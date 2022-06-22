TRAVERSE CITY — Running for a consistent amount of time takes skill and practice.
The student-athletes who participated in national events during the last week have the skills to compete at the highest level that any high school track and field athlete can get.
Nothern Michigan had athletes participating at the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, as well as the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle and the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia.
All-American Julia Flynn — a recent Traverse City Central graduate — participated in two events this past week. The first was the Brooks PR, which took place last Wednesday, where she made history by clocking at 4:37.73 in the championship mile run, making her the fastest female high school athlete in Michigan for the 1-mile.
Flynn said the 1-mile race has always been her favorite throughout her high school career.
“What I’ve always said was ‘I just love running’ and people tend to succeed at what they love,” Flynn said. “It was amazing for me to hear I was the fastest in the state history because to be on that level is mindboggling. I hold myself to extremely high expectations,”
The soon-to-be Stanford Cardinal went on to have a great weekend at the Nike Outdoor where she participated in the 2-mile championship, finishing third with a time of 10:00.88. That placed her as the No. 2 all-time competitor in the 2-mile behind former Rockford standout Ericka VanderLende.
Any runner who has participated or even stepped foot on Hayward Field at the University of Oregon knows it’s special.
“Just being on that field and appreciating the history and all the legacies that played out on that field is amazing, and I was honored to be a part of it,” Flynn said joyfully. “To walk away and be an All-American in the 2-mile, that was amazing,”
Flynn hopes to continue her stellar running and inspire young females in Michigan who are interested in the sport.
Flynn wasn’t the only one making history at the Nike Outdoor Nationals. Fellow Traverse City Central Trojan Luke Venhuizen finished fourth in the 2-mile championship race with a time of 8:56.92, making him the ninth fastest in Michigan history for a male high school runner.
“It meant a lot. I knew I could do it. I just knew I had to really work for it,” said Venhuizen. “This really an exciting moment for me and just kind of [showed] everything paid off.”
When he crossed the finish line and learned he made the top six, Venhuizen immediately put his fist in the air as a sign of joy for the accomplishments that he put into this season.
He also participated in the 1-mile championship race, finishing 33rd with a 4:14 one day after cracking the top ten.
Running in Michigan is no easy feat. Sticking with the sport can take a lot of motivation, especially when northern Michigan winters hit and the snow starts falling. Flynn and Venhuizen both mentioned that bearing through the weather built their grit and character.
“Over this past season, I met a lot of my goals and it definitely hasn’t been easy,” Flynn said.
“The winters are harsh and cold. It’s tough to get up in the mornings or get out after school and just run. I say it has helped,” said Venhuizen, who will continue his running career in the Great Lakes State when he attends the University of Michigan.
Both Flynn and Venhuizen hope their names will remain in the history books for some time — until someone breaks it. Flynn is hopeful someone will break it someday.
Veenhuizens’ sister, Kathleen, had an event as well. She competed in the Emerging Elite 800 Meter Run, placing 16th with a time of 2:18.00. Even though it’s still not a top-10 finish, just to be able to run a time like this is impressive within itself.
Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones participated in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals. He was runner-up in the 5000-meter championship race finishing with 14:22.57 just milliseconds behind Riley Hough’s 14:21.81.
For Jones, he said the result was disappointing, but he will use this weekend as motivation for next season as he enters his senior year. Jones plans to take a couple of weeks off before he begins training for cross country season.
“It wasn’t a great result for me all around. I got a runner-up in the 5K and eighth place in the mile, but I feel I just have to take it as I’m not the best and I have to keep working, keep training to be better,” Jones said. “It’s just a learning experience you know, it was disappointing, [so] just take it to my advantage and [use] it as fuel for my training.”
Jones finished the 1-mile with 4:09.83, only .34 seconds away from being an All-American.
While the results weren’t what the expectations were hoped to be, being able to experience the event itself was fun for Jones. Jones has participated in a few indoor nationals, but this was his first outdoor nationals event.
“It was eye-opening,” he said. “There were so many great athletes there. I think being around in that atmosphere was fun.”
