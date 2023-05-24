HARBOR SPRINGS — It was Gladiator domination at the Lake Michigan Conference championships Wednesday as Traverse City St. Francis won both the boys and girls team titles by a wide margin.
The St. Francis boys collected their third Lake Michigan Conference crown in a row, picking up 189 points to runner-up Charlevoix’s 100.6. The girls team won with 175 points as Elk Rapids took second with 112.
Cam Sellers had himself a stellar day on the track as the St. Francis sophomore won the 100-meter dash in 11.27 seconds and the 200m in 22.84. He also helped the Gladiators win the 4x100m and 4x200m relay races. In the 4x100, it was Eddie Walter, Burke Flowers, Tommy Richardson and Sellers running a 45.47 to nab first place. In the 4x200, Walter, Flowers, Tucker Krumm and Sellers ran a 1:35.07 for the win.
St. Francis also won the other two relay races. Krumm, Walter, Josh Kerr and Judge Morgan won the 4x400 in 3:37.38; and then Connor Donahue, Kerr, Krumm and Morgan took the 4x800 title in 8:28.68.
Others picking up conference championships for the Glads included Morgan in the 800m at 2:05.39, Josh Slocum in the 3200m at 10:16.5, and Richardson in the pole vault after clearing 11-6.
The remaining conference titles went to Harbor Springs’ Jack Clancy in the 400m at 53.03 and Cal Benjamin in the 1600m with a personal-record run of 4:32.57; Elk Rapids’ Max Ward in both the 110m hurdles at 16 seconds flat and the 300m hurdles at 42.51 along with fellow Elk Ryan McGuire in the discus with a toss of 135-2 and the high jump after clearing 5-8; Boyne City’s Ryan Chapp in the shot put with a hurl of 40-10; and Grayling’s Mitchel Harrington in the long jump with a leap of 21-0.5.
On the girls side, Elk Rapids’ Hunter Shellenbarger swept the 100m, 200m and 400m races as the sophomore ran 12.82, 26.75 and 1:00.44, respectively.
Boyne City’s Ava Maginity won the 800m and 1600m, running a 2:21.58 in the 800m and a 5:19.06 in the 1600m. The 3200m title went to Charlevoix’s Laina Slaidics, who won by nearly 24 seconds with a 12:08.45.
St. Francis’ Helen Ludka won the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.25, and East Jordan’s Madelyn Hardy took first in the 300m hurdles with a PR run of 51.09. Ludka also won the pole vault, clearing a PR height of 8-6.
The Gladiators took the titles in the 4x100m and the 4x200m relays. Maya Padisak, Sophia Ellalasingham, Olivia Padisak and Sophia Tucker won the 4x100 in 52.75. Maya Padisak, Ava Pomaranski, Ellalasingham and Tucker finished first in the 4x200 at 1:52.69.
Boyne City’s Cambrynne Giem, Delaney Little, Melany Rankin and Maginity won the 4x400m in 4:23.71, and Elk Rapids’s Anna Pray, Ella Peck, Jaida Schulte and Joelle Swanson won the 4x800m in 10:31.08.
In the field events, conference championships went to St. Francis’ Kate Classens in the shot put with a toss of 30-9, Grayling’s Rylan Finstrom in the discus with a throw of 120-3, Kalkaska’s Myah Little in the high jump with a clearance of 4-10; and Maya Padisak in the long jump with a leap of 15-11.
TRACK & FIELD
Ski Valley Conference Championships
BELLAIRE — First through fourth place was the same in both the boys and girls divisions at the Ski Valley Conference championships in Bellaire on Wednesday.
Inland Lakes won both conference titles as Johannesburg-Lewiston finished runner-up, Mancelona took third and Central Lake grabbed fourth.
Area boys picking up individual Ski Valley titles on the track included Joburg’s Blake Fox in the 400m with a PR time of 52.34 and teammate Malaki Gascho in the 800m with a PR run of 2:11.57. Fellow Cardinals Jacob Wartenberg won the 1600m in 4:58.75 and Jeremiah Witt took the gold in the 3200m at 11:10.07. Bellaire’s Ethan Lambert won the 110m hurdles in 17.63.
Mancelona’s 4x400 relay team of Jaymes Wildfong, Devan Hale, Aiden Dixon and Elijah Westcott took first in 3:37.2. In the 4x800, it was Wartenberg, Jeremiah Witt, Gascho and Fox taking the title for Joburg in 9:17.82.
Field event championships went to Jayden Hanson in both the shot put and discus with throws of 41-8 and 125-7, respectively.
In the girls division, individual track conference titles were won by Joburg’s Allie Nowak in the 800m with a PR run of 2:21.74 as well as teammates Madalyn Agren in the 1600m at 5:34.66 and Cora Mullins in the 3200m with a PR of 12:51.77.
Joburg also won the 4x400m relay behind Rosalinda Gascho, Carlee Campbell, Nowak and Natalie Zochowski in 4:27.86. Mancelona won the 4x800m as Emily Anger, Becca Anger, Abbi Wildfong and Savannah Ballanceau ran a 10:54.88.
