TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central now has bragging rights over Traverse City West. Until Feb. 3, that is, when they meet again.
The Trojans varsity girls basketball team dominated both sides of the ball at home Tuesday, with multiple players scoring double digits against their rival Traverse City West Titans in the Purple Game, winning 53-24 and pushing their winning streak to four games.
Both teams had a name on the back of their purple warmup uniforms to honor a loved one who has or is battling cancer. All of the money from Tuesday’s matchup is going to the Cowell Family Cancer Center at Munson Hospital.
“It’s something greater than ourselves, and it gives us something to be grateful for,” Traverse City Central head coach Jen Dutmers said. “I’m a cancer survivor, so for me, it’s special that the girls want to do the game. It’s really awesome to be able to honor loved ones and family members.”
The Trojans played with honor in their pink uniforms against the Titans by taking an early 10-0 lead just minutes into the first quarter. Central’s Jakiah Brumfield made things very challenging for the Titans by dialing long distance and connecting many times.
She had six points in the first quarter — all from three. Anything she let loose — went in, but she wasn’t the only one making things look easy.
Halli Warner finished with a team-high 15 points. She had six points in the first, and the rest of her points were off free throws. She splashed multiple threes that helped put Central up 18-5 in the first.
Sophia Simon also finished in double figures, scoring 11 points.
In defensive switches, Brumfield and her teammates understood their assignment. Brumfield finished with 13 points, with a majority of those from the three-point line and free throws where she went 5 for 6.
Whenever the Titans had a grasp on the Central offense, the Trojans would find another way to score points. Not one girl was scared to get scrappy inside as all five starters went to the line after taking it to the paint.
The fight in the young Titan squad was there, despite the struggles.
Freshman Grace Bohrer has played multiple games for the Titans and showed to be a centerpiece going forward for years to come. She finished with six points.
“Grace is a really good player,” Traverse City West head coach Tim Rieman said. “She’s gonna be one of our better ones down the line. She helped us out quite a bit.”
Bohrer scored four of the five points TC West scored in the second quarter. TC Central, defensively, held the Titans to single digits throughout the game, except in the fourth when West scored 15 points.
The Trojans went into halftime up 27-9, and that was a goal Central had in mind before the game. They wanted to hold the Titans to under 20 total points, but despite letting them score 24 total points, Dutmers was pleased with how her team performed defensively.
“Our defense fuels our offense,” Dutmers said.
Rieman knows that it’s a long season and that each game is a learning opportunity for the young squad. After losing multiple seniors, the Titans are learning to gel together.
The young squad dealt with a loud Trojans student section, which didn’t miss a moment to get loud.
“It’s just a rivalry thing,” Brumfield said. “It’s really just bragging rights, and everybody loves it. It’s a good atmosphere, and there are so many people here.”
Sophomore Regan LaCross and junior Mikayla Thompson handled the pressure flawlessly and were given their props by Rieman after the game. LaCross and Thomson finished with seven points a piece.
“They played great at times,” he said. “But we’ve got to be more consistent as a group.”
Whenever the Titans had a mini-run going, the Trojans would run up the scoreboard with threes. As easy as it may have seemed, Dutmers knows nothing is ever easy.
“I am proud, they never let up their intensity,” she said.
The Trojans have a tough road game against No. 1 ranked Glen Lake on Thursday. Dutmers already knows what to expect when playing the undefeated Lakers after scrimmaging against them in the offseason. Her players know, too.
“You got to have your head in it, and you can’t take them for granted,” Brumfield said. “They’re good.”
The Titans (1-9, 0-2 Big North) look to get back on the winning side as they host Alpena on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.