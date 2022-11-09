GAYLORD — In the history of Traverse City Central volleyball, no team has advanced to the regional finals. Consider that drought over.
Despite losing the first set, the Trojans topped Sault Ste. Marie 3-1 by final scores of 20-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13 on Tuesday at Gaylord High School to make it to the Division 1 regional championship match. Central will battle No. 9 Rockford at 6 p.m. Thursday in Midland.
The Trojans came into the match against the Soo on quite a hot streak. They closed out the regular season with a sweep of crosstown rival Traverse City West and then opened their postseason slate with another sweep of those same Titans (25-17, 25-15, 25-17). Central then breezed through Muskegon in the district semifinals, allowing just 18 points in a dominating three-set sweep (25-7, 25-3, 25-8).
The Big North Conference co-champions — with Cadillac — dropped their first set of the postseason against Muskegon Mona Shores, 17-25, in the opening tilt of the district championship match last Thursday. But Central proceeded to take the next three at 26-24, 25-21 and 25-21.
Central fell victim to that slow start again Tuesday, but the Trojans quickly turned on the burners in the second set and really got cooking.
Emily Wilbert, the Trojans' first-year head coach, has completely transformed the club in just one season. Her reassuring presence on the sidelines has staved off any panic her players might feel about dropping a set.
"It is unfortunately a pattern that we've done several times now," Wilbert said. "We're slow starters, and we tend to go out there and be a little tight and nervous. I just try to stay calm, because I know we're working through that and that we always come back."
Central was its own worst enemy in the first set, and that was something Wilbert recognized as somewhat of a positive.
"That's actually kind of comforting to me when I know we're losing on our errors," she said. "We were giving them points. Those weren't points they were earning. If we clean that up, we can be in the game."
The Trojans likely cannot afford to continue that pattern against Rockford.
"If you're playing a team that's good, it's hard to come back and win," Wilbert said. "But, because we've done this several times, they have the confidence to know that when we do lose the first that we can still do this. It doesn't mean we don't have a chance to win."
The last time the Trojans found themselves in a regional semi was 2019 when they lost to Mount Pleasant in a five-set instant classic that saw the match go to extra points in three of the five sets. In fact, the sets that went extra points were the three sets the Trojans lost — 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 24-26, 17-19 — making the loss that much more difficult to stomach. Central also lost in the regional semis in 2016, falling to Midland in straight sets, in the Trojans' only other regional appearance in the last 10 years.
But the 2022 Trojans are blazing a historical path and cementing themselves as one of the most successful TC Central volleyball teams in recent memory.
The Trojans jumped out to a 5-1 lead in set two and built that to 11-3 while maintaining full control of the pace and style of play. The margin ballooned to 13 at 21-8, and Central eventually put the Blue Devils out of their misery at 25-11.
Set three, which was the only one of the four in which Central did not score first, went in a similar fashion to the second. The Trojans, behind stellar serving from Natalie Bourdo as well as big hits and big blocks from their bigs up front, went up 9-2 and never looked back. The Soo tried to make a game of it, scoring four straight points to pull them within seven, but it was already too late to mount the necessary comeback.
In the fourth and ultimately final set, the two squads played close through the first half of the match. Not until back-to-back monster kills from Elyse Heffner and Kate McCrary did the Trojans put some room between them and the Blue Devils at 17-10.
The realization that they would be advancing to the regional championship game started setting in for several players after hitting the 20-point mark. The win, at that point, was merely an eventuality.
"It's just about not giving up," Heffner said. "Having the motivation and knowing that we can do it. Not getting negative thoughts. We had a lot of jitters going into that game, and once we got those jitters out we knew that we could do it and then came out and played our game."
The Trojans have already made history this year, and they can advance to the state quarterfinals and claim a regional championship on Thursday with a win over Rockford to keep writing the 2022 chapter.
"It's super cool knowing that," Heffner said of breaking the Trojans' long streak without a regional finals appearance. "With our new coach, she's really excited, and I'm really happy she gets to experience this with us. She's such an amazing coach, and she deserves to take us this far."
On the statline, Bourdo finished with 24 digs, four aces and a kill; Marley Richmond had 17 digs, 47 assists, one kill and one ace; Heffner had 15 kills, nine digs, a pair of aces and three blocks; McCrary had 20 kills, five digs and a block; and Phoebe Humphrey had five kills, two blocks and a dig.
