TRAVERSE CITY — Addison Booher tends not to go to her left.
It just happened that way.
It also happened to put Traverse City West that much more in control of the Big North Conference championship race.
Booher scored in the first half, taking a pass from teammate Alexandra Lewis and depositing a left-footed shot that would be the only one to find the net all night in Tuesday’s 1-0 Big North Conference girls soccer game against Cadillac at the Trojan Athletic Complex.
“(She) had a great assist on a through ball,” Booher said of Lewis. “Then I used my left foot, which I don’t use very often, and just placed it. I didn’t really think much about it because I had pressure on my back.”
Lewis drew an assist on the goal 13:49 before halftime.
The win keeps Central atop the Big North, one point ahead of TC West.
In other scores Tuesday around the BNC, Gaylord topped Petoskey 3-1 behind a Claire Gorno hat trick and TC West pitched a 1-0 shutout at Alpena. The Blue Devils jumped ahead of Petoskey for third place in the BNC.
Central has two conference games remaining, against Alpena and Gaylord. West and Petoskey play each other Thursday in Traverse City, with a loss putting either team at a big BNC disadvantage and a tie benefitting neither in terms of trying to catch the Trojans if Central takes care of business against the last-place Wildcats.
“After we beat West, we just kept pushing and we haven’t really let off the gas,” Booher said. “We have to finish strong these last two games, obviously. This is just another box checked, so it feels really good.”
TC Central (7-7-2, 5-1-2 Big North) goes back to .500 for the first time since mid-April. The Trojans haven’t lost in five games.
“I don’t think our play has changed,” Central head coach Charley Needham said. “We’re putting away our chances and our opponents aren’t, so we’re preventing preventable goal-scoring opportunities that we weren’t earlier on in the season. And we’re capitalizing on our chances. We’re on a good run.”
The Trojans travel Thursday to Alpena, then host Romeo and No. 1-ranked Rochester in a Saturday tournament at TAC. Central’s BNC finale is Monday, hosting Gaylord.
“We found our spark midseason,” Booher said. “We just have such a close bond. Genuinely, we all love each other, and that helps us work well together. We keep each other uplifted. That goes for on and off the field. The bigger the off-field connection is, the better the on-field play is.”
Amelia Jordan made two saves in goal, while Cadillac’s Jazmin Angell stopped six shots. Central outshot Cadillac 7-2 and had a 4-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Central won an important three points in the BNC race Tuesday on senior night with Trojan seniors Madison Bartlett, Camille Rucker, Alyssa Brien, Madalyn Sivier, Hannah Abner, Ashlen Hill, Elizabeth Thaxton and Lewis honored at halftime.
“It was a great night celebrating the seniors,” Booher said. “Couldn’t have gone any better. This senior class is a special one and really holds the team together. We’re going to miss them a lot, so it was a good win to celebrate them.”
The senior night victory included seniors Abner, Sivier and Hill guiding the way to a shutout.
“Hannah holds it together back there,” Needham said. “She makes it so a lot of teams don’t have clear chances.”
Cadillac (3-11-1, 1-6-1 Big North) was coming in off an 8-0 mercy loss Monday again Gaylord, which has been on a roll of late en route to winning three of its last four since a 3-2 loss to Central.
“I was really impressed by how well we came out today,” Vikings head coach Joy Weitzel said. “We got mercied by Gaylord. It was a hard loss, so to come out today and to really fight hard is amazing, especially with no rest in between.”
Cadillac’s defense produced shutouts in two of its last three games, led by junior Avery Mickelson and Onalee Wallis.
“Avery was a solid defender last year and she’s just continuing to lead our team in the back,” Weitzel said. “We would be lost without her in the back. And then her counterpart, Onalee (Wallis), is learning right along with Avery and they work really well together. They got to chase down those really fast forwards Central has.”
The Vikings host Gaylord on Thursday, playing the Blue Devils for the second time in a four-day span that includes three games.
“I know we didn’t come out with the win today, but we’re all really happy with how we played,” Weitzel said. “Central is a good team. They beat West and then to come out in the second half and hold them 0-0 and have some really good attacking chances, they’re really proud of themselves and I’m proud of them because you want a team that keeps fighting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.