TRAVERSE CITY — Cameron Mansfield got his first set of golf clubs from Michael Beattie.
Beattie had to be reminded of that fact, but the gesture is something that Mansfield hasn't forgotten and one for which he'll always be grateful.
"We've always had that bond, and I've always looked up to him," Mansfield said of Beattie. "I wasn't too into the game yet, but I had just joined the junior elite program. So we reached out to Beattie's family, and they blessed me with a set of clubs."
And because the duo of Traverse City Central Trojans shared clubs in the past, it seems only fitting that seven years later the 2023 senior captain Beattie and the soon-to-be 2024 senior captain Mansfield share honors as the 2023 Record-Eagle Boys Golfers of the Year.
"It's more than deserved for Cam to share this with me," Beattie said. "He's put in more work than just about anybody I've ever known that plays golf, so it's good to see him receive this along with me."
Beattie said their friendship helped carry them and the rest of the Trojans through a hard-fought season.
"I've known Cam for a long, long time," Beattie said. "We've always practiced together, even outside of high school golf. Our relationship has been tight for more than a few years, and that really helped get us through the year. We were able to talk to each other and share how we felt about our performance and the performance of our teammates as well."
Mansfield wasn't even sure that he was the correct "Cam" to be getting the Golfer of the Year accolades along with Beattie, believing instead that teammate and senior captain Cam Peters had been chosen.
"To be with Beattie, it's just great," Mansfield said. "He's a great guy and a great leader, so it is definitely an honor."
The Trojans finished the regular season ranked third in Division 1 and finished sixth as a team at the state finals. During the 2023 campaign, the Trojans won 15 meets, including sweeping the Big North Conference tournaments and winning a regional championship.
Mansfield was the Trojans' low scorer at state with a two-day effort of 150. Beattie finished four strokes back with a 154 followed by Cam Peters with a 158, Mack Shane with a 164, and Boston Price with a 171. Mansfield’s 150 was good for 14th place on the individual leaderboard. Beattie was 19th, Peters 32nd, Shane 51st, and Price 79th in the field of 114.
Central head coach Lois McManus praised Beattie's leadership and Mansfield's work ethic, pointing to how both helped build a healthy team culture rooted in respect and competition.
"It was just nice to see how everyone came together," Beattie said. "We all worked so hard to have this season together, and I'm just so glad that we were able to perform as well as we'd hoped. We put so many years into it, so it was nice to see it pay off with that kind of success."
With a solid core of seniors leading the way to start the season, Mansfield said he was "just trying to get in the mix" as best he could.
"It's just a battle every week, and I love that," Mansfield said. "Those guys are able to push me, and I was able to push them. Everyone was just trying to have fun. There wasn't any negativity on the team."
That "friend culture," as Mansfield said, that surrounds the game of golf is what made 2023 so special.
"For me, it's all about the grind and trying to get better every day. Doing that with the guys around you is just great," he said.
The senior veteran leadership that Mansfield got to benefit from had Beattie at the heart of it. The now-graduated senior said maturity is one of the biggest factors in improving not only your game but yourself as a person.
"There's two ways to approach it. You can go out there and mess around and not take it too seriously, which is totally fine. And then there is the competitive side, which we've been trying to tackle for the last 10-11 years of our lives," Beattie said. "It takes a different mindset to know that this is a big dedication if you want to improve yourself and your ability to play the game."
Both Beattie and Mansfield find it incredibly enjoyable to put in that time and effort to get better.
"You're not going to get better if you're mad at yourself," Mansfield said. "Yeah, you look back and question this shot or whatever. But it all happened how it happened, and you just have to move forward. The game is all in your head, and that's what I love about it."
Both Beattie and Mansfield are grateful to those around them who taught them the game and helped them along the way.
"I'd like to thank Scott Wilson, our swing coach, for helping us get where we are today. For as much as he's done for both of our games, I can't thank him enough," Beattie said. "And to Coach Lo and all of the opportunities she's given us and the impressive tournaments she's gotten us into, we just really appreciate that."
