TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central needed until the third period to get the puck past the giant wall that is Traverse City West goalkeeper Mason West.
The Trojans tacked on three goals in the final 17 minutes to win 3-1 and claim the 26th annual Jeffery J. McCullough Memorial Challenge Cup for the fourth straight year on Wednesday in front of a packed crowd at Howe Arena.
No one on either team was born when McCullough was alive, and Trojans head coach Chris Givens sensed that getting the players motivated to play for someone they never met could be a challenge but still rewarding in the end.
“I know it can be hard, not only for these guys but for the guys on West and their coaches too,” Givens said. “Because they didn’t know Jeff and their parents, but even though they didn’t, there’s still a lot of meaning to both teams to come out.”
Since the Cup began in 1998 to honor McCullough who died after his battle with cancer, the Trojans (9-5-2, 6-1 Big North) have been 18-5-2 against the Titans (3-10, 2-4-1 Big North).
“Coach told us that he (McCullough) loved Trojan hockey and it was his life,” Central’s Koen Burkholder said. “It motivated me to want to win this game for my teammates and for him.”
The Trojans struck first after a goal from Burkholder in the third period to put them up 1-0.
“Koen has been solid for us all year; and being a senior, we look to those guys to be leaders for us,” Givens said. “He’s accepted that role and takes it seriously.”
Throughout the game, the Titans didn’t give up.
TC West tied it up 1-1 after a Brandon Meyers goal on a power play. The Titans might have been up 2-1 had their first goal not gotten erased in the second period.
Reece Robinson thought he had a goal; but after the referees had a lengthy conversation, they determined it wasn’t.
“We’re all humans here, so I could be wrong too; but to me, it was directly in my eyesight and plain as day,” Traverse City West head coach Zack Bargy said. “We have video, so I’ll triple-check. Again, these refs have a hard job, so we don’t make excuses in this program.”
Despite getting the goal called back, West made it difficult for the Trojans.
Mason West finished with 39 saves and each of those saves impressed Givens and the Trojans’ student section — as the loud groans grew louder and louder.
“He’s an amazing goalie, and it’s been fun for me — even being an opposing coach — to watch him play the last four years,” Givens said. “Maybe not so fun to play against them every time, but certainly fun watching. I’m happy to see him graduate, but at the same time that’s a big loss for high school hockey in Traverse City.”
Bargy went as far as ringing him the best goalkeeper in the state of Michigan.
“If somebody argued with me on that, I’d have a hard time choosing my words wisely,” he said.
In the first period, West saved 18 shots, 12 shots in the second, then nine in the third period.
“He’s a hard goalie to beat,” Burkholder said. “He saves almost everything, so you’ve got to get creative and find a different way to put the puck in the net.”
TC Central had a five-on-three power play in the second period, but the hands of No. 33 — West’s jersey number — saved five shots and kept the Trojans to zero the entire time.
“I mean any power play, but especially a five-on-three, you got to shoot the puck,” Givens said. “I thought we were being a little particular about our chances, and we had guys with open lanes to shoot. Glad to see us make that push down in the third period because that could’ve been a huge momentum swing.”
Owen Dawson cracked West’s weakness to add his 10th goal on the season and tally the go-ahead goal to jump out front 2-1 — with an assist from Tyler Cooper and Burkholder.
After scoring, chants of “Owen Dawson” rained down from the Trojans’ student section.
The Titans eventually pulled West to add another player on the ice in the final minute of the third, but Burkholder would put the nail in the coffin with an empty-netter for his team-high 15th score of the season.
“Every year seems to be my favorite,” Burkholder said when asked which of his four McCullough Cup wins was his favorite. “Every time you win, it’s a great feeling; and just winning that cup — you love to do it.”
TC Central hosts Big Rapids at Howe Arena this coming Wednesday. The Titans look to turn things around as they travel north to take on Port Huron Northern on Friday.
