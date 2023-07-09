TRAVERSE CITY — All fun and games for Drew Seabase and Luke Venhuizen.
Traverse City Central alums Drew Seabase and Luke Venhuizen finished first and second, respectively, in the Festival of Races half marathon Saturday in Traverse City.
Not bad for the first time out.
The half marathon was the first for both former Trojans.
“I just wanted to come out here and have fun,” Seabase said. “Saturdays are my long run days. I’m supposed to do 17 (miles).”
So he went on a 4-mile “cool down” run right after the race.
“I couldn’t have gone that fast if it wasn’t for Luke,” Seabase said. “Luke and I were neck and neck, just talking and having fun until probably five or four-ish miles to go and then I just started picking up the pace, feeling good.”
The two former teammates who now run for rival colleges decided to enter the hometown race less than two months ago.
“He was like, ‘Let’s get a workout done out of it,’” Venhuizen said. “We signed up probably like a month and a half ago. Never ran one, so why not go and see what we can do in it? Just have some fun.”
Venhuizen will be a sophomore at Michigan next season, and Seabase a junior at Michigan State.
Seabase won with a time of 1:10:07.24, with Venhuizen less than a minute back at 1:11:07.05.
Recent Traverse City West grad Isaac Stone was third in 1:15:51.12, and Traverse City 32-year-old Craig Manning took fourth in 1:15:51.12. Kyle Kiel of Kewadin placed seventh, and Rapid City’s Trevor Darnell 10th.
“We were both going into it saying we don’t really care who wins between us,” Seabase said. “We were just going out there to have fun and see where we end up. I just started feeling good at the 8-mile mark and started picking up from 5:20s to 5:10s and held it from there until a mile to go, where my calf started to cramp up.”
Seabase, who is majoring in games and interactive media with a minor in game design at Michigan State, said the pair didn’t have time to practice specifically for this race.
“I did not prepare for this,” Seabase said. “The thing I did was wake up and have breakfast, which is rare for me. I never eat before a long run.”
The two also decided to enter Thursday’s Cherry Mile race just two days prior. Venhuizen took fourth in that, and Seabase fifth.
“I’m happy with it overall,” Venhuizen said. “He took off at about eight miles, and I just clicked off my own race then. It’s weird how fast the time goes in a half marathon. The time just clicks very fast.”
Seabase is going into his junior year after redshirting for one season in both cross country and track, while Venhuizen will be a sophomore next season.
Venhuizen said the portion of the half marathon through a cherry orchard made it stand out.
“It was really cool. It is not what I expected,” Venhuizen said. “It’s hilly back there, all the way down to the water. It’s like cross country, but with racing flats on. You can feel everything in the ground a little more.”
Alex Russeau of Dundee won the 15-kilometer race in 21:16.79, with Petoskey’s Andrew Mangiapane second. Colorado resident Jake Schwarting was third, Traverse City’s William Schrantz fourth, and Ohio resident Zane Keppler fifth. Robert Lohr of Traverse City took sixth.
Jack Kelke of Washington, Michigan, won the men’s 10-kilometer title in 32:29.33, with Owen Sharnas, also of Washington, coming in second in 33:01.61. Connor Vachon of Grand Rapids placed third, Grosse Pointe’s William Hofmann fourth, and Lowell’s Ben Kinnucan fifth.
Michael Dennis of St. Johns captured the 5-kilometer top spot in 15:18.71, with Colorado resident Ryan Hofsess runner-up. Jacob Dennis of St. Johns was third, Grand Ledge’s Laim Elder fourth, and Williamston’s Camden Johnecheck fifth. Top area finishers were Traverse City’s Zack Truszkowski, Jett Reimers and Olin Kasperpowicz in 11th, 14th and 15th places, respectively, and Suttons Bay’s Liam Wierzba in 12th.
