TRAVERSE CITY — With regionals right around the proverbial corner, Monday served as an opportunity for dozens of teams and hundreds of teams to improve their standings heading into the track and field postseason.
Traverse City West hosted its annual Titan Last Chance Meet, welcoming in in-town rivals Traverse City Central and Traverse City St. Francis as well as Big North Conference foes Cadillac and Petoskey.
The results allowed those participating a chance to boost their qualifying positions ahead of regional action this coming Friday and Saturday. On Friday, West and Central compete at Midland while Petoskey and Cadillac travel to Shepherd. St. Francis is in regional action Saturday at Manton.
West, Central and Cadillac dominated the girls events as the Titans and Vikings each won six and the Trojans tallied four golds.
Picking up wins for West were Arianna Stallworth in the 100-meter dash at 12.55 seconds; Peyton Tucker in the 800m with a personal-record time of 2:26.99; Lizzy Volbrecht with PR in the 3200m at 14:11.83; Charlise Schulz in the 300m hurdles at 49.02; the relay team of Bailey Wenzlick, Tucker, Avery Esper and Esme Durbin in the 4x400m at 4:32.78; and Grace Moeggenborg in the long jump with a leap of 16-7.
Cadillac won all but one of the field events as Makenzie Johns won both the shot put at 39-1.5 and the discus at 105-9, Reina McMahon won the high jump after clearing 4-6, and Madisyn Lundquist cleared 10-3 for first place in the pole vault. The Vikings’ other two wins came in the relays as Madelyn Schamanek, Avery Meyer, Hanah Johnson and Lundquist won the 4x100m at 52.12 and the 4x200m at 1:49.75.
Central’s four wins came on the track thanks to Vienna Moore with a PR run of 27.56 in the 200m, Kathleen Venhuizen with a season-best run of 1:00.69 in the 400m, Alexis Ball with a PR time of 5:15.25 in the 1600m, and Annika Powis in the 100m hurdles at 17.07.
The wealth was spread a bit more on the boys side.
In the 100m, it was Central’s RJ McCuien running a PR 11.69 to win. West’s Jacob Hagerman won the 200m with a season-best 23.39, and fellow Titan Wally Tupper won the 400m with a PR 53.05. St. Francis’ Judge Morgan won the 800m with a PR 2:01.35, and teammate Riley Pattinson won and set a PR in the 1600m at 4:48.17. Petoskey’s Gain Towner won the 3200m with a season-best 11:02.79.
In the 110m hurdles, Central’s Kyle Roeters set a PR and won with a 15.84. Cadillac’s Teegan Baker ran a PR 42.66 in the 300m hurdles to claim gold.
West’s relay team of Chase Weston, Brier Meredith, Hagerman and Ben Habers won the 4x100m at 44.51 and the 4x200m at 1:32.87. St. Francis won the 4x400m behind Eddie Walters, Owen Read, Burke Flowers and Joey Donahue at 3:46.24.
In the field events, Cadillac’s Ryan Sanders won the shot put with a toss of 44-6.5, and Petoskey’s Korbin Sulitis set a PR in the discus with a throw of 137-2. Meredith took first in the high jump for West, clearing 5-9. St. Francis’ Tommy Richardson won the pole vault, clearing 11-3, and Roeters won the long jump with a PR leap of 20-3.5.
TRACK & FIELD
Frankfort girls win home invitational
FRANKFORT — The Panthers enjoyed some well-earned home cooking in Frankfort as the girls varsity track and field team won the team championship with 144 points to runner-up Brethren’s 67 at the Frankfort Invitational.
The Frankfort girls won seven of the 17 events as Sofia Alaimo claimed gold in the 100m at 13.02 and the 200m at 27.09. Alaimo also helped the 4x100m relay team to a win along with Addison Chownyk, Gwyneth Dunaway and Eliza Frary at 51.89. Alaimo, Dunaway, Payton Miller and Grace Wolfe also won the 4x200 at 1:49.95. Chownyk, Miller, Anna Wolfe and Grace Wolfe grabbed first in the 4x400m as well at 4:33.23. Grace Wolfe also won the high jump at 5-1 and the long jump at 16-6.25.
