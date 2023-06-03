KENT CITY — The last four years built to Saturday. Built to the moment when Benzie Central finally broke through and became state champions.
The Huskies had been close in the past, taking the runner-up slot in 2021 to Grass Lake and then doing the same 20 years earlier to Williamston in 2001. But there would be no consolation prize Saturday at Kent City High School as the Huskies became Division 3 state champions.
The Huskies were jockeying between first and third place throughout most of the day before getting to the 3200m and a spot where they could secure the championship. Benzie head coach Asa Kelly said sophomore Pol Molins was “whipped” coming off the 800m and not sure if he could compete in the 3200m. Kelly did the math and knew two things — that senior Hunter Jones was going to win the 3200 and that Molins needed to score for the Huskies to have a shot at the title.
“It’s stressful, man. It is a stressful day,” Kelly said. “When the heat starts hitting 90 and you’re relying on distance kids for the most part to score the points, it was a meat grinder out there for those kids to keep coming back to the track.”
Molins was in ninth place with about 500 meters to go and then got into eighth before passing three other runners in the final lap to take fifth place as Jones took first to help lock down the Huskies’ state title.
“I’m just so proud of him today,” Jones said of Molins, his teammate and running mate. “He did not want to run that 2-mile, and I felt the same way my sophomore year. You don’t get a lot of rest after that 800. I told him the first mile is going to be hard, but you just have to push through that last lap and you’ll be all right. I was so proud of him. Really, really proud.”
Benzie ended up winning its title with 51 points, besting second-place finisher Pewamo-Westphalia’s 44 and third-place Hart’s 38. Grayling tied for 21st with 10 points. Traverse City St. Francis and Lake City tied for 40th with five. McBain and Manistee tied for 48th with four, and Kalkaska tied for 63rd with one point.
“There was no way anyone could catch us at that point,” Kelly said. “And there was that relief and the ability to breathe and just go, ‘We did it. Finally.’”
A team championship was no doubt a major goal for Jones. The Benzie senior has plenty of individual state championships, but the team title has eluded him.
Jones added to his championship collection with wins in the 800-meter run at 1:57.6, the 1600m at 4:17.48, and the 3200m at 9:10.9 — more than 26 seconds better than the runner-up. Molins was eighth in the 800m, second in the 1600m and fifth in the 3200m to earn All-State accolades in all three races.
Jones and Molins also helped the Huskies to a second-place finish and an All-State effort in the 4x800m relay. Jones and Molins along with Lucan Louwsma and Dorian Olson ran an 8:06.23, which was less than two seconds off champion Hart’s time of 8:04.54. Hart was ahead by nine seconds when Jones got the baton, and the senior nearly pulled off the incredible comeback win.
“(Hunter) has wanted this more than anything,” Kelly said. “He’s been up by himself so many times, he just wanted to go up as a team. That was the biggest thing was to have this kid in his senior year who’s had just an incredible career be able to go out with a win with his team.”
Jones echoed those statements, saying that winning a team title meant more to him than anything.
“I wasn’t really too concerned about myself. Obviously, I needed to score those points to get this title, but if I didn’t win any, I wouldn’t have been mad,” Jones said. “I really was just pushing for this team title. I wanted to give Benzie this track title and add to the legacy, keep Benzie on the map. We’re still successful and doing really good.”
The emotion of the moment when the realization finally sunk in that Benzie won it all struck a chord within Jones.
“I honestly started to tear up a little bit,” Jones said. “That feeling was better than anything I’ve ever experienced. It was such a great feeling. I would do anything to relive that moment again and again. That’s what I live for. That’s what I work for every day. I’m just so happy.”
Jones, across country and track, has now won 10 state titles with five runner-up finishes never placing below second in any state competition while setting three state records. He missed setting the 3200m state mark by just a second and a half Saturday. Despite those accomplishments, he quickly agreed that winning together is much better than winning alone.
“The camaraderie and having people there, it means so much,” Jones said. “We came away with the title and everybody’s happy. Everybody gets to hold the trophy in the end, and it makes me feel good to see everyone taking pictures with it and just having a good time.”
Kelly said Jones clearly established himself as one of the greatest high school runners in Michigan history.
“No question about it,” Kelly said. “He’s just owned our division for all these years.”
And Jones is well aware that he could not and did not do it alone.
“I really appreciate the community’s support, the coaches’ support, my parents’ support, my teammates’ support and everyone who has helped Benzie on this journey,” Jones said.
Benzie wasn’t the only one winning state championships. Grayling’s Mitchel Harrington grabbed gold in the long jump. The junior Vikings leaped 22 feet, 1.75 inches for the title.
