TRAVERSE CITY — On Friday night at Traverse City Central High School, Michigan State University was on everyone’s mind.
The Traverse City Central girls basketball team honored the three lives that were lost on Tuesday with homemade t-shirts saying “No More” along with a moment of silence.
Trojan senior Sophie Simon suggested to the team before the game that they should honor them. The Trojan boys did the same thing during their pregame.
The student section was decked out in Michigan State gear to show solidarity.
“It shouldn’t happen. It just shouldn’t,” Trojans head coach Jen Dutmers said. “We’ve got alumni here tonight who played for us and also go to State. I saw a couple of them at halftime, and they’re emotional. ... It’s going to be a long healing process.”
After the emotions winded down for both teams and the ball was in play, the Trojans put together what Dutmers considered the best style of basketball they’ve played all season, which helped them get a 63-50 win against Gaylord and sweep the season series.
Everything clicked for the Trojans in the second half after a slow start in the first. They exploded on a 13-0 run led by sophomore Lucia France, who painted houses inside the and down low whenever she had the opportunity.
“It’s just our energy level,” Jakiah Brumfield said on the difference between the two halves. “Our inside game is unstoppable. We cannot be stopped.”
France finished with two points in the first half but made herself known in the third quarter.
France’s eight of her 12 total points came in the third. To complement the scoring, she collected 10 boards and four blocks.
“She struggled a bit in the first half,” Dutmers said. “We said, ‘Lucia, if you got three people on you, go up because you’ll either finish or draw a foul,’ and when she believes it, there is no question she can’t be stopped in the paint.”
TC Central entered halftime up 25-19, and the Trojans built on that in the third to lead 44-27.
Brumfield led the team in the first half with 11 of her 15 total points. The sophomore guard found herself at the free-throw line five times but struggled to make one.
It wasn’t until her fifth appearance at the line that she connected from the charity stripe.
Amid her misses, Brumfield questioned herself after missing the fourth straight but didn’t let it her affect her overall game.
“It’s just a mental game,” Brumfield said. “I just had to focus.”
Brumfield finished with four rebounds, six assists and four steals to complement her overall performance.
During halftime, she propped herself at the free throw line, sinking three straight, but she didn’t go to the line in the second half.
In the first half, the Blue Devils capitalized on the Trojans’ nine total turnovers and foul trouble. Gaylord junior Alexis Kozlowski and senior Avery Parker were responsible for the 19 total points in the first half.
Kozlowski had 10 points in the first half, and Parker finished with nine. Kozlowski finished the night with a team-high 18, and Parker had 17.
“Avery still scores, but Catelyn Heethuis went full court on her the whole time she was in,” Dutmers said. “Jakiah picked up Kozlowski in the second half, and they didn’t have an answer for it.”
The Blue Devils duo finished with nine total points in the second half.
“Traverse City Central is a great team, but we didn’t perform,” Gaylord coach Kelli Parker said.
Dutmers noted that she loved the unity the team showed. With districts around the corner, Dutmers said if the team plays the way they played on Friday, they can make noise in the playoffs.
With France and Brumfield in double figures, Simon finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
After Friday night, TC Central (15-5, 8-1 Big North) is still a game behind Petoskey for the Big North title, but the Trojans welcome Petoskey next Friday for all the marbles.
Before their date with Petoskey, the Trojans travel to Ludington on Monday.
Gaylord (11-9, 4-5 Big North) close its remaining two games at home with Cheboygan on Tuesday and Alpena on Friday.
