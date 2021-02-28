KALKASKA — No nonsense. Tough love. Demanding excellence.
Just a few of the two-word descriptors former players use to describe Hall of Fame baseball coach Bill Vandergriff, who retired this week after a 41-year career with the Kalkaska Blazers. A few other descriptors aren’t printable.
The old-school baseball coach — one of only two at Kalkaska High School since 1946 — leaves behind a legacy that’ll be hard to follow for whomever becomes only the third Blazers’ coach since just after World War II.
“It’s amazing,” said Terry England, who served as Vandergriff’s assistant coach the last 23 seasons. “I’ve seen the changes from being a tough coach to a gentle coach. The kids on the field, he’d bend over backwards to help them if they tried. A lot of kids feared him, but once they played for him, they loved the man.”
Stories travel about Vandergriff’s famously hard practices, disdain for excuses and demand for dedication. He didn’t allow baseball players to dual sport.
A story that’s made the rounds in Kalkaska involves Vandergriff chasing an absent player back to practice with his truck.
“I don’t even know if it’s true or not,” said Travis Schuba, who played for Vandergriff from 2006-10. “But if you know him, you’re like, ‘Yeah, I can see him doing that.’”
Vandergriff is notoriously uneager to talk about himself. He didn’t return a call seeking comment for this story, and several players who tried to call him after hearing of the retirement also didn’t hear back.
It’s all about the program.
“He’s one of those guys where it’s a love-hate relationship,” said Jared Stumm, a Kalkaska infielder from 2000-02. “He was tough to play for, but it showed up at game time with how we performed and were prepared.”
Pitcher Matt Hodges, who played at Kalkaska from 1999-2001, recalls Vandergriff’s reaction to an errant pickoff throw that led to the opposition’s game-winning run.
“Griff shook my hand after that like, ‘Shake it off,’” Hodges said. “He was so quiet, but that stare, it could throw darts through you.”
His resume does the talking.
Vandergriff is the only Kalkaska football coach to beat Traverse City St. Francis, back in 1982. He earned induction into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014.
He’s won nine Lake Michigan Conference titles, seven districts, two regionals and advanced to the 2006 Division 3 state semifinals. He’s racked up LMC coach of the year eight times, district honors on seven occasions, regional coach of the year twice and was the Record-Eagle’s coach of the year in 2006 and 2010, when the Blazers advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Vandergriff hit the 700-win plateau in 2017.
Schuba grew up as Vandergriff’s student and bat boy in fourth and fifth grades. Vandergriff’s strict code also meant even bat boys had to keep their grades up, or they wouldn’t travel with the team.
The Blazers advanced to the state quarterfinals in Schuba’s senior year.
“The memories we made from that are something that live with me to this day,” Schuba said.
Schuba recalls visiting Madonna University for a recruiting trip. He’d used up all his pitching innings the night before in a doubleheader against Elk Rapids. The Madonna bullpen session the very next day left him with a sore right arm, and he three-hopped his first throw from shortstop to first in the following game. Vandergriff called a timeout and approached his star player, baffled.
“He was so mad at me that I didn’t tell him (about the Madonna visit),” Schuba said. “And then to have to call a timeout and come out and be like, ‘What the heck was that?’”
Vandergriff jokingly called Schuba “Crank” after he copied Traverse City Central star shortstop Kevin Krantz’ fielding technique.
“He would joke and kid with you,” Schuba said, “but always get the best out of you.”
The former fourth-grade teacher at Rapid City Elementary would conduct practices there during the winter, with a batting cage in the gym. As soon as the snow melted off the elementary parking lot, players would field grounders off the blacktop.
“He’s an unbelievable coach,” said former Blazers girls basketball coach Dave Dalton, who spent every year in school in the same grade as Vandergriff. “Nobody has any idea how much time he puts in. He was always working on the diamond, building batting cages or fixing or building something.”
Dalton and Vandergriff were college roommates together and stood up in each other’s weddings. The last Kalkaska district basketball championship came when Dalton and Vandergriff played.
“He’s ornery,” Dalton joked. “But he was really ornery as a coach. He mellowed later on. He’s a competitor in everything. He cares about his kids and his kids care about him.”
Vandergriff hosts an alumni game every summer, still playing in the game himself and hitting well at age 65.
The Kalkaska grad also sits in the Blazers record books for his days as an athlete.
Josh England coached the Blazers junior varsity team the last decade and played for Vandergriff in 1999-2000.
“He knew what he was doing and loved it,” England said. “Coaching 40 years and still being able to connect with kids is a feat. He had a way of doing things and kids respected him. He didn’t take crap from anybody.”
Terry England said Vandergriff changed over time and mellowed a bit over the last few years.
Over the last few decades, Vandergriff missed one Blazers game. That was when an adult softball team flew him out to Washington, D.C., to pitch for them in a tournament. Vandergriff could throw seven different pitches underhand, and often used to throw softball-style in baseball practice to give his hitters a different look.
Practices were difficult, with lots of running. Vandergriff made pitchers run more than the other positions, with players saying they came into games mentally and physically strong for late-inning situations.
Hodges said he was late for practice once because of detention at school. Vandergriff didn’t want to hear any of the excuses.
“He said, ‘Start running,’” Hodges said.
Twenty-three laps around the field later, Vandergriff said, “I don’t remember telling you to stop.”
“We didn’t like it,” Hodges said, “but it was a life lesson.”
Stumm, who now coaches at the youth level in Kalkaska, said he’s incorporated aspects of Vandergriff’s style.
“A lot of the stuff with Griff, I’m using his philosophy,” Stumm said. “It didn’t make any sense at the time, but it works.”
Stumm said he hoped Vandergriff would stick around long enough to coach his kids, who are about five years away from high school.
“If you weren’t willing to work, you weren’t playing,” Stumm said. “It didn’t matter if you were the star player. It didn’t make sense then, but it really does now. Whatever he was doing, it was working.”