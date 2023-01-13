TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central sophomore Lucia France was a force to be reckoned with on Thursday night against Division 4 No. 1 Glen Lake.
The entire Trojan varsity girls basketball squad played defense like its season was hanging in the balance, holding the Lakers to a season-low in total points to come out with the upset win, 41-29.
“Lucia France came to life today,” Traverse City Central head coach Jen Dutmers said. “We set two goals before the game. I said, ‘I want you to be the fastest girl on our team.’ I am really proud of her tonight.”
France ran up and down the court for the majority of the 32 minutes. Her presence inside created problems for Glen Lake’s Maddie Bradford, who had a career-low six points.
If Bradford came out, France came out. France outrebounded and outscored Bradford on the night. She collected nine rebounds as Bradford had eight. France finished with nine points, three assists, and a steal.
“I stayed in the middle of the paint so I could help everyone, and I kept my arms straight up and tried my best not to fall,” France said.
Dutmers told France before the game that she wanted a big game from her. France delivered. Not only did France shut down Bradford, but Central’s Catelyn Heethuis held 2022 D4 All-Stater Ruby Hogan to 10 points.
The loss snapped the Lakers’ 44-game win streak in the regular season. The last time the Lakers lost a non-playoff game was Feb. 28, 2020.
The Trojans’ defense was their specialty throughout the game. They closed the Lakers passing lanes and turned them into fastbreak points. But Glen Lake didn’t let up in the fourth quarter.
The Lakers had a free trip to the line the rest of the game with under four minutes remaining, but it didn’t help much as the Lakers continued to miss free throws.
The majority of Bradford’s six points came off free throws, but it wasn’t her best night behind the line either.
The Lakers made a little run at the end after switching their defensive plan to a full-court trap, which forced the Trojans to burn a timeout.
After the timeout, the Lakers stole the ball and went to the line to shrink the deficit to 41-28. The Lakers missed the free throw but recovered their rebound, but that wouldn’t help them much as they would miss at the line again.
“We did adjust, but buckets weren’t falling,” Glen Lake head coach Jason Bradford said. “When a girl is trying to do it on her own, there is nothing wrong with that, but the girl was there for the shot, and that’s where we need to go.”
With less than a minute remaining, the Lakers fouled again but only went 1-for-2 to shrink the deficit to 41-29.
“To hold us to 29 points, that’s on us,” Bradford said.
The Trojans called their final timeout with 58 seconds remaining. Dutmers told the team if they were to shoot it, to make sure it was a layup. After crossing halfcourt, it became a game of keep-away.
The Lakers had no answers and no time left to make anything happen, ending their chances at a perfect season.
“I feel ecstatic,” Dutmers said with a smile.
Before the second half started, Dutmers couldn’t help but smile and look into the stands as the Trojans had an 18-14 halftime lead. Central held the Lakers to two points — making it two straight games holding teams to two points in the second quarter.
The Trojans did the same thing on Tuesday night against rival Traverse City West.
“Coach is about unity and just about having us all be together and have great communication,” Central sophomore guard Jakiah Brumfield said. “It’s kept us together and is making us better.”
Brumfield finished with seven points, three rebounds and four steals. After shooting a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to put the game all but out of reach, the speedy sophomore couldn’t help but smile as she looked at her dad and brother in the stands.
“I had a feeling,” Brumfield said with a laugh. “I wasn’t having a good shooting first half, so I looked up at him and he just got me going in the second.”
TC Central (9-1, 2-0 Big North) is riding a four-game. The Trojans head north to Petoskey for Big North action on Jan. 20
Glen Lake (7-1, 5-0 Northwest) has a quick turnaround and will battle Suttons Bay on Friday.
