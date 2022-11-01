TRAVERSE CITY — No costumes were necessary for Traverse City Central to play Traverse City West’s boogeyman on Halloween.
TC Central (29-8-4) topped West for the third time this season, taking Monday’s Division 1 district opener 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 in front of a Trojans home crowd filled with witches, devils, black cats and even a referee.
Match time was moved up three hours to allow players, spectators and coaches to participate in Halloween activities.
“Everyone appreciates having it earlier to go enjoy their Halloween, especially when we don’t have school (Tuesday),” said TC Central senior Kate McCrary, who had 13 kills, six digs and a block. “Our coach has little kids, and the West coach has little kids, too.”
The Trojans and Titans played just five days prior, with Central’s win last Wednesday clinching the program’s first Big North Conference title since 2005.
Not only did Central win all three matches against West this season, but the Trojans didn’t drop a single set.
“If it’s happened, it’s been a while,” Trojans first-year head coach Emily Wilbert said. “And it’s possible that it’s never happened.”
TC Central Athletic Director Justin Thorington said he and West A.D. Jason Carmien tried to have the game moved to Tuesday to avoid Halloween, but the Michigan High School Athletic Association wouldn’t allow it, given that the winner could be faced with playing three consecutive days if things worked out. The district semifinals are Wednesday and the finals are Thursday.
“Both our coaches have young kids, and Jason and I want to limit putting our coaches in a position of having to choose between their kids or coaching,” Thorington said. “Coaches are hard to find. Great coaches are even harder. We both have great coaches we want to support.”
The solution was moving the game up from its 6 p.m. start time to 3:30 p.m., not long after school ended for the day. That’d allow Wilbert and West’s Emily Baumann to take their kids trick or treating, as well as their players.
“Being able to sweep them 3-0 three times in a row, it’s incredible,” Central junior libero Natalie Bourdo said. “Ever since I’ve been here, it’s never been like that. It’s always been a really close fight.”
Central sprinted out to a 10-5 lead in the second game before West tied the set 13-13. That’s when Bourdo stepped up to serve and reeled off three aces in a 7-0 run to put the Trojans back in control. The Trojans took that momentum into the third set, with Marley Richmond firing three aces in a 9-0 start.
“I was just trying to get my serve in, and it ended up like escalating and I gained more confidence and started swinging a little harder,” Bourdo said. “It was really close before that and we got a bit of a lead from there in the second set, which helped us maintain that energy going into the third.”
Central was led by McCrary, Lily Briggs (eight digs, ace), Richmond (37 assists, four digs, six aces), Bourdo (11 digs, three aces), Addy Booher (seven digs, one assist), Elyse Heffner (nine digs, seven kills, three blocks, two aces), Catelyn Heethuis (10 kills, 12 digs, block), Sydney Baehr (three kills, block) and Phoebe Humphrey (seven kills, four blocks, one dig).
“That is a really hard thing to do, play a team three times and be able to beat them and then also not to drop a set,” Wilbert said. “That says a lot about the team we have this year, that they’re mentally tough and physically tough to handle the challenge. They played incredible tonight and I also thought West played well.”
Avery Lahti led West with 10 kills and a block, with other top contributors including Audrey LaFaive (five kills, two digs), Amaleah Steit (three digs, assist, ace), Ava Hellem (four kills, two blocks), Claire Miner (two blocks, one kill), Jenna Flick (nine digs, ace), Kaylee Schaub (two digs, nine assists), Madeline Bildeaux (four kills, two blocks) and Rena Smith (14 assists, ace, two digs).
The Titans don’t lose a single player to graduation, with a roster of 10 juniors and two sophomores.
“We had a great season with a young and enthusiastic team,” Baumann said. “The growth that we had from the beginning of the season gives me excitement for the future of the Titans.”
The Trojans move on to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal at Muskegon Mona Shores against Muskegon High, with Mona Shores and Reeths-Puffer in the 5 p.m. contest. The regional semifinals take place in Gaylord on Nov. 8, with the finals in Midland two days later.
Both teams’ student sections mostly wore costumes in the matinee game between the rivals.
“Since I’ve been playing on the team, we haven’t won against West all three times,” McCrary said. “It’s definitely special, especially my senior year. This is my last home game, so it was the best way to go out, in my opinion.”
