Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.