TRAVERSE CITY — Friday's gridiron action provided the splashy start the Traverse City Central Trojans hoped for in their season opener at Thirlby Field.
With almost an entirely new offense and defense, the Trojans (1-0) played smashmouth football with all three phases clicking against Plymouth. The Trojans came out victorious, 38-21.
"I'm proud of our guys because I felt all summer long we started slow and didn't know what we had," TC Central head coach Eric Schugars said. "The guys stayed the course and kept getting better."
Schugars started an offensive line that had a few first-time varsity starters, including junior quarterback Drew Zrimec, who won the job in the preseason.
"I talked to him about just being you. You don't have to be anything beyond yourself. Just be you. He did that tonight." Schugars said.
The Trojans got things rolling in the first quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run by junior running back Arthur McManus. Second-year varsity starter Brayden McCoon made a lot of flashy plays in front of the "Splash Sone," a name coined and minted by the Trojans' for their student section.
"It was a great experience, and our student section did great tonight," McCoon said. "They cheered us on when we had big moments; and when we started to get down, they picked us back up."
McCoon had a one-handed catch in stride that lit up the Splash Zone and the entire stands. McCoon capped off that catch with his first touchdown of the season to put TC Central ahead 14-0.
"I was shocked I caught that," McCoon said, smiling. "It got everyone excited."
The offensive line played a big role in helping McManus and the other running backs find the end zone all Friday night. The offensive line had one returner, a sophomore and some juniors who never had varsity experience.
"I couldn't be more proud of them tonight," Schugars said. "There's a lot of things at the line, and we're in no-huddle, so all that is audible. These guys executed like that. They grew up, and I'm proud of them."
McManus credited the offensive line for helping him find the end zone twice and racked up over 100 yards on the ground. TC Central had a combined 165 rushing yards.
"They were blocking like crazy today, and I wouldn't be able to do it without them," McManus said.
TC Central went into halftime up 21-7 as the Trojan defense made things difficult for Plymouth in the first two quarters. The Wildcats had an opportunity to make magic happen before heading into halftime after marching down the field quickly, but a sack from senior defensive end Michael Caughran forced the Wildcats to punt.
The Wildcats came out on a prowl in the third quarter with chunk yards from their running game. But after a sack for almost 18 yards, Plymouth hoped to get the chunk yards back by going for it on fourth down, which resulted in senior Sam Lalonde getting his first interception of the season.
TC Central marched down the field after the interception, but got put to the test. Zrimec, on fourth and 25, threw it top shelf for 6-foot junior wide receiver Scott Goodwin to make the play that resulted in his first touchdown of the year, extending the lead 28-7.
"I'm proud of (Zrimec)," McCoon said, "He stepped up and threw some great balls. I love the kid, and he's a great teammate."
Plymouth got on the board late in the third quarter, but TC Central responded midway through the fourth quarter with McManus' final touchdown to extend the lead 35-14.
Schugars said winning football games doesn't happen if the special teams don't perform to their capabilities.
They did perform, and junior kicker Asher Paul kicked solid field goals. Paul got the nod to test his leg out by drilling a 36-yard field goal to extend the lead 38-14.
"In the first game, special teams matters because those are the errors that happen," Schugars said. "We did give up a long kick return one time. Aside from that, we executed extra points and field goals, so I'm proud all around with our performance."
Plymouth tacked on a late touchdown, but it wouldn't be enough to overcome the deficit.
Schugars said before the season that he wasn't sure how the team would match up against a Division 1 opponent. After defeating Plymouth — a D1 school — in high fashion, it had Schugars smiling and a coach doing the stanky leg in front of the whole team.
"We're throwing a lot at them, and they're taking the coaching. Tonight, they applied it," Schugars said.
TC Central has another D1 opponent in Week Two as they travel to Lapeer before returning to Thirlby Field against Davison Sept. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.