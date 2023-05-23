FRANKFORT — The Northwest Conference was ruled by Benzie Central and Kingsley at the championship track and field meet Tuesday.
Benzie nabbed the boys division Northwest Conference title with 155 points, besting Kingsley with 140 followed by Buckley with 86, Glen Lake with 66, and the host Frankfort Panthers in fifth with 44.
The Kingsley girls took the Northwest team championship in their division with 152 points to Frankfort’s 135. Benzie was third with 90 followed by Buckley with 61 and Glen Lake with 46.
Benzie’s Hunter Jones continued to dominate on the track, taking home four individual conference championships. The senior won the 400-meter run in 51.88 seconds, the 800m in 1:57.05, the 1600m in 4:40.75, and the 3200m in 10:33.71.
The Huskies also picked up regional titles in the 110m hurdles thanks to Noah Murphy, who ran a 15.95, as well as the 4x100m relay as Jacob Evans, Emmett Jaquish, Murphy and Tyrone Brouillet ran a 46.25.
The other three relay races were won by Buckley. Jake Romzek, Jackson Kulawiak, Jeremiah Pasbjerg and Nick Simon won the 4x200m in 1:31.45. Pasbjerg, Kulawiak, Kyle Deshasier and Garrett Ensor took the 4x400 in 3:38.66. And then Matthew Bentley, Pasbjerg, Ensor and Kulawiak were victorious in the 4x800 with a time of 8:27.96.
The Bears also got wins from Romzek in the 100m with a personal-record run of 11.56 and then Simon in the 200m at 22.55.
Kingsley also took home multiple event regional championships. Connor Johnson was the 300m hurdles champion in 41.89 as well as the long jump winner with a PR leap of 20-10.5. Chase Bott won the discus with a throw of 140-11.5, and Braxton Zenner took the pole vault title after clearing 12 feet.
Other regional championships went to Glen Lake’s Jacob Plamondon in the high jump after clearing 5-10, and Onekama’s Adam Domres in the shot put with a toss of 46-3.
In the girls track events, regional titles were won by Glen Lake’s Kariesue Taghon with a PR run of 12.97 in the 100m; Frankfort’s Sofia Alaimo with a PR of 26.59 in the 200m; Buckley’s Brooklynn Frazee in the 400m at 1:03.4 along with teammate Aiden Harrand in the 800m at 2:12.51 and the 1600m at 4:57.6; Leland’s Ella Knudsen in the 3200m with a PR of 12:13.3; and Kingsley’s Norah Galton in the 100m and 300m hurdles with PRs in both at 16.71 and 49.83, respectively.
Relay regional crowns went to four different schools. Kingsley’s Grace Taylor, Paityn VanPelt, Kati Smith and Emilee Robinson won the 4x100m in 51.55. Frankfort’s Eliza Frary, Alaimo, Payton Miller and Gwyneth Dunaway won the 4x200m in 1:50.56. Buckley’s Frazee, Addisen Harrand, Kinsey Peer and Aiden Harrand won the 4x400 in 4:12.84. And Benzie’s Bianco Delogu, Nora Grossnickle, Ava Iverson and Mylie Kellly won the 4x800m in 10:30.83.
In the field events, regional championships went to Buckley’s Taylor Matthews in the shot put with a toss of 33-3.5, Frankfort’s Paige Willman in the discus with a throw of 95-5.5, fellow Panther Grace Wolfe in the high jump after clearing 5-0 as well as the long jump with a PR leap of 17-0; and Kingsley’s Kati Smith in the pole vault after clearing 11-0.
Many of these same athletes will compete in Tuesday’s Record-Eagle John Lober Honor Roll Invitational at Traverse City Central ahead of the state finals meet June 3.
TRACK & FIELD
Lake City boys, McBain girls win Highland championships
PINE RIVER — The McBain varsity girls track and field team dominated the competition at Tuesday’s Highland Conference Championships at Pine River.
The Ramblers collected 177.5 points to runner-up Lake City’s 105. Taking third was Manton with 97.
On the boys side, it was the Trojans edging out the Rangers as Lake City tallied 138 points to Manton’s 135.
Area athletes winning track conference championships in the girls division were McBain’s Peyton Grant in the 200m with a PR run of 26.48 and fellow Rambler Kahli Heuker in the 800m with a time of 2:34.51, Manton’s Chloe Colton in the 1600m at 5:43.61 and the 3200m at 13:06.77, Lake City’s Sadie Larson in the 100m hurdles in 16.78, and McBain’s Analiese Fredin in the 300m hurdles in 49.16.
Relay championships went to Manton’s Kaitlyn Carter, Madison Morris, Mattie LaFreniere and Melina Bates in the 4x100m at 53.59; McBain’s Gabrielle VerBerkmoes, Fredin, Heuker and Grant in the 4x200m at 1:51.74; VerBerkmoes, Fredin, Aubrey VandePol and Grant in the 4x400m in 4:16.78; and Heuker, Karley VandePol, Haley Miller and Chelsi Eisenga in the 4x800m at 10:52.14.
In the field events, McBain’s Isabel Rozeveld won the discus with a throw of 114 feet, Lake City’s MacKenzie Bisballe won the high jump after clearing 5-0, LaFreniere won the pole vault after clearing 9-0, and McBain’s Sydney Heuker won the long jump with a season-best leap of 14-10.
Winning individual track conference titles on the boys side were Lake City’s Dayne Blair in the 100m at 11.09 and the 200m at 23.16, Manton’s Nolan Moffit in the 400m with a PR of 51.41 and the 800m at 2:07.32, Lake City’s Enzo Ramalho in the 1600m at 4:42.95, and Manton’s Robert Dykhouse in the 3200m at 10:26.11.
Relay championships went to Lake City’s Blair, Tyler Brown, Robbie Root and Tavin Miller in the 4x100m at 45.27; and Manton’s Zander Johnigan, Luke Pettengil, Logan Baker and Moffit in the 4x400m at 3:34.61.
Area athletes taking home championships in the field events were Lake City’s Rowland Ball in the shot put with a hurl of 48-8, McBain’s Ben Rodenbaugh in the high jump after clearing 6-2, and McBain Northern Michigan Christian’s Isaac Bowden in the pole vault after clearing 13-6.
