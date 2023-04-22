MANCELONA — Boys and girls teams from 21 schools descended upon Mancelona High School for an invitational track and field meet that ended with the Traverse City St. Francis boys and the Frankfort girls as champions.
The Gladiators earned the boys title with 100.5 points to Manton's 62.67, Charlevoix's 61.67, Lake City's 61, and Buckley's 59.67.
The Panthers won the girls overall title with 120 points to St. Francis's 109, Buckley's 88, Inland Lakes' 56.5, and Johannesburg-Lewiston's 45.
Area athletes taking home individual gold medals on the track included Lake City's Dayne Blair (11.26 seconds) and Buckley's Brooklynn Frazee (13.02) in the 100 meters; Buckley's Nick Simon (23.28) and Frazee (27.39) in the 200m; Harbor Springs' Jack Clancy (53.71) and Frazee (1:03.66) in the 400m; Johannesburg-Lewiston's Blake Fox (2:04.47) and Buckley's Aiden Harrand (2:17.6) in the 800m; Fox (4:37.43) and Harrand (5:00.29) in the 1600m; Joburg's Malaki Gascho (9:54.63) and Harrand (11:13.38) in the 3200m; Charlevoix's Peyton Scott (16.9) in the 100m hurdles; East Jordan's Logan Shooks (43.8) in the 300m hurdles; Grayling's Josh Aldrich, Braiden Tuck, Marcus Chard and Mitchel Harrington (45.86) and Frankfort's Eliza Frary, Sofia Alaimo, Addison Chownyk and Gwyneth Dunaway (53.21) in the 4x100m relay; Buckley's Jake Romzek, Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak and Nick Simon (1:34.96) and Frankfort's Frary, Alaimo, Payton Miller and Dunaway (1:54.28) in the 4x200m; Buckley's Garret Ensor, Jackson Kulawiak, Simon and Pasbjerg (3:37.06) and Buckley's Frazee, Kinsey Pear, Addisen Harrand and Aiden Harrand (4:20.98) in the 4x400m; and St. Francis' Tucker Krumm, Connor Donahue, Josh Kerr and Judge Morgan (8:36.81) and Joburg's Yolanda Gascho, Rosalinda Gascho, Madalyn Agren and Allie Nowak in the 4x800m.
Those winning gold in the field events were Lake City's Rowland Ball (45-2) in the shot put; Manton's Carter Helsel (118-4) and Frankfort's Paige Willman (90-10) in the discus; Grand Traverse Academy's Levi Schultz (6-2) in the high jump; Lake City's Marcus Booms (11-6) and Manton's Mattie LaFreniere (8-6.25) in the pole vault; and Grayling's Harrington and Frankfort's Grace Wolfe (15-7) in the long jump.
TRACK & FIELD
Titans dominate at Graves Relays
MIDLAND — Friday was a good day to be a Traverse City West Titan at the Graves Relays in Midland.
The Titans, between the boys and girls teams, took home a baker's dozen first-place finishes en route to team wins at the annual event that brought in nine of the top schools in the state.
Picking up wins for TC West were Jonah Hochstetler (4:27.22) and Ava King (5:08.66) in the 1600-meter run; Aaryn Stallworth (41.86) in the 300m hurdles; the relay team of Arianna Stallworth, Katie Rueckert, Emily Kelsey and Rylee Herban in the 4x100 (51.97); Ben Habers, Jacob Hagerman, Aaryn Stallworth and Brier Meredith in the 4x200 (1:32.49); Alyssa Fouchey, Peyton Tucker, Keira Murphy and Bailey Wenzlick in the 4x400 (4:21.83); Fouchey, Payton Lamb, Reese Smith and King in the 4x800 (10:04.97); Chase Weston, Hagerman, Logan Warner and Habers in the SMR 800m (1:38.12); the girls DMR 4000m relay (12:45.14); Avery Lahti in the shot put (38-4); Parker Kirschner, Sam Schutte, Brady Mohr and Aaryn Stallworth in the 4x100m hurdles (1:07.84); Grace Moeggenbord in the pole vault (9-0) and long jump (15-7.75); and Meredith in the long jump (20-5.75)
Traverse City Central also earned several wins on the day. The Trojans took gold in the 4x400 with Jace Rowell, Scott Goodwin, Alec Roeters and Asher Paul (3:37.5); the 4x800 with Joe Muha, Kaiden Morey, Quinten Henderson and Jett Reimers (8:27.44); Maren Milne, Annika Powis, Lucy Poppleton and Kylie Ball in the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (1:15.82); Jett Reimers, Shiloh Gersenson, Lukas Reimers and Muha in the DMR 4000m (10:56.61); and Asher Paul in the pole vault with a 12-6. Central took the top three spots in the pole vault with Jace Rowell also clearing 12-6 and Ryan Stawski taking third at 12-0.
Cadillac, Petoskey win individual gold at Panther Invite
DeWITT — Cadillac's All-State hurler Makenzie Johns earned first-place victories in both the discus and shot put at the DeWitt Panther Invitational on Friday.
Johns took home the gold in the discus with a throw of 112-2.5, more than two feet better than the runner-up, Johns' Viking teammate Olivia Smith. Cadillac took the top three spots in the discus with Smith throwing 109-11 for second and Berkley Oberhaus going 93-2 for third.
In the shot put, Johns won by nearly five feet with a personal-record throw of 37-4. Petoskey's Sadie Corie was third with a 30-6 throw.
Others picking wins at DeWitt included Cadillac Hanah Johnson (100m; 13.09); Petoskey's 4x100m relay team of Gretchen Woodbury, Lucy Tarachas, Braylin Adair and Nevaeh Leonard (52.4); Adair (high jump; 5-1); Cadillac's Madisyn Lundquist (pole vault; 10-0); and Cadillac's Connor Anderson (discus; 140-1).
Gaylord, McBain compete at Chesaning Classic
CHESANING — Gaylord's Katie Berkshire nabbed gold in both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs at the Chesaning Classic on Friday.
Berkshire won the 1600 in 5:19.87 and the 3200 with a time of 11:19.21, more than 40 seconds better than the second-place finisher. Berkshire also anchored the Blue Devils in their second-place effort in the 4x800m relay.
McBain's Isabel Rozeveld took first place in the discus with a throw of 104-2, more than 10 feet further than the runner-up.