Although Beattie's time with the Trojans as a competitor is now done, Mansfield still has one more year. He has lofty goals and is once again looking forward to the opportunity to compete and help the team succeed.
"I want us to be in the mix again at states," Mansfield said. "I think we're going to be just as solid next year as we were this year. Having those opportunities to fight and play well is all that's going to matter. I'm really proud of what we've accomplished and seeing the progression of Central golf these last few years."
2023 BOYS GOLF DREAM TEAM
Michael Beattie — Traverse City Central, Sr. (Co-Golfer of the Year)
Beattie's consistent play throughout the season helped the Trojans win conference and regional titles, culminating in a 19th-place finish individually at the Division 1 state finals. The senior, whose leadership was unquestioned throughout the season, averaged 75.6 per round in the Big North Conference.
Cameron Mansfield — Traverse City Central, Jr. (Co-Golfer of the Year)
Mansfield was the top individual finisher for the Trojans at the Division 1 state finals, finishing 14th with a two-day total of 150. His steady presence throughout the season helped the Trojans to conference and regional titles. The junior was right behind Beattie in the Big North Conference with a 75.8 average.
Kole Putnam — Gaylord, Sr.
The senior Blue Devil capped off an incredible high school career as he finished third at the state finals after winning a regional championship in Division 2. Putnam was consistently one of the best golfers in northern Michigan in the last few years.
David Ansely — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
The sophomore Gladiator tied for the lowest score at the Division 3 regional but took runner-up after the playoff, although he did lead St. Francis to a team championship. Ansley finished 45th at the state finals.
Blake O'Connor — Glen Lake, Sr.
The 2022 Record-Eagle Co-Golfer of the Year and the 2023 Division 4 regional runner-up fired a 150 over two days at the state finals to take the bronze and help the Lakers finish third as a team.
Winslow Robinson — Traverse City West, So.
Robinson followed up a great debut season with a stellar sophomore campaign that showed he's already improving on his potential. He was the Titans' low scorer at regionals and the low scorer in the Big North Conference at 74.5.
Josh Slocum — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
Slocum was a big part of the Gladiators' successful 2023 season and their regional championship. The sophomore fired a 174 at the state finals to help St. Francis finish 14th overall.
Boston Price — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Price was tied with TC West's Winslow Robinson for low scorer in the Big North Conference at 74.5 per 18 holes as he helped the Trojans to a third consecutive BNC championship.
Mack Shane — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Shane was under the weather at the state finals, but he was a top-shelf performer for the Trojans throughout the regular season and regional meet as he averaged a tick over 76 shots per 18 in the Big North Conference as a senior.
Cam Peters — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Peters was stellar for the conference and regional champions as he took 32nd at the Division 1 state finals with a two-day score of 158. His leadership and steady play were big reasons for the Trojans' wealth of success in 2023.
Michael Houtteman — Glen Lake, So.
Houtteman was a Co-Golfer of the Year in 2022 as a freshman, and he followed that up with another spectacular season for the Lakers. He tied for second at the regional and then shot a 155 at the state finals to finish ninth.
Jacob Scharp — Manistee, Jr.
Scharp was a top-shelf performer throughout the regular season and in the regionals for Manistee. The junior finished fourth at the regional and then 10th at the state finals.
Max Scharp — Manistee, Fr.
Scharp's debut season for the soon-to-be Mariners was fantastic as the freshman proved he could be relied on in big tournaments. He finished fourth at the regional and then took 40th at the state finals.
Sam Pletcher — Charlevoix, Sr.
Pletcher was integral in helping the Rayders capture a regional championship, and the senior then went on to an All-State performance at the state finals with a sixth-place finish to cap his prep career.
Hudson Vollmer — Charlevoix, Jr.
The Division 4 regional champion could vie for Golfer of the Year in 2024 if he takes that next step. The junior helped the Rayders to a team regional title and then finished 16th at the state finals.
