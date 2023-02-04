TRAVERSE CITY — After handing their rival a 29-point loss the last time they met, the Traverse City Central Trojans left the comfort of their home gym for the hostile territory of Traverse City West with the hopes of a repeat performance. And they got it.
The Trojan varsity girls basketball team pulled off the regular-season sweep of West, claiming a 40-17 victory over the host Titans in the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader Friday.
The Trojans (12-3, 5-1 Big North) were out to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season after losing to Muskegon on the road Tuesday. Central head coach Jen Dutmers said she was “madly proud” of her girls’ efforts in the loss Tuesday, adding they felt strong going against West.
“West is always going to come out and give us a tough game,” Dutmers said. “Tonight, we were able to take a breath and get back to what we’re good at executing.”
The Titans (4-13, 2-5 Big North) pulled off a nice win against Benzie Central on Wednesday in a low-scoring affair, 32-28, to snap a two-game skid. West head coach Tim Rieman said his squad is getting better but admitted they are likely a step behind the rival Trojans.
“That’s the level we want to be at,” Rieman said. “We want to be able to handle that type of pressure; and when someone attacks us, we want to attack them right back.”
Both teams got off to a slow start with West leading Central 4-3 after the first quarter. The Trojans got a bucket on their second possession of the game off a Jakiah Brumfield steal and layup. The Titans did not score their first points until Mikayla Thompson connected on two from the line with 3:20 left.
The offensive struggles continued into the second as both teams were plagued by turnovers, but the Trojans cleaned up on the offensive boards to convert some second-chance points that led to two triples from Halli Warner for a 16-6 lead at the half.
Central’s defense held West without a field goal in the third quarter, allowing just four free throws. Four different Trojans made buckets in the third as Sophie Simon, Brumfield, Lucia France and Catelyn Heethius all connected to pull away at 29-10.
“Our message was just to let our offense work through,” Dutmers said. “When we let our offense reverse and play out, stuff opens up for us. We’ve got to let these things play out.”
The Titans finally broke their field-goalless streak with 4:51 left in the fourth on a strong layup underneath from freshman Grace Bohrer. But by then, the Trojans already had an insurmountable lead at 37-13.
“Give credit to (Central) because they took us out of what we wanted to do,” Rieman said. “Defensively, we played solid for about three quarters. We let down a bit in the fourth and gave up some buckets we don’t normally give up. But it’s been a grind all year offensively.”
Brumfield finished with a game-high 13 points along with three rebounds and three steals for Central. France led in rebounds with 11 and had seven points, and Heethuis tallied seven dimes as she facilitated scoring opportunities. Simon scored eight points and hauled in eight boards.
“It definitely came down to our teamwork and getting together on offense,” Heethuis said. “Our defense pretty much speaks for itself. We stay disciplined on defense, and we know that wins games.”
Bohrer and Thompson each led West with six points. Ainslee Hewitt had three, and Raegan LaCross had two.
Central bounces between nonconference and conference contests for the next four games as the Trojans host Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday before returning to Big North action against Cadillac on the road Friday. They welcome in DeWitt on Feb. 11 and battle Alpena for a Valentine’s Day tilt.
West has just four games remaining in the regular season, with three of those against Big North opponents.
The Titans take on Gaylord on the road Friday, host Ludington on Valentine’s Day, and then finish with Alpena on Feb. 17 and Cadillac on Feb. 24.
