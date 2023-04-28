ONEKAMA — The Frankfort varsity girls track and field team took home nine wins in individual events as the Panthers won the team championship by a wide margin at the Onekama Invitational on Friday.
Frankfort grabbed the overall title with 186.5 points over 17 events, besting runner-up Mason County Eastern’s 94.5. Brethren finished third with 78 points.
Those Panthers getting first-place honors included Gwyneth Dunaway in the 100-meter dash (13.1) and the 200m (27.4); Anna Wolfe in the 800m (2:45.6); the relay team of Eliza Frary, Sofia Alaimo, Payton Miller and Dunaway in the 4x100m (53.1); Addison Chownyk, Aliamo, Miller and Dunaway in the 4x200 (1:52.4); Grace Wolfe, Anna Wolfe, Miller and Chownyk in the 4x400 (4:27.1); Kate May, Chownyk, Noelle Rommell and Anna Wolfe in the 4x800 (11:17.7); and Grace Wolfe in the high jump (4-10) and long jump (15-6).
Other area girls winners included Manistee Catholic Central’s Lauren Niedzielski (400m, 1:03.4); Leland’s Ella Knudsen (1600m, 5:48.4; 3200m, 12:32.9); Brethren’s Maddy Biller (shot put, 33-2) and Glen Lake’s Eleanor Valkner (discus, 99-7).
On the boys side, the Lakers of Glen Lake earned the team championship with 151.5 points as MCE finished second against with 120.5 points. Pentwater was third with 107.
Area boys picking up wins included Brethren’s Lucas Stapley (110m hurdles, 17.8); Glen Lake’s Tyler Bixby (300m hurdles, 44.2); Glen Lake in the 4x100 (47.7) and 4x200 (1:40) with Ethan Steffke, Samuel Dykstra, Noah Scott, Boden Fisher, and the 4x800 with Dylan Cundiff, Boxby, Joey Schwindt and Colebrook Sutherland (8:49.9); Frankfort’s Carroll Robotham, Kaleb Chisholm, Emmerson Farmer and Noah Scott in the 4x400 (3:46.6); Glen Lake’s Warren Aylsworth III (shot put, 43.6); Onekama’s Adam Domres (discus, 122-1.5) and Luke Bradford (high jump, 5-6); Manistee Catholic’s Lee Pizana (pole vault, 10-8); and Frankfort’s Emmerson Farmer (long jump, 19-10.25).
TRACK & FIELD
Titans win boys, girls titles at Oiler Invite
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Traverse City West varsity girls track and field team completely dominated in Friday’s Oiler Invitational at Mount Pleasant as the Titans took the team championship by 100 points, tallying 222 to runner-up Petoskey’s 122. The Titan boys also earned the overall title with 164.5 points.
The West girls nabbed wins in 11 of the 17 events while also earning four second-place finishes to simply leave the competition in the dust.
Titan girls getting gold included Arianna Stallworth in the 100m (12.69) and 200m (25.95); Reese Smith in the 400m (1:01.13); Alyssa Fouchey in the 800m (2:31.48); Ava King in the 3200m (11:09.34); the relay team of Charlise Schuz, Keira Murphy, Smith and King in the 4x400 (4:21.43); Fouchey, Bailey Wenzlick, Smith and King in the 4x800 (9:48.35); Avery Lahti in the shot put (36-3.5) and discus (92-9); and Grace Moeggenborg in the pole vault (9-0) and long jump (16-4.5).
Petoskey got wins from Nora O’Leary (1600m, 5:25.19) along with the 4x100m relay team of Gretchen Woodbury, Madeline Loe, Braylin Adair and Nevaeh Leonard (51.58) and the 4x200 relay team of Woodbury, Alison Bailey, Loe and Leonard (1:47.57).
On the boys side, West got wins from Ben Habers (400m, 51.47); Jonah Hochstetler (800m, 2:04.37); Willem DeGood (3200m, 10:06.04); Aaryn Stallworth (110m hurdles, 15.78); Wally Tupper (300m hurdles, 40.52); Habers, Jacob Hagerman, Drew Esper and Brier Meredith (4x200m, 1:33.23); Habers, Hochstetler, Hagerman and Stallworth (4x400m, 3:35.27); and Meredith (high jump, 6-0).
Petoskey’s relay team of Michael Squires, Brady Odenbach, Tommy Farley and Shane Izzard won the 4x800m (8:43.21).
Trojans win 2 events at MSU Spartan Classic
EAST LANSING — The Traverse City Central boys took fourth place among 16 teams in Friday’s Michigan State University Spartan Classic. The Trojan girls finished 10th at the event that attracts elite programs from the state.
Joe Muha won the 1600-meter run as the senior Trojan ran a season-best time of 4:26.87. Ryan Stawski brought home the only other gold for Central, winning the pole vault as he cleared 13-0.
Central’s only other top-three finisher was the Trojans’ relay team of Ella Kirkwood, Lola Reimers, Alexis Ball and Kathleen Venhuizen, which finished second in the 4x800 with a time of 9:50.41.
Huskies compete at Kent City Elite Invite
KENT CITY — Benzie Central’s Noah Murphy picked up a win in the 110-meter hurdles at the Kent City Elite Invitational, clocking in with a time of 16.25.
Murphy wasn’t the only Huskie and only area athlete to nab gold in the 24-team meet as Gloria Stepanovich also won the long jump with a leap of 15-0.5 and Jacob Evans won the long jump with a leap of 19-8.
Other Benzie athletes with top three finishes included Mylie Kelly in the 3200m (2nd, 11:41.88); the 4x100 team of Kara Johnson, Adrian Childs, Shelby Bentley and Gloria Stepanovich (3rd, 54.92); Tyrone Brouillet in the 300m hurdles (2nd, 43.55); the 4x800 team of Ella Kowatch, Nora Grossnickle, Ava Iverson and Kelly (3rd, 10:30.54); and Murphy in the pole vault (3rd, 12-6).
Cadillac’s Hanah Johnson shows out at Clare Invitational
CLARE — Cadillac’s Hanah Johnson set personal records en route to winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes at Friday’s Clare invitational with times of 12.73 and 27 seconds flat, respectively.
Other area athletes picking up wins on the girls side included McBain’s Peyton Grant (400m, 1:01.08); Gaylord’s Katie Berkshire (1600m, 5:20.55; 3200m, 11:24.62); Cadillac’s Emily Anway, Avery Meyer, Madisyn Lundquist and Johnson (4x200, 1:47.81) and Meyer, Brooklynn Brown, Johnson and Lundquist (4x400, 4:17.66); Cadillac’s Makenzie Johnson (shot put, 36-6); McBain’s Isabel Rozeveld (discus, 114-11); Lake City’s MacKenzie Bisballe (high jump, 5-1.5); and Lundquist (pole vault, 9-6).
Mesick girls, McBain NMC boys take 3rd at Mustang Invite
BLANCHARD — Mesick and McBain Northern Michigan Christian picked up gold in individual events on the boys side as the Bulldog girls and Comet boys each took third place overall at the Montabella Mustang Invitational on Friday.
Mesick’s Wyatt Putney won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.92 seconds as well as the long jump with a leap of 18-0. NMC’s Tucker Tossey won the 200m at 24.2.
The NMC relay team of Isaac Bowden, Collin DeKam, Nathan Eisenga and Tossey won the 4x200 at 1:37.62 and the 4x400 at 3:53.55.
The Comets also won the 4x800 as DeKam, Philip Lerschen, Jacob Booher and Elijah Kimbel finished in 10:08.13. DeKam won the shot put with a toss of 37-5.