Other area non-winners earning All-State honors included Lake City’s Dayne Blair in the 100m (4th); McBain’s Benjamin Rodenbaugh in the high jump (4th); and Manistee’s Damien McEntaffer in the pole vault (5th). St. Francis’ 4x800m team of Judge Morgan, Connor Donahue, Tucker Krumm and Josh Kerr finished fourth to earn an All-State nod in 8:14.3. Kalkaska placed eighth, also earning All-State honors, as Adam Williams, Camden Moore, Lucian Caspari and Gavin Guggemos ran an 8:20.36.
On the girls side, Hart won the overall championship with 64 points. The area’s top finisher was Manistee in 17th with 12.5 points followed by Benzie tied for 20th with 10 points, Grayling tied for 25th with eight, Boyne City tied for 28th with seven, McBain and Lake City tied for 31st with six, Elk Rapids tied for 45th with three, and St. Francis tied for 54th with two.
Area non-winners taking home All-State honors were Elk Rapids’ Hunter Shellenbarger in the 100m (8th) and 200m (7th); Manistee’s Audrey Huizinga in the 400m (8th); Boyne City’s Ava Maginity in the 800m (6th) and 1600m (5th); Benzie’s Mylie Kelly in the 3200m (4th); Lake City’s Sadie Larson in the 100m hurdles (8th); McBain’s Analiese Fredin in the 300m hurdles (8th); Manistee’s relay team of Ashtyn Janis, Huizinga, Libby McCarthy and Lacey Zimmerman in the 4x100m (6th) and the 4x200m (3rd); McBain’s relay team of Gabrielle VerBerkmoes, Fredin, Aubrey VandePol and Peyton Grant in the 4x400 (4th); Grayling’s Rylan Finstrom in the discus (2nd); Lake City’s MacKenzie Bisballe (4th) and Manistee’s Libby McCarthy (6th) in the high jump; and Benzie’s Gloria Stepanovich (4th) and St. Francis’ Maya Padisak (7th) in the long jump.
DIVISION 4
Buckley girls win team state title behind Harrand’s 3 championships
BALDWIN — Aiden Harrand did Saturday what she’s done all season. She won. A lot.
The Buckley junior not only attained personal glory by winning three individual championships at the Division 4 state finals at Baldwin Middle School, but she helped anchor the Bears to win the program’s first-ever team state championship as well.
The Bears collected 52 points to get by runner-up Portland St. Patrick, which scored 49. Inland Lakes was third with 38. Frankfort took eighth with 23.22 points followed by Glen Lake in 19th with 11, Johannesburg-Lewiston and Harbor Springs in 28th with eight, Gaylord St. Mary and Brethren in 45th with three, and Manistee Catholic Central in 51st with two.
Harrand took the gold in the 800m at 2:17.08, the 1600m at 4:56.54 and the 3200m at 11:19.9, capping off an incredible season that saw her win 34 championships across individual and relay races. In individual competition, Harrand finished first in all 25 races that she entered.
Fellow Buckley Bear Brooklynn Frazee, a freshman, set a personal record and won the 100m in 12.47 seconds to earn a state title. Frazee was also second in the 200m and sixth in the 400m to take home All-State honors in those races.
The Frankfort relay team of Eliza Frary, Sofia Alaimo, Addison Chownyk and Gwyneth Dunaway took the state championship in the 4x100, setting a school record with a time of 50.68 and winning the state title in the event for the third year in a row.
Inland Lakes’ Natalie Wandrie set a PR in the shot put and won the state title by a full 12 inches, tossing a 39-8. Wandrie also won the discus by more than two-and-a-half feet with a throw of 128-11.
Other area non-winners earning All-State honors were Frankfort’s Sofia Alaimo in the 200m (5th); Manistee Catholic’s Lauren Niedzielski in the 400m (7th); Glen Lake’s Ruby Hogan in the 800m (3rd); Joburg’s Allie Nowak in the 1600m (6th); Joburg’s Madalyn Agren (5th) and Gaylord St. Mary’s Miriam Murrell (6th) in the 3200m; Inland Lakes’ Larissa Huffman in the 100m hurdles (2nd), 300m hurdles (5th) and high jump (5th); Frankfort’s relay team of Grace Wolfe, Alaimo, Payton Miller and Dunaway (4th), Glen Lake’s Hogan, Jenna Van Skyhock, Maddie Bradford and Kariesue Taghon (6th) and Harbor Springs’ Grace Thorpe, Savanah Maki, Claire Ranney and Paige Keiser (7th) in the 4x200; Glen Lake’s Taghon, Ava Garvin, Skyhock and Hogan (7th) and Buckley’s Frazee, Kinsey Peer, Addisen Harrand and Aiden Harrand (8th) in the 4x400; Harbor Springs’ Juniper Rodham, Tara Shouldice, Olivia Flynn and Ranney in the 4x800 (3rd); Brethren’s Maddie Biller in the shot put (7th) and discus (8th); Frankfort’s Kate May in the pole vault (8th) and Grace Wolfe in the long jump (5th).
