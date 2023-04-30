REED CITY — The Kingsley girls and Reed City boys earned team championships at Saturday's Coyote Invitational at Reed City as Traverse City St. Francis finished runner-up in both divisions.
The Kingsley girls took home first place with 176 points to St. Francis' 150 and Buckley's 111. The host Coyotes won the boys division with 138 as the Glads placed second with 120.5 and Kingsley took third with 99. The Buckley boys finished fifth.
Buckley's Nick Simon and Brooklynn Frazee won the 100-meter dash with times of 11.57 seconds and 12.91 seconds, respectively. St. Francis' Cam Sellers was third at 11.67, and fellow Gladiator Sophia Tucker was second with a 13.31.
Simon and Frazee also won the 200m with times of 23.09 and 27.44. Sellers was second with a 23.23.
Frazee kept the good times rolling with a win in the 400m, running a 1:04.23. Kingsley's Emilee Robinson was third at 1:08.2. Mancelona's Elijah Westscott won the boys 400m with a personal-record time 52.5.
Buckley's dominance on the track continued in the 800m as Aiden Harrand won with a PR time of 2:11.46. St. Francis's Mary Masserant was third, also setting a PR at 2:33.17. Buckley's Jackson Kulawiak finished third for the boys at 2:06.28.
Harrand set a PR in the 1600m for another gold medal, finishing in 4:53.52 — more than 16 seconds better than the runner-up, St. Francis' Sophia Rhein (5:09.84). On the boys side, St. Francis' Josh Slocum was the top area finisher in third with a 4:43.96.
Harrand picked up a third individual championship and set another PR in the 3200m with a 10:54.9. Rhein was second again, running a season-best 11:17.09. Slocum took third in the boys race at 10:09.9.
In the girls 100m hurdles, Kingsley took second and third as Norah Galton set a PR with a 17.14 and Brooke Westenbarger ran a 17.65.
Galton and Westenbarger then went first and second in the 300m hurdles, both setting PRs with a 51.08 and a 52.3, respectively. St. Francis' Helen Ludka was third with a PR time of 52.43.
In the boys hurdles races, St. Francis' Tommy Richardson took third in the 110m with a PR time of 17.58, and Kingsley's Connor Johnson won the 300m with a PR time of 41.58.
In the girls relay races, the St. Francis team of Tucker, Maya Padisak, Olivia Padisak and Kate Jensen won the 4x100m in 53.49 with Kingsley finishing second at 54.25. Tucker, the pair of Padisaks and Paige Schillinger won the 4x200 for the Glads in 1:54.68 with Buckley in third and Kingsley in fourth. Buckley, Kingsley and Mancelona went first, second and third in the 4x400m as the Bears' team of Frazee, Kinsey Pear, Addisen Harrand and Aiden Harrand won with a 4:16.11. St. Francis took the 4x800m gold as Masserant, Margot Hagerty, Helen Myler and Rylee Duffing ran a 10:43.39. Kingsley placed second at 10:53.72.
In the boys relay races, St. Francis and Buckley finished second and third in the 4x100m, respectively, with times of 45.1 and 46.05. The Buckley squad of Jake Romzek, Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Kulawiak and Simon won the 4x200m in 1:33.99 as St. Francis finished third in 1:35.91. Romzek, Kulawiak, Pasbjerg and Simon also won the 4x400m in 3:33.05 as Kingsley finished third in 3:43.24. St. Francis won the 4x800m as Judge Morgan, Josh Kerr, Connor Donahue and Tucker Krumm ran an 8:20.22.
In the shot put, Kingsley's Emily Bott (33-4) and fellow Stag Carter Schueller (41-3) won the girls and boys titles. Buckley's Taylor Matthews was second in the girls, and Kingsley's Chase Bott was third in the boys.
In the discus, Bott won the boys event with a launch of 143-2 with St. Francis' Luke Million finishing third. Kingsley's Adalene Chambers set a PR and finished second in the girls with a throw of 95-5.
In the high jump, Kingsley's Paityn VanPelt won with a leap of 4-6 followed by St. Francis' Gwyneth Bramer in second and Buckley's Emma Cooper in third. Kingsley's Grant Kolbusz was second for the boys at 5-10.
In the pole vault, Kingsley grabbed first and third in the girls event with Kati Smith taking the gold and setting a PR clearing 11-0 and Kelsey Saxton clearing 9-0. St. Francis' Tommy Richardson won the boys event, vaulting a season-best 11-6. Kingsley's Braxton Zenner was third.
St. Francis' Maya Padisak won the girls long jump at 16-0.5 with teammate Bramer finishing second and Kingsley's Kaylin Mitchell taking third.
TRACK & FIELD
Manton wins boys, girls titles at Falcon Invite
OGEMAW HEIGHTS — The Manton Rangers took home championships in the both the boys and girls divisions of the medium school rankings at the Ogemaw Heights Falcon Invitational on Saturday. Elk Rapids finished second in both divisions in the small school designation while Central Lake was second in the boys large division and third in the women's large division.
Area individual winners included East Jordan's Daniel Ziebarth in the 40-yard dash (5.17 seconds); Central Lake's Liberty Perry in the 100-meter dash (13.73) and high jump (4-6); Elk Rapids' Hunter Shellenbarger in the 100m (13.07), 200m (26.91) and 400m (59.94); East Jordan's Christine Whitaker in the 800m (2:44.49) and 1600m (5:55.02); Elk Rapids Anna Pray in the 800m (2:35.88); Central Lake's Garrison Barrett in the 400m (54.86); Manton's Nolan Moffit in the 400m (54.04), 800m (2:06.97) and high jump (6-0); Manton's Chloe Colton in the 1600m (5:42.55) and 3200m (12:29.16); Elk Rapids Eva Pray in the 1600m (5:51.1) and 3200m (12:58.58); Central Lake's Patrick Puroll in the 800m (2:11.23); East Jordan's Sophie Snyder in the 100m hurdles (18.76) and Madelyn Hardy in the 300m hurdles (52.1) and long jump (14-4.25); Manton's Robert Dykhouse in the 1600m (4:50.22) and Elk Rapids Caleb Kerfoot (4:58.94); Manton picked up wins in the girls 4x100m (1:03.19) and 4x200m (1:57.56) as Elk Rapids got wins in the girls 4x400m (4:30.66) and 4x800m (11:10.21); Elk Rapids' Max Ward in the 110m hurdles (17.0) and 300m hurdles (42.61); East Jordan's Logan Shooks in the 300m hurdles (42.91); Manton's Makayla Gowell in the shot put (31-8) and Mattie LaFreniere in the discus (104-10.5) and pole vault (8-6); and Manton's 4x400m boys relay (3:42.77).
Benzie's Jones, Molins compete at GR Elite Challenge
GRAND RAPIDS — Benzie Central's Hunter Jones and Pol Molins competed in Saturday's GR Elite Challenge at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids, with both putting forth solid efforts.
Jones, one of the elite high school runners in Michigan and the United States, placed third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:09.5 as fellow Huskie Molins took eighth, clocking in with a personal-best time of 4:16.76.
In the finals of the elite 1-mile race, Jones was third again as he set a personal record with a time of 4:10.88. Molins was eighth again as well, setting a PR with a 4:18.29.
