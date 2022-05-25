KALKASKA — Jodie Disbrow played shortstop in Rik Ponstein‘s first softball coaching win.
Her daughter, Jordyn, played in his 700th victory.
Monday, Ponstein coached the Kalkaska Blazers to their 770th victory under his tutelage, splitting with Traverse City St. Francis.
Ponstein is retiring after 40 years as a head softball coach, 36 of those at Kalkaska. The Blazers have six games remaining in the regular season, plus the playoffs, but school officials and community members held a retirement gala for one of Kalkaska’s longest-serving mentors at last Saturday’s doubleheader against Chippewa Hills.
The 64-year-old coached 1,204 softball games, taking over the team in the 1983 season after the Kalkaska program started up in 1980, succeeding Diane Swoverland.
Jodie Disbrow graduated from Kalkaska in 1986, played on Ponstein’s first team in 1983 and hit the second home run in Blazers softball history (Carla Wooden hit the first, one swing after she clubbed a long ball that struck a power line overhanging the outfield back then, making it a literal dead ball). Disbrow went on to play collegiately at Adrian College and later was an assistant under Ponstein.
“I can honestly say he’s better than my college coach was,” she said. “He brings out the best in girls. He’s hard on them, but at the same time, they’re having fun. He’s the epitome of a great coach.”
Jordyn Disbrow played for Ponstein from 2019-21. He hit the 700-win mark when she was a sophomore.
“(Jodie) was my coach in Little League,” Jordyn said. “Then I got to varsity and everything he said, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s where that comes from.’”
Jordyn Disbrow said the thing that stuck out most to her was Ponstein’s ability to handle players.
“He knew exactly what each girl needed in that moment,” she said. “He knew when to pick or hug. He could read us really well.”
During a two-week break because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the school in 2021, Jordyn Disbrow said Ponstein had his players learn a dance called the Bhangra. They then performed it after every win the rest of the season.
Ponstein, inducted into the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2016, coached more than 500 players during his Kalkaska tenure.
That’s so many that one of his former players was assigned to umpire Saturday’s doubleheader. Leona Campbell played for Ponstein in 1994 and now lives in Manton, becoming a referee four years ago.
“He’s always been a hard coach, but a good coach,” Campbell said. “As an umpire now, it’s awesome to talk game situations with him. Even though you may not realize it as a teenager, you come back and see it.”
Former players attending Saturday’s games signed a custom-made No. 40 jersey for their coach.
Ponstein stepped down in 1997 to be able to watch his son Mike play baseball. He said he missed coaching so much that he took the Traverse City West vacancy a year later and stayed there four seasons.
“It was a great experience coaching at West and being at a Division 1 school,” Ponstein said. “But the best decision was to come back here.”
Kalkaska athletic director Bryan Hawkins congratulated Ponstein on helping make girls sports just as big of a deal as boys ones at Kalkaska. Hawkins said he’ll wait the required one year after Ponstein’s requirement, and then he’ll petition the Kalkaska Public Schools board to rename the softball complex after Ponstein.
“We love this game” became Ponstein’s mantra, and the slogan is still scratched into the dugout at West.
While at TC West, Becky (Plummer) Mead started calling Pontein “CP” — short for “Coach Ponstein” — a moniker that stuck to this day.
Blazers pitcher Mia Miller presented Ponstein with a scrapbook of photos and memories from his coaching days. After the game, Ponstein and Blazers players stood on home plate and chanted “We love this game!”
“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” he said.
Stacey Hicks, a 1987 Kalkaska grad who played two years in the outfield for Ponstein, now teaches English and journalism at Kalkaska High.
“I just remember his love for the game and his love for the players,” Hicks said. “He really cares and wanted us to be our best.”
Hicks said Kathy Ponstein aided a lot in the team’s everyday functions.
“It was always like if you were a softball player, you were part of their family,” Hicks said.
Ponstein’s tenure at Kalkaska shows when he has multiple players who had kids play for him as well, much like the Disbrows.
“My kids in my class know I’m over 50,” Hicks joked, “and they’re like, ‘He was your coach, too?’”
Marissa Taylor, a 2008 grad, pitched and played second base for the Blazers.
“The passion he has for the game rubbed off on all of us,” Taylor said.
Ponstein also produced a large amount of success. Taylor won three district titles in her three years on varsity. In his time at Kalkaska, his teams won 12 district titles and eight Lake Michigan Conference championships. His career record is 770-434, including a 21-10 mark this season.
“He could give you a look and you knew what he was thinking,” said Taylor, who coaches youth softball in Kalkaska. “As a pitcher, he helped get myself out of my own head.”
Sadie Shier played catcher from 2014-17 for Ponstein, returning this year as an assistant coach for the junior varsity team.
“He’s one of my favorite guys I’ve ever met,” Shier said. “He started my love for softball. His love of the game is indescribable. He loves his players.”
Four of Ponstein’s granddaughters threw out ceremonial first pitches for the second game. They all wore shirts that said “Coach’s Favorite.”
Mike Ponstein, who has coached the Blazers junior varsity for the last 12 years, seems poised to step into his father’s role coaching the varsity, although nothing is official.
The Blazers host Traverse City West on Wednesday, finishing out the regular season with a June 1 doubleheader against Cadillac at Ferris State University.
