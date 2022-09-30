TRAVERSE CITY — On to Cadillac.
Traverse City Central took care of business Thursday, dispatching of youthful Big North Conference foe Petoskey in straight games to set up a road battle for first place next Wednesday.
Central (18-6-4, 5-1 Big North) topped Petoskey 25-12, 25-16, 25-18 at home Thursday. That leaves the Trojans as the only BNC team within striking distance of a Vikings squad undefeated in league play.
If Central were to take that match, they’d be tied atop the standings with Cadillac and have conference matchups remaining against Gaylord and TC West — teams the Trojans already beat once this season.
“I’m genuinely so proud of us,” Central senior defensive specialist Lily Briggs said. “We played so together and very unified. It was such a fun game to play. You can tell by how loud we get and how excited we all are on and off the court that it’s just such a fun environment to be in.”
Central used aggressive serving to keep Petoskey (15-12-4, 2-4 BNC) off balance. The Trojans logged just six aces, but they had numerous instances where the ball didn’t make it back over the net straight off a serve.
“We were a little dead tonight compared to the way we normally play, but they came out pretty strong,” Petoskey coach Casie Parker said. “They were stronger tonight than the last time we played them. They were hitting great, and we struggled with defending them.”
The game didn’t have any line judges, so the two Gaylord-area referees assigned to the game quickly trained several members of the TC Central freshman team prior to the game.
Elyse Heffner paced the Trojans with 12 kills, eight blocks, six digs and two aces.
“Elyse had a really great game,” TC Central head coach Emily Wilbert said. “A lot of what sparks that excitement and enthusiasm is the blocks. She blocked really well tonight, and that I think gave us a lot of motivation.”
Sophomore Marley Richmond doled out 36 assists as well as eight digs, a kill and two aces. Kate McCrary put up nine kills, Phoebe Humphrey eight, and Catelyn Heethuis six. Natalie Bourdo led the team in digs with 18, while Addison Booher added 11, Lily Briggs five, and Audrey Parker four. Lucia France added two kills, a block and three digs.
The Trojans have split with Cadillac this season, losing the BNC game three weeks ago before topping the Vikings at their own tournament.
Central dropped the first two games in the league meeting with Cadillac, then rallied to force a fifth game that the Vikings took 15-13.
“The first time we played them, it happened to be our first conference match because Petoskey got rescheduled,” Wilbert said. “And it was our first home match and the girls have a new coach and there’s just a lot of excitement and anxiety with it.”
Central originally wasn’t supposed to open BNC play with Cadillac. The Trojans’ schedule had a date at Petoskey that ended up moving because of issues with Petoskey’s gym floor.
Petoskey started two sophomores and a freshman setter in Thursday’s match.
“We hung in there tonight,” Parker said. “But hopefully next time it’ll be better.”
Petoskey’s bench players had fun with the game, barking back at the TC Central student section and all falling down on the floor after a Brynn Jonker kill.
Sophomores Caitlyn Matelski and Jonker led Petoskey with five kills each. The team’s only senior, Reagan Walsh, chipped in three kills, and junior Katie Hansen and freshman Katie Parker each had a pair. Katie Parker also dished out 16 assists and added seven digs, while junior Lucy Tarachas dug up 15 shots.
Jonker, Hansen, Parker, freshman Leah Sulitis, Walsh and sophomore Sadie Corey each had a block. Corey and junior Lia Trudeau each had one kill, and Corey registered the team’s only ace. Hansen, junior Alynna Himebauch and sophomore Alison Bailey each logged four digs.
Petoskey hosts Gaylord Wednesday as both teams draw a welcome break in the season schedule without a tournament Saturday. Petoskey was coming off a championship at the Algonac Invitational last weekend.
Central heads to Cadillac on Wednesday for the big BNC showdown, the first of three straight road dates.
“The first time we were all very nervous,” Heffner said. “This time, we can go out more excited. We know more what to expect, and we can mentally prepare and get in the right mindset — which last time we kind of lacked at the beginning of the game.”
