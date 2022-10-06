CADILLAC — It’s been awhile.
The last time Traverse City Central won the Big North Conference volleyball title was 2006.
None of the players on this year’s Trojans team were born yet, not even the three sophomores. Coach Emily (Noss) Wilbert graduated from Central a year earlier.
TC Central put itself in position to capture that elusive Big North championship with a five-set victory over host Cadillac — 19-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 15-7 — on Wednesday. No team other than Cadillac or Traverse City West won the BNC crown from 2007-2021, and Wednesday’s road win put the Trojans and Vikings in a tie atop the league with three conference matches remaining.
“This is huge for us,” said TC Central sophomore middle hitter Elyse Heffner, who led the team in kills with 25, adding nine digs and two blocks. “We had our ups and downs. We might not have been the most confident in some of our sets as we could have been, but I think that overall we played amazing. We left our hearts out there. We played out of our minds in the end.”
Trojan players said a speech from Wilbert before the fifth game may have put them over the top.
“Our coach gave us another good talk where you can only play this game once and if you go out and lose it, you’re going to wish you played better,” said sophomore setter Marley Richmond, who dished out 49 assists to go with 13 digs and three aces. “That really changed our mindsets and our energy. It was insane. That’s what brought Cadillac down.”
Central has three BNC matches left, all against foes the Trojans topped the first time around — visiting Gaylord Oct. 12, hosting Alpena Oct. 19, and closing out the regular season with a home date with rival Traverse City West Oct. 26. The Trojans also play Division 4 No. 2-ranked Leland Oct. 24.
Cadillac visits Traverse City West Oct. 12 and Gaylord Oct. 19, hosting Petoskey Oct. 26 for its Pink Out game. The Vikings beat all three of those foes in their first meeting.
If Central (19-6-4, 6-1 Big North) and Cadillac (18-7-3, 6-1 BNC) both win out, they’ll share the league championship.
“We’ve worked this whole week to focus on things we can to earn the tie,” Richmond said. “We used all that. It was ugly at first, but we finished and we ended up being the better team today.”
Cadillac led 12-4 in the first set before holding off a late Central surge to win 25-19.
Richmond served up three aces in a 5-0 run that put Central up 21-19 in the second game, with a Heffner kill sealing the 25-21 Trojan win.
The Vikings again took an early lead in the third, going up 9-4 and then 17-8, with Makenzie Johns slamming the door with a kill for a 25-17 victory to lead 2-1.
Central pulled away late in the back-and-forth fourth set, with back-to-back Catelyn Heethuis kills putting Central up 22-16 before Heffner’s kill closed it out at 25-21 to force a fifth set.
That’s when Wilbert gave her speech. She didn’t mention how long it had been since Central won a BNC title.
“I didn’t want to over-communicate how much this game meant,” Wilbert said. “I also didn’t want to put on unnecessary pressure, since they know what this game meant tonight and what that means for the season.”
Central took control early with a 6-2 lead fueled by two Heethuis kills and a Heffner kill and block. Kate McCrary and Phoebe Humphrey combined on a stuff block for a 12-5 lead, and McCrary fired one down the left line to put the Trojans at game point.
“I’m so glad we pulled it out,” McCrary said. “Our first and our third set were a bit rocky. But like we said at the end of the match, there’s not a team we can’t beat — and we just showed that.”
Cadillac libero Brooke Ellens didn’t play in the five-set match the Vikings won at Central, and posted 29 digs Wednesday. Cadillac’s other top performers included Cassie Jenema (38 assists, 14 digs), Macey McKeever (14 digs), Karsyn Kastl (four digs), Musta (12 kills, three blocks), Joslyn Seeley (28 kills, 21 digs) and Johns (18 digs, 11 kills, three blocks).
“It was a strange match. Very up and down,” Cadillac head coach Michelle Brines said. “(There were) times when we played really well and times when we didn’t. We had critical errors at the wrong time when we were right there in set two and four. We got outworked in set five and that was it.”
Central’s other leaders included Lily Briggs (16 digs), Natalie Bourdo (33 digs), Addy Booher (18 digs), Heethuis (10 kills, six digs), McCrary (16 kills, six digs, block), Sydney Baehr (six kills, two digs, block), Audrey Parker (three digs) and Humphrey (five kills, two blocks, one dig, one assist).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.