MIDLAND — Crown the Traverse City West Titans as dual champions after picking up both the boys and girls overall team titles in Friday’s Division 1 regional at Midland.
The West girls, who are ranked third in D1 by the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association, dominated the competition by collecting 131 points and four event regional championships. Runner-up Midland Dow had 92 points, and Traverse City Central finished fourth with 52.
“Another great day to be a Titan,” West girls head coach Diane Goss said.
In the boys division, the Titans tallied 106.5 points followed by Saginaw Heritage in second with 82 and TC Central in third with 79.
“It was a true team win,” West boys head coach Jason Morrow said of the Titans’ third consecutive team regional title. “We just placed in everything. Overall, I’m just really proud of our kids. I can’t really say much more than that.”
Morrow said his athletes were excited about the prospect of winning, even though he told them not to pay attention to the scoreboard and just go out and do their best.
“But they’re running up to you and are all jacked up about it,” he said. “We had goals at the beginning of this season to graduate these seniors as undefeated in the Big North Conference and undefeated at regionals, and we accomplished that today. It was just a great day.”
In the girls division, West’s Arianna Stallworth won the 100-meter dash, which she ran in 12.47 seconds. Stallworth finished second in the 200m.
TC Central’s Kathleen Venhuizen won a regional championship in the 800m with a season-best time of 2:18.2. West’s Ava King was runner-up at 2:18.87, but she grabbed the gold in the 1600m with a personal-record run of 5:01.94.
Freshman Trojan Kylie Ball set a PR in the 300m to finish second at 47.6 to qualify for state. Charlise Schulz was fourth and qualified for state as well with a time of 49.06.
West and Central both qualified for state in the 4x800m relay as the Titans won behind the efforts of Alyssa Fouchey, Abby Veit, Reese Smith and Ava King in 9:29.81. Central’s team of Ella Kirkwood, Alexis Ball, Lola Reimers and Venhuizen finished in 9:31.77.
West’s Avery Lahti set a PR and won a regional title in the shot put with a toss of 40-3. She also placed second in the discus at 112-6 and third in the long jump with a PR leap of 16-8.5. Grace Moeggenborg was second in the pole vault, clearing 9-3 to qualify for state.
Picking up regional championships on the boys side was West’s Jonah Hochstetler in the 800m at 1:54.92. He then set a school record in the 1600m with a PR time of 4:20.93 to win gold in that event as well. Central’s Joe Muha was second, West’s Willem DeGood was third, and Central’s Jett Reimers was fourth.
West’s Wally Tupper picked up a regional gold in the 110m hurdles after setting a PR with a time of 14.73. Central’s RJ McCuien was runner-up, also setting a PR at 15.1. Tupper won the 300m hurdles as well, setting another PR at 39.62. Tupper is closing in on the school records for both of those events.
In the high jump, Central’s Kyle Roeters placed second after clearing 5-10, and West’s Graham Hetherington tied for third getting over 5-8.
Central took all three top spots in the pole vault as Ryan Stawski won gold with a PR vault of 13-9 followed by Asher Paul at 13-3 and Jace Rowell at 12-9.
Brier Meredith set a PR in the long jump for West, leaping 20-7.5 for fourth place.
The MITCA State Championships are May 26 followed by the MHSAA State Finals on Saturday, June 3.
REGIONALS
Elk Rapids’ Shellenbarger wins 3 regional titles
CLARE — Hunter Shellengbarger had herself quite the day at the Division 3 regional meet in Clare.
The Elk Rapids sophomore picked up wins the 100-meter dash at 12.9 seconds as well as the 200m with a time of 26.71 and the 400m at 1:00.96.
Also picking up multiple regional championships Friday was Boyne City’s Ava Maginity, who won the 800m at 2:24.82 and the 1600m, in which she ran a PR time of 5:07.79. Elk Rapids freshman Brynne Schulte, coming off a regional tennis championship win Thursday, won the 3200m at 11:57.79.
Elk Rapids also won the 4x800m relay with Anna Pray, Jaida Schulte, Joelle Swanson and Ella Peck running a 10:30.22 to win by more than 10 seconds.
In the field events, Grayling’s Rylan Finstrom won the discus with a season-best throw of 119-01.
On the boys side, regional titles went to Grayling’s Ethan Kucharek in the 800m at 2:03.5 and fellow Viking Mitchel Harrington in the long jump with a PR leap of 22-9. Elk Rapids’s Max Ward won the 110m hurdles with a PR time of 15.85, and teammate Ryan McGuire won the discus with a hurl of 145-8.
Cadillac girls win D2 regional championship
SHEPHERD — Cadillac’s Hanah Johnson walked away with an individual regional title, taking first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.72 seconds, as the Vikings won the girls team Division 2 regional title at Shepherd.
Johnson also finished second in the 200m, and teammate Madisyn Lundquist was runner-up in the 400m.
Gaylord freshman Katie Berkshire set a PR in the 1600m to win with a time of 5:14.81. Cadillac’s Brooklynn Brown also set a PR in the race, running a 5:19.12 to finish runner-up and qualify for state.
Petoskey’s 4x100m relay team of Gretchen Woodbury, Madeline Loe, Nevaeh Leonard and Braylin Adair picked up regional gold, finishing first in a title race against Big Rapids with a final time of 51.13 — less than three-tenths of second faster than the runner-up.
Cadillac nabbed the 4x200m regional title as Emily Anway, Avery Meyer, Lundquist and Johnson ran a 1:46.73.
In the field events, Makenzie Johns continued her domination in the shot put and discus, winning the shot put with a toss of 38-10.5 and the discus with a PR throw of 118-10.
Others winning regional gold were Adair in the high jump, clearing 5-0, and Kingsley’s Katie Smith in the pole vault with a PR vault of 11-7.
Harbor Springs boys take D4 regional title
INLAND LAKES — The Harbor Springs boys team left Inland Lakes with a Division 4 regional championship trophy in tow after scoring 122 points to Lincoln-Alcona’s 94. Inland Lakes won the girls title with 137 as the Rams placed second with 98.
Harbor Springs’ event regional champions included Jack Clancy (400m); the 4x400 relay team of Clancy, Brady Keiser, Anthony Atkinson and Jacob Drayer; and Levi Keely (shot put).
Other area boys winning regional titles were Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Blake Fox (800m, 1600m), Malaki Gascho (3200m) and Mitchell Hall (300m hurdles); Inland Lakes’s 4x100 relay team of Sam Schoonmaker, Dylan Zinke, Evan Perrault and Sam Mayer; and Gaylord St. Mary’s Rylan Matelski (long jump).
On the girls side, event regional titles went to Harbor Springs’ Paige Keiser (400m); Joburg’s Allie Nowak (1600m); Inland Lakes’ Larissa Huffman (100m hurdles, 300m hurdles); the Inland Lakes 4x100m team of Natalie Wandrie, Kaylee Taglauer, Lauren Fenstermaker and Huffman; the Harbor Springs 4x200m team of Grace Thorpe, Savanah Maki, Keiser and Claire Ranney and the 4x400m team of Tara Shouldice, Keiser, Thorpe and Ranney and the 4x800 team of Juniper Rodham, Shouldice, Olivia Flynn and Ranney; Wandrie (shot put, discus); and Inland Lakes’ Luciana Bunker (pole vault).