Nathan Schaub — Suttons Bay, So.
The sophomore put together a wonderful 2023 season for the Norsemen, taking fourth at the Division 4 regional with a 76 and then finishing 20th at the state finals with a two-day total of 163.
Titus Best — McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Jr.
Best showed a great deal of promise and potential in a successful 2023 campaign that saw him finish third at the Division 4 regional and then 30th at the state finals with a 168.
Jonathan Ringstrom — East Jordan, Sr.
Ringstrom qualified for state as an individual after shooting an 81 at the Division 4 regional. He came on strong during the second day of the state finals with a 75 to finish 13th overall with a 160.
Carson Chumbler — Harbor Springs, Sr.
Chumbler was the top individual state qualifier coming out of the Division 4 regional after firing a 76. The senior Ram then finished 21st at the state finals with a two-day score of 163.
SECOND TEAM
Graham Peters — Traverse City Central, Fr.
William Gibbons — Traverse City St. Francis, Fr.
Lewis Walter — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
Owen Jackson — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
Austin Stehouwer — Traverse City West, Jr.
Henry Stachnik — Traverse City West, Fr.
Marcus Long — Grand Traverse Academy, Fr.
Joey Mirabelli — Traverse City Christian, 8th
Cooper Swikoski — Kalkaska, Sr.
Jordan Bladzik — Manistee, Sr.
Braydon Sorenson — Manistee, Jr.
Bryce Boss — Charlevoix, Fr.
Emmett Bergmann — Charlevoix, So.
Henry Herzog — Charlevoix, Jr.
Ethan Coleman — Suttons Bay, Jr.
Nick Dashner — Suttons Bay, Sr.
Garrett Moss — Glen Lake, Sr.
Drew Dezelski — Glen Lake, Sr.
Emmitt Baas — McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Fr.
Cameron Baas — McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Sr.
Cash Rosum — Frankfort, Fr.
Noah Traviss — Cadillac, So.
Connor Putman — Cadillac, Sr.
Andrew Stadt — Boyne City, Jr.
Jack Neer — Boyne City, Sr.
Ryan Reynolds — Boyne City, Jr.
Owen Spencer — Elk Rapids, Jr.
Benjamin Strange — Central Lake, Fr.
Ty Burks — East Jordan, So.
Liam Waskiewicz — Leland, So.
Aiden O'Dwyer — Frankfort, Jr.
Fabio Castro — Manton, Sr.
Nathan Corey — Onekama, Sr.
Christien Westcott — Benzie Central, So.
Olin Alonzi — Harbor Springs, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Isaac Shapiro, Traverse City West; Ben Schlaff, Manistee; Dylan Barnowski, Suttons Bay; Ethan Novak, Glen Lake; Dries VanNoord, McBain NMC; Blair DeZeeuw, McBain NMC; Aythen Kent, Gaylord; Brandt Hoogerhyde, Gaylord; Gage Caverson, Gaylord; Andrew Licata, Petoskey; Nolan Jarvis, Petoskey; Gavin Galbraith, Petoskey; Alex Calcaterra, Boyne City; Logan Whiteford, Kalkaska; Thorston Booy, Kalkaska; and Nick Little, Kalkaska; Spencer Ball, Elk Rapids; Gabe Lavely, Elk Rapids; Greyson Cook, Elk Rapids; Sam Keena, Kingsley; Bryce Malcolm, Grayling; Hunter Geiger, Lake City; Kaid Pawlanta, Gaylord. St. Mary; Benjamin Hanes, Harbor Light; Howie Kropp, Leland; Max Waldrup, Leland; Jacob Baker, Johannesburg-Lewiston; Karson Swiszowski, Mancelona; Connor Wojciechowski, Bear Lake; Elliott Hammon, Frankfort; Lincoln Hicks, Manton; Spencer Reed, McBain; Diego Ham, Mesick; Peyton Clouse, Onekama; Drew McIsaac, Onekama.
