TRAVERSE CITY — An early lead and home-court advantage was not enough for the Traverse City Central Trojans in Friday’s Division 1 district championship battle against Sault Area.
And although TC Central lost and its varsity basketball season ended, the Trojans certainly didn’t quit for 32 minutes.
The Trojans (17-7) jumped out to an 18-6 lead in the first quarter with sophomore Lucia France leading the way. But the bigs from the Soo were too much for TC Central to handle in the 52-37 finals loss.
“This is a strong-willed group that has been playing together for a long time, and they have their idea of what they want to do,” TC Central head coach Jen Dutmers said, holding back tears. “They’re amazing kids, and they’re all going to do great things. I love them like daughters — so this is hard.”
The Trojans dominated the paint in the first quarter, but Friday’s contest was a game of runs as the Blue Devils scored 11 of the next 13 points to go up 19-18 heading into the half.
TC Central jumped back in front in the third but couldn’t score anything inside or get back to the fundamentals as the Blue Devils’ defense closed the inside gaps and pick-and-rolls that had worked all season for the Trojans.
“We lost a little bit of offensive discipline, and we were tired,” Dutmers said. “We weren’t running through the stuff we set, and we were playing street ball.”
TC Central got most of their points inside and struggled from the 3-point arc. Their first three came in the third from senior Cate Heethuis to extend the Trojans’ lead to 25-21. But the Blue Devils continued to pour points in and eventually snatched the lead back.
The Trojans could only do so much to slow down Blue Devils seniors Claire Erickson and Mackenzie Bell. Erickson led the Blue Devils with 18 points, and Bell finished with 11.
“The plan was to slow down (Bell) and (Erickson), but (Bell) didn’t have the night she had against us last time,” Dutmers said. “We switched our matchups by putting Lucia (France) on (Erickson) and Cate (Heethuis) on Bell. The (Blue Devils) started finding openings, and we had some lapses in other places.”
The Trojans didn’t hold another lead the rest of the game as the Soo fed off TC Central’s mistakes and missed shots. The agony of defeat showed on the Trojans’ faces, but they continued to fight.
In the fourth, sophomore Jakiah Brumfield found herself at the free-throw line after making a layup to shrink the deficit to 37-31. But the multiple missed threes from the Trojans took effect as the game progressed.
The Trojans fouled the Blue Devils for two minutes straight in hopes of a miracle, but they couldn’t stay within striking distance as the game clock wound down.
France finished with a team-high 13 points followed by Heethuis with 11.
With the 2022-23 season in the books, TC Central finished above .500 for the second straight season and finished second in the Big North Conference with an 8-2 record.
“We didn’t come out on the right end, but they played their hearts out — and they’ve always played their hearts out,” Dutmers said. “They love each other, ... and the times we have in that locker room are special. The fact that everybody is sad these seniors are leaving says a lot.”
Dutmers doesn’t have next season on her mind yet, but she is pleased with what the team has built for next season. Dutmers described the goal for this season as unity.
“Ultimately, tonight, we ended in unity,” Dutmers said.
TC Central will be saying goodbye to five seniors but will have two of the starting five — France and Brumfield — returning next season.
“We have great basketball players returning and coming up who didn’t play a lot for us this season,” Dutmers said. “We’re trying to build a culture in a program, and we have the right kids that are coming up.”