On the boys side, Kalamazoo Hackett won the team title. Buckley was tied for sixth with 35 points followed by McBain Northern Michigan Christian in 11th with 18, Joburg tied for 14th with 15, Onekama and Glen Lake tied for 25th with eight, Harbor Springs in 27th with seven, Bellaire in 37th with four, Mesick and Frankfort tied for 43rd with three, and East Jordan in 54th with one point.
Buckley’s relay team of Jake Romzek, Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak and Nick Simon won state championships in the 4x200m in 1:30.76 as well as the 4x400m in 3:29.13.
McBain NMC’s Isaac Bowden took home state gold in the pole vault after clearing 13 feet.
Other area non-winners earning All-State accolades included Buckley’s Simon (3rd) and Mesick’s Colton Eckler (6th) in the 100m; Simon in the 200m (2nd); Harbor Springs’ Jack Clancy in the 400m (5th) and Cal Benjamin in the 1600m (7th); Joburg’s Blake Fox in the 800m (2nd), Malaki Gascho in the 3200m (4th), and Mitchell Hall in the 300m hurdles (7th); East Jordan’s Logan Shooks in the 110m hurdles (8th); McBain NMC’s relay of Nathan Eisenga, Collin DeKam, Bowden and Tuckery Tossey in the 4x400m (6th); in the 4x800, Buckley’s Garret Ensor, Pasbjerg, Kulawiak and Matthew Bentley (6th), Glen Lake’s Colebrook Sutherland, Joey Schwindt, Tyler Bixby and Dylan Cundiff (7th), and Harbor Springs’ Jacob Dryer, Trevor Clarke, Logan Kihnke and Cal Benjamin (8th); in the shot put, Onekama’s Adam Domres (2nd), Glen Lake’s Warren Aylsworth III (3rd), and Frankfort’s Fletcher Anderson (6th); Bellaire’s Jayden Hanson in the discus (5th); and McBain’s Eisenga (4th) and Inland Lakes’ Sam Schoonmaker (7th) in the high jump.
DIVISION 1
Several Titans, Trojans earn All-State honors
ROCKFORD — Although neither Traverse City West nor Traverse City Central won a state championship in either the boys or girls divisions of Saturday’s Division 1 finals, many athletes did leave Rockford with All-State accolades on their resumes after finishing in the top eight of their respective events.
In track on the boys side, West’s Jonah Hochstetler took third in the 800m with a PR time of 1:52.46. Central’s Joe Muha took fifth in the 1600m, also setting a PR at 4:18.45. West’s Wally Tupper was sixth in the 110m hurdles with a PR time of 14.48 and eighth in the 300m hurdles at 39.71.
The field events saw Central’s Ryan Stawski placed seventh in the pole vault after clearing a PR height of 14 feet.
Unfortunately, no Titan or Trojan on the girls side finished in the top eight to earn All-State honors.
DIVISION 2
Cadillac girls relay wins state title
GRAND RAPIDS — The Cadillac girls 4x200-meter relay team passed the baton and grabbed the gold for a Division 2 state championship at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern on Saturday.
Emily Anway, Avery Meyer, Madisyn Lundquist and Hanah Johnson ran a 1:44.76 to claim the title, besting Big North Conference foe Petoskey, whose team of Gretchen Woodbury, Nevaeh Leonard, Madeline Loe and Alison Bailey ran a 1:45.35.
Area girls getting All-State honors included Gaylord’s Katie Berkshire in the 3200m (3rd); Petoskey’s Woodbury, Loe, Leonard and Braylin Adair in the 4x100m (8th); Cadillac’s Makenzie Johns in the shot put (2nd); and Kingsley’s Kati Smith in the pole vault (5th).
On the boys side, All-State honorees included Petoskey’s Shane Izzard in the 800m (8th) and Korbin Sulitis in the discus (7th) along with the Petoskey relay of Michael Squires, Brady Odenbach, Dylan Odenbach and Izzard in the 4x800 (8th).
