all-Big North Conference selection said she received a lot of interest from Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference schools throughout the recruiting process, but a visit to Davenport for a camp pretty much sealed the deal.
“I fell in love with the place immediately,” said Turnquist, who also sat in on a Panthers practice in late November. “The people, facilities and gyms were amazing. I knew right away that’s where I wanted to be.”
Turnquist has always been taller than most.
“It was kind of easy to stick out in a crowd,” she said. “I was huge as a baby from the start and I just kept sprouting.”
Her days of playing with the Far Out travel team along with McCrary and sisters Molly and Emma Mirabelli brought about the “T-time!” chant when Turnquist notches a series of kills.
“She has quite a bit of potential at college level,” Wright said. “She’s isn’t even close to peaking yet.”
She’s the fifth Traverse City athlete to commit to Davenport this year, joining fellow Central students Sophie Jackson (tennis), Olivia Richards (track/cross country) and West’s Trey Zelinski (lacrosse) and Andrea Frary (wrestling).
Benzie Central’s Kelsey Novogradac (wrestling) and Cadillac’s Makenna Bryant (basketball) also committed to the Panthers.
“I liked how small it was,” said Turnquist, a 3.64 GPA student who is leaning toward majoring in business. “Everything was in one area. You get to know everyone easier, just because there’s not a million people there.”