Manistee’s Lauren Niedzielski won the 400m at 1:03.3, and Grand Traverse Academy’s Petra Foote took first in the 800m with a PR 2:23.26. Leland’s Ella Knudsen won the 1600m at 5:45.9 and the 3200m with a PR run of 12:18.42. Mancelona won the 4x800m as Abbi Wildfong, Becca Anger, Savannah Ballanceau and Emily Anger ran a 10:53.47. Brethren’s Maddy Biller won both the shot put and the discus with throws of 36-1.5 and 100-10, respectively.
Glen Lake won the boys title with 123 points as the host Panthers came in second with 69.
Area athletes picking up individual wins were Mesick’s Wyatt Putney (100m, 11.83); Brethren’s Lucas Stapley (110m hurdles, 17.94); Glen Lake’s Tyler Bixby (300m hurdles, 44.31); Frankfort’s Nick Stevenson, Ty Beeman, Owen Mills, Emmerson Farmer (4x100m, 47.69); Glen Lake’s Ethan Steffke, Bixby, Noah Scott, Boden Fisher (4x200m, 1:39.18); Onekama’s Adam Domres (shot put, 46-0); Glen Lake’s Warren Aylsworth III (discus, 122-7) and Jacob Plamondon (high jump, 5-11); Onekama’s Philip Putney (pole vault, 9-6); and Farmer (long jump, 19-3).
Stags win Blazer Last Chance Meet
KALKASKA — Kingsley took the boys and girls team titles at Monday’s Blazer Last Chance Meet in Kalkaska.
The Stag boys won with 95.5 points to Elk Rapids’ 86. The girls race was a bit closer as Kingsley won with 102 points to the Elks’ 99.
On the boys side, individual wins went to East Jordan’s Logan Shooks (100m, 12.03); Benzie Central’s Noah Murphy (200m, 23.99; 110m hurdles, 16.77) and Hunter Jones (400m, 52.99); Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Blake Fox (800m, 1:56.97) and Jacob Wartenberg (1600m, 4:43.52); Elk Rapids’ Caleb Kerfoot (3200m, 10:44.64) and Max Ward (300m hurdles, 41.93); Grayling’s Braiden Tuck, Mitchel Harrington, Marcus Chard, Josh Aldrich (4x100m, 45.42); Elk Rapids’ Ethan Comai, Joel Darin, Zeke Keaton, Maceo Gulich (4x200m, 1:38.26); Kalkaska’s Camden Moore, Adam Williams, Lucian Caspari, Gavin Guggemos (4x800, 8:43.04); Benzie’s Ryan Kincaid (shot put, 47-8); Elk Rapids’ Ryan McGuire (discus, 153-7.5); Kingsley’s Korbin Bedford (pole vault, 10-6); and Harrington (long jump, 21-5).
Picking up event wins on the girls side were Elk Rapids’ Hunter Shellenbarger (100m, 13.24; 200m, 26.51) and Brynne Schulte (3200m, 11:57.46); Forest Area’s Meagan Lange (400m, 1:03.47); Boyne City’s Ava Maginity (800m, 2:16.18); Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Cora Mullins (1600m, 5:52.3) and Rosalinsa Gascho (300m hurdles, 49.99); Kingsley’s Brooke Westenbarger, Paityn VanPelt, Kati Smith, Grace Hillier (4x100m, 53.46); Joburg’s Adelaida Gascho, Carlee Campbell, Yolanda Gascho, Natalie Zochowski (4x200m, 1:54.7); Elk Rapids’s Shellenbarger, Anna Pray, Ella Peck, Joelle Swanson (4x400m, 4:19.35); East Jordan’s Lillian Curtis, Elke Knauf, Madison Bearden, Christine Whitaker (4x800m, 11:10.71), Izzy Boyer (shot put, 31-8) and June Kirkpatrick (long jump, 14-11); Grayling’s Rylan Finstrom (discus, 118-6); Kalkaska’s Myah Little (high jump, 5-2); and Kingsley’s Kati Smith (pole vault, 11-4).
