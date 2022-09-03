TRAVERSE CITY — For the first time in recent memory for some Trojan supporters, they witnessed their team get battle tested by a hungry Lapeer team from the opening kickoff.
The Lightning (2-0) didn’t flinch Friday at Thirlby Field, making the Trojans (1-1) fight for everything. Lapeer racked up 409 passing yards while making it seem easy, but in the end, TC Central fell short in a 56-42 loss.
“We couldn’t get stops when we needed to,” TC Central coach Eric Schugars said. “Our offense is explosive, and it’s tough to stop. But we just couldn’t get stops on defense, and that’s the story of the game.”
The Trojans and the Lightning were neck and neck all game — until the fourth quarter. With 8:21 left in the fourth, quarterback Josh Klug ran into a brick wall at the 1-yard line with the potential tying score but was denied.
Klug finished the night with 186 passing yards and 35 rushing yards while mustering two touchdowns. Despite the two late interceptions from his southpaw QB, Schugars still believes in his quarterback, calling him the “glue of the team”.
“He’s the guy that is coming back and playing a lot of minutes,” he said. “He’s played both ways because he never comes off the field.”
In the third quarter, Klug got tangled up playing defense and was sidelined for a few plays. But the senior came right back out on offense.
TC Central had multiple chances to tie the game in the fourth quarter. They held the Lightning from scoring for the first time all game after forcing them to punt with seven minutes remaining. But in three plays, Klug threw an interception.
The Lightning had the ball on the Trojan’s 35-yard line with a couple of minutes left and marched down to stick the dagger with quarterback Zak Olejniczak running in it.
Olejnickzak and wide receiver Connor Brown gave the Trojans problems all game. Brown finished with 203 receiving yards while collecting four of Olejnickzak’s seven touchdowns. The Lapeer duo were impossible for the defense to stop. Schugars mentioned they tried to throw different looks at Olejniczak, but he would still find ways to beat them.
“We knew (Olejniczak) is elusive, and so we tried in the second half to put more pressure on him; and then they beat us in some man-to-man routes,” Schugars said. “It’s like they had an answer for everything we did. We want to get pressure on the QB in the box, and then they would beat us over top.”
The Lightning had 591 total yards offense, but from the first quarter on — it was anyone’s game to win.
The first half was not easy for the Trojans, but they managed 105 passing yards with 86 rushing yards.
One particular play that caught the eyes of everyone in the stands was in the second quarter when the Trojans were near the end zone. On fourth down, TC Central got called for a penalty, which pushed them back even further.
Klug called for the ball but the snap sailed way over his head. He scrambled to get the punt off and was blocked once he did. Before crossing the line, halfback Grant Schmidt caught the punt to run it in for a touchdown to tie it 21-21 — making everyone in attendance question what happened.
“We coach and teach that. We say if a punt gets blocked or behind the line of scrimmage, it’s a live ball,” Schugars said. “We teach our kids that. If a punt doesn’t go beyond the line of scrimmage, it’s a live ball for anybody.”
While the loss stings for the Trojans, Schugars sees positives that can be used heading into Week Three against Davison (1-1). TC Central’s run offense kept them in the game. Running back Reed Seabase had 18 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a stellar effort on the ground.
Schugars was pleased with how his team didn’t give up. Despite being down two scores late in the fourth, many of his players had faith that a comeback was possible.
“Our kids are tough as nails, and they fight,” he said. “The bottom line is our kids are going to keep fighting.”
