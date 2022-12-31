TRAVERSE CITY — Friday was an afternoon of dueling championship games at Centre Ice Arena with area hockey teams vying for each. After six combined periods of play, both Traverse City Central and the Bay Reps concluded the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament with titles.
The host Trojans went 3-0 over the three days of action and won the tournament championship for the first time since 2012, culminating with a decisive 4-1 victory over Toledo St. Francis. The Reps overcame a first-round loss to win their next two games and claim the top prize in the consolation bracket, beating St. John’s Jesuit by a 6-2 final in a physical and penalty-riddled battle.
Owen Dawson put the Trojans (7-3-2) up early with a goal just over two minutes into the first period, taking advantage of St. Francis goaltender Riley Kilbum’s weakside and lighting the lamp with an assist from Zack Troyer. Central used cashed in on a powerplay about six minutes later when Tyler Cooper sniped one over Kilbum’s left shoulder for a 2-0 lead on the helper from Cam Peters.
That weakside shoulder proved vulnerable once again five minutes later when Drew Zrimec corralled the puck on the outside, steadied and quickly fired the puck toward the goal and past Kilbum to give the Trojans a 3-0 lead after the first period. The Trojans would be held scoreless in the second and most of the third until Graham Peters iced the victory with an empty-netter with 1:39 left.
Troyer finished with two assists while Cam Peters, Hunter Folgmann, Elliot VanderRoest and Luke VanderRoest each had one. Brady Faille turned away 26 of St. Francis’ 27 shots on goal.
Central head coach Chris Givens said the Miller Memorial is usually the time of the season when the Trojans turn the corner and start clicking. They certainly did that this week.
“We played well against Cadillac, but I think we played even better in these three games here,” Givens said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm. It just seems like they’re really bought into what we’re trying to do. It all just really came together.”
Givens said the title was made even better by winning against such a strong field of teams.
“This was not a weak tournament at all,” he said. “Had we not won, I’d still be proud of them for how they played and how hard they worked. But I’m really happy they get a championship as a reward for what they’ve been doing over the last eight weeks.”
The key, Givens said, is confidence, and he said many of his players — singling out Faille in net as well as Troyer, Cole Herzberg and Collin Benedict — are playing with sky-high confidence. That confidence helps keep the ever-important momentum on the Trojans’ side.
“That’s what high school sports is all about — momentum swings. When it swings in your favor, what do you do with it? When it’s not, how do you respond?” Givens said. “I told them to enjoy Saturday and Sunday, but the hardhats go back on Monday and Tuesday morning before a huge Big North game at Cadillac. We’ve got the momentum right now, so now we just have to act on it and use it.”
Momentum is also squarely back behind the Bay Reps after their loss to St. Francis in the tournament opener. They knocked off Traverse City West on Thursday and then came back from a 1-0 deficit against St. John’s on Friday to grab a four-goal win.
“We were a little bit lethargic in that first game and didn’t have our best, but we played a really good team and you have to give them credit,” Bay Reps head coach Mike Matteucci said. “It’s a good lesson for the kids to learn at this point of the season.”
Whatever lesson they needed to learn, the Reps took it to heart. Ethan Coleman knotted the game at 1-1 five minutes into the second period. Soon after, a collision between Coleman and St. John’s goalie Zachery Lojewski led to an altercation after the whistle that resulted in several penalties and the ejection of St. John’s Max Perino.
The Reps used the five-minute major penalty and another two-minute penalty during that span to score three more goals off the sticks of Grant Lucas, Coleman and Ethan Egelski. Lucas and Larson Millar picked up assists on Egelski’s score.
“Hockey is a unique sport. It’s a very emotional sport,” Matteucci said. “You have a stick in your hand and sometimes emotions get the better of you. But you just have to be in control of that and think of your team. It’s easy to fly off the handle and be selfish and do something dumb, but you’ve got to keep reminding the kids that we’re in this together. To be there for each other, we have to play with discipline.”
St. John’s scored a late powerplay goal to make it 4-2, but the Reps added goals from Egelski and Lucas in the third to win 6-2
“It’s tough to play games around Christmas break,” Matteucci said. “This is a tough tournament because you have several days off and then you have to get back into it and play some really good teams. So mentally, it’s really tough on these kids.”
The Reps get back into action on Jan. 7, and Matteucci said he is expecting to have Riley Pierce and possibly Garrett Hathaway back in the fold by then.
“The focus is getting better every week,” Matteucci said. “We want to be ready to compete and healthy as we get toward the end of the year.”
