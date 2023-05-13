TRAVERSE CITY — They might have been on hostile territory, but the Traverse City West Titans made their home at Traverse City Central High School on Friday.
Both the West girls and boys varsity track and field teams won the overall titles at the Big North Conference Championships on the Trojans' home turf.
The Titan girls, who are ranked third in Division 1 in the latest polls from Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association, easily left with the first-place trophy as they scored nearly 70 points more (183.25) than runner-up Cadillac (113.33). The host Trojans finished third in the girls division followed by Petoskey, Gaylord and Alpena.
The race to the boys title was a little closer as West, which is ranked fifth in D1, tallied 167 points to Central's 161.5. Petoskey took third followed by Alpena, Cadillac and Gaylord.
The West girls won seven of the 17 events, sweeping the 100-meter dash through the 100-meter hurdles. Arianna Stallworth took first place in the 100m (12.35 seconds) and the 200m (25.53). Reese Smith grabbed gold in the 400m with a personal-record time of 59.56. Ava King won the 800m with a PR 2:17.51 as well as the 1600m at 5:07.51 and the 3200m with a PR 10:57.98. Madeline Bildeaux joined her fellow Titans with a PR victory, taking the 100m hurdles in 16.71.
Second-place Cadillac notched four victories as hurler Makenzie Johns won the shot put with a PR toss of 39-10 as well as the discus with a throw of 114-9. Madison Lundquist took first in the pole vault, clearing a personal best of 10-5. The Vikings' relay team of Emily Anway, Avery Meyer, Lundquist and Hanah Johnson won the 4x200 at 1:45.9.
The Trojans got three event wins, two coming from the relay squads. Iali Rodenroth, Kylie Ball, Lola Reimers and Kathleen Venhuizen won the 4x400 in 4:10.95; and it would be Venhuizen, Alexis Ball, Reimers and Ella Kirkwood winning the 4x800 in 9:42.6 — dusting the competition by nearly 25 seconds. Kylie Ball won the 300m hurdles at 49.31.
Petoskey picked up two wins thanks to a PR effort from Alynna Himebaugh in the long jump with a leap of 15-3 and the 4x100 relay team of Gretchen Woodbury, Madeline Loe, Braylin Adair and Nevaeh Leonard winning in 50.85.
Gaylord's lone gold came from freshman Ivy Roberts, who won the high jump with a PR leap of 5-2.
The champion Titans also won seven events on the boys side. Brier Meredith won both the high jump and the long jump, clearing 5-10 and leaping 20-6.5, respectively. Kyler Brunan took first in the discus with a throw of 135-9. Wally Tupper was golden in both the 110m hurdles and the 300m hurdles, running a PR 15.22 and a PR 39.68, respectively. The other two titles went to Ben Habers in the 400m with a PR run of 50.71 and Jonah Hochstetler in the 800m at 1:56.64.
Five wins went to the runner-up Trojans as Jace Rowell cleared a personal best of 13-3 in the pole vault for the win. Central got two relay wins behind Alex Bocardo, Seamus Dye, Bubba Moore and RJ McCuien in the 4x100 (44.93) and then Brendan Coffman, Joe Muha, Asher Paul and Jett Reimers in the 4x400 (3:31.31), beating out West by just a half second. Joe Muha set a PR in the 1600m to win in 4:21.1, and Micah Bauer did the same in the 3200m with PR of 9:21.13.
Petoskey got wins from Sam Mitas in the 100m with a PR run of 11.05 as well as 4x200 relay team of Aaron Sysko, Seth Marek, Logan Beer and Mitch Eberhart in 1:33.53 and the 4x800 relay team of Brady Odenbach, Michael Squires, Shane Izzard and Dylan Odenbach in 8:14.23.
Gaylord's only win came from senior Gage Looker, who threw a personal-best 52-3.75 to take first place in the shot put by nearly seven feet.
West hosts the Titan Last Chance Meet on Monday with Central, Petoskey and Cadillac taking part along with Grand Traverse Academy and Traverse City St. Francis. Regionals are slated for Friday.
TRACK & FIELD
St. Francis, Frankfort win Ranger Invite
MANTON — Traverse City St. Francis won the boys and girls titles in the big division of the Manton Ranger Invite on Friday while the Frankfort Panthers took the girls championship in the small division. Marion won the boys small division as Buckley finished runner-up.
Buckley's Simon won the boys small 100-meter dash in 11.29 seconds. St. Francis' Sophia Tucker won the girls big 100m at 13.29, and Buckley's Brooklynn Frazee won the small division at 12.67.
In the 100m hurdles, St. Francis' Helen Ludka won the big division in 17.46. Ludka also won the girls 300m hurdles in 52.8. The 110m hurdles big title went to Benzie Central's Noah Murphy at 16.11.
The 200m titles went to St. Francis' Cam Sellers at 22.7 and Simon at 22.46 for the boys and Tucker (27.81) and Frazee (26.57) for the girls.
In the 400m, wins went to Mancelona's Elijah Westcott at 53.31 and Simon at 51.81 for the boys and Benzie's Ava Iverson (1:06.27) and Buckley's Aiden Harrand (58.88) for the girls.
In the 800m, it was Benzie's Pol Molins getting the win in 1:58.48, Harrand in 2:15.16, and St. Francis' Mary Masserant at 2:32.67. Molins also won the 1600m at 4:31.94 as fellow Huskie Mylie Kelly won the girls 1600m at 5:27.53.
In the 3200m, Benzie's Hunter Jones set a PR with a run of 9:01.94. GT Academy's Petra Foote won the girls in 12:07.43.
In the relay races, St. Francis (45.73) and Buckley (46.53) won the boys 4x100 races as St. Francis (52.46) and Frankfort (52.23) won the girls. The 4x200 boys titles went to St. Francis (1:34.28) and Buckley (1:32.51) as the girls titles went to St. Francis (1:54.63) and Frankfort (1:50.17). The 4x400 boys races were won by St. Francis (3:34.2) and Buckley (3:33.26) as the girls races were won by Benzie (4:30.75) and Buckley (4:14.58).
In the field events, Manton's Mattie LaFreniere won the discus at 102-8; GT Academy's Levi Schultz won the high jump at 6-1, Benzie's Kara Johnson won at 4-11, and Brethren's Stella Estes won at 4-11; long jump titles went to Grayling's Mitchel Harrington (21-6.25), St. Francis' Maya Padisak (15-11.5), and Frankfort's Grace Wolfe (16-9); pole vault wins went to McBain Northern Michigan Christian's Isaac Bowden (13-1) and LaFreniere (9-3); and the shot put championships went to Benzie's Ryan Kincaid (46-4) and St. Francis' Kate Classens (34-6).
Manistee girls take WMC title
WHITEHALL — The Manistee varsity girls track and field team continued its dominance this regular season, winning the West Michigan Conference Championships at Whitehall on Friday.
The soon-to-be Mariners topped host Whitehall by seven points, 136-129. Although Manistee won just four of the 17 events, 10 top-three finishes helped push the team across the finish line for the overall championship.
Manistee won three of the four relay races as Ashtyn Janis, Alayna Edmondson, Libby McCarthy and Lacey Zimmerman took first in the 4x100-meter at 53.39 seconds. Janis, Audrey Huizinga, McCarthy and Zimmerman won the 4x200 at 1:50.05 and the 4x400 at 4:20.24. Huizinga collected Manistee's only other win, finishing first in the 400m at 1:01.99.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.