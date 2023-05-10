TRAVERSE CITY — Tuesday could be the last time Elizabeth Thaxton, Hannah Abner and seven other Traverse City Central seniors get to play rival TC West.
They made the most of it.
The Trojans shut out the Titans, 1-0, in Tuesday’s Big North Conference girls soccer showdown, forcing a three-way tie atop the league standings.
“It was such a great feeling, especially as a defenseman, to be able to watch it all unfold,” said Abner, a senior defender. “Especially after our first game to be able to play as a team and really come together.”
Central (5-7-1, 3-1-1 BNC), West (6-4-2, 3-2-1) and Petoskey (3-0-4, 2-0-4) are in a logjam atop the league with 10 points. The Big North conference standings award three points for a league win and one for each tie.
It’s the first time Central beat West in girls soccer in almost two years, with the last occurrence May 13, 2021. It also marks the first time in four tries the Trojans have beaten West on their new home turf.
Petoskey tied Cadillac 0-0, the same score as against Central on April 25. The Trojans travel to Petoskey with first place on the line Thursday, then host Alpena in a make-up game Friday. West hosts Gaylord on Thursday at TAC.
“It was really good because last game we had a bad one, 2-0, and we all believed that it should have been a little more of an even game,” Thaxton said. “It was nice to come out with a win after we’ve been working so hard. We had great defense, positioning, chances. Just everything we’ve been working on in practice, we applied to the game.”
Thaxton scored the game’s only goal on a corner kick play with 16:53 remaining. Sophomore Tessa Petty blasted the corner kick into a mass of players in front of the goal, and it deflected in off a West player. Thaxton was awarded the goal by virtue of being the closest offensive player, with Petty drawing an assist.
“It was a great cross from Tessa,” Thaxton said. “It was just such a strong ball in, it could have hit off anybody and gone right in. ... It actually was an own goal, but the ball from Tessa was so dangerous that it could hit off anybody.”
Central ended with game with an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal and 3-2 in corners. That’s a far cry from the April 20 matchup that was played fairly evenly but saw West put more shots on goal and force more corners.
“Primarily, the mental game was a lot different,” Central head coach Charley Needham said. “Having one West game done and knowing what to expect going in put them at ease a little more going in. There wasn’t the mental warfare of a big rivalry game that you go through, like either you’re on the on the upper side of it or you let it get to you and it kind of deteriorates your game.”
Trojan goalkeeper Amelia Jordan made five saves, and West’s Gwen Allore stopped seven shots.
“We gambled at the end, but we didn’t get scored on,” West head coach Ed Fantozzi said. “They gambled at the end in the first game and got scored on. That’s the difference. That’s it. Two equal teams. They’re both good teams and both good programs.”
Coming off a 3-2 road win against Gaylord, the Trojans won back-to-back games for just the second time this season.
“We’re at a turning point,” Needham said. “I’d say from the Gaylord game where we were really kicking things into gear, finding the back of the net, doing all the things that we’ve talked about and worked on up to this point.”
The Trojans appear locked in to playing Saginaw Heritage (4-12) in districts, while West draws Midland (8-4-1). If they both win, they’d face each other in the second round.
Central’s game Thursday against Petoskey marks a critical contest in the league race. West also hosts Petoskey next week.
“Finishing our chances is a huge thing,” Needham said. “We haven’t had an issue creating chances. It’s just finishing them and finishing out the game. Now we’re finishing our chances and reaping the benefits.”
Central’s defense also has been consistent, not allowing more than two goals in any league contests.
“We just stayed really solid and we made sure our communication was as high as it could be,” Abner said. “We always knew where everyone was and what was going on, so no one was caught blindsided.”
West won the junior varsity game 4-2 as Azalah Gubbins scored a hat trick and Olivia Bageris added another goal. Ella DeBruyn and Annabelle Bird scored for Central, with Sofia Bird assisting on both.
