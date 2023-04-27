BUCKLEY — Kingsley edged out Benzie Central by similar totals o win a Northwest Conference track meet Wednesday at Buckley.
The Stags boys won with 102.5 points to Benzie's 73, with the Kingsley girls winning with 107 to the Huskies' 71. Buckley took third and Leland fourth in both.
Paityn VanPelt led the Stags with personal-best marks in the 100 (13.7 seconds) and high jump (4'10"), winning both, while teammate Norah Galton claimed both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Kingsley's Chase and Caleb Bott took first a second in discus with heaves of 129'7" and 110'1". Benzie's Ryan Kincaid won the shut put with a personal-best 46'7.25" toss. Buckley senior Nick Simon claimed both the 100 (11.4) and 200 (23.3) titles.
Leland's Ella Knudsen won both the 800 (2:40.2) and 1,600 (PR 5:42.1).
Buckley junior Aiden Harrand took the 400 in a personal-best time of 59.8 seconds.
TC West dominates at Alpena
ALPENA — The Titans of Traverse City West continues their streaks of domination on the track as they came away with first-place victories from their boys and girls varsity teams.
Multiple Titans cleared their season-high on Wednesday. Emilie Frechette surpassed her season-high in the 100-meter hurdles, clearing a time of 17.20. Ava King surpassed her season-high in the 800-meters with 2:20.44.
Marion boys win WMD Meet
MARION — The Marion boys varsity came away with eight first place finishes to help them finish in first place overall The Brethren girls varsity finished in second place.
Brethren's Abby Kissling came away with four first place finishes in the 100-meters, 200-meters, 300-meter hurdles, and long jump. She also surpassed her season-high in the 300-meter hurdles with 53.23.
Marion's Mason Salisbury snatched four first place finishes; 100 and 300-meter hurdles, helped the 4x200 relay team, and capped off the day placing first in the long jump.
Elk Rapids wins LMC Quad
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Elks of Elk Rapids boys and girls varsity both came away with victories as the girls varsity came away with eight individual victories, the boys had five.
The eight wins for the girls came from Hunter Shellenbarger (100m and 200m); Brynne Schulte (1600m); Brooke Fluty (100m and 300m hurdles); 4x100 relay team of Fluty, Shellenbarger, Lila Rubert, and Paige Fosdick; 4x800 relay team of Anna Pray, Brynne Schulte, Jaida Schulte, and Joelle Swanson; and Paige Fosdick (long jump).
Frankfort gets 15 individual wins at NWC Meet
ONEKAMA — The Panthers of Frankfort took first place in girls varsity as the boys varsity of Glen Lake took home first place at Onekama High School on Wednesday.
The Panthers girls varsity came away with 15 wins as the boys of Glen Lake snatched 11.
The 15 win for Frankfort came from Gwyneth Dunaway (100m); Sofia Alaimo (200m); Addison Chownyk (400m); Anna Wolfe (800m); Presley Bartley (100m hurdles); Grace Wolfe (300m hurdles); 4x100 relay team of Eliza Frary, Alaimo, Payton Miller, Gwyneth Dunaway; 4x200 relay team of Addison Chownyk, Alaimo, Miller, Dunaway; 4x400 relay team of Grace Wolfe, Anna Wolfe, Miller, Chownyk; 4x800 relay team of Kate May, Chownyk, Noelle Rommell, Anna Wolfe; Morgan Hurd (shot put); Paige Willman (discus); Grace Wolfe (high jump and long jump); and Willa Roth (pole vault).
