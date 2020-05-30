FRANKFORT — Cornerstone University looks to vault up in the conference standings soon.
The Eagles finished fourth in the seven-team Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference last year.
Cornerstone didn’t have a single entrant in the pole vault, either in men’s or women’s. Now the NAIA Eagles have two, both courtesy of Frankfort High School.
Tatum Townsend joins the team after a fifth-place Division 4 state finals finish as a junior and a senior campaign washed out by the coronavirus pandemic. Frankfort’s Xander Stockdale also committed to the men’s squad, after Townsend encouraged him to look at the same school.
“When I got to Cornerstone, there were no vaulters,” second-year Cornerstone head track and field coach Andy Wright said. “We put an emphasis on getting vaulters. I know the success he’s (Dal Townsend) had at that school and have been watching Tatum’s progress through the years.”
Townsend placed in the top-seven at the state finals twice and is a two-time Record-Eagle Honor Roll Meet champion in pole vault. As a junior, she won all nine meets she competed in.
She’s already getting a jump on her academics, too. Townsend started taking classes at Cornerstone, currently with an online communications class and took other several classes at Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City to transfer to Cornerstone.
“I’ve had a lot of people tell me Cornerstone is a pretty good school,” Townsend said. “I really liked it. It was a very nice place.”
She also took hard looks at Olivet and Grace Christian.
“I really liked Olivet, too,” said Townsend, who posted a 3.60 grade-point average and plans to major in graphic design. “I was a super nice school, but just too far away for me.”
Her younger sister Tara, another of the area’s best vaulters and 2019 Division 4 state champion, was able to come along on most of her recruiting visits. They were able to take in a Cornerstone practice on their visit there before sports shut down, forcing them both to miss this season, their last together in high school.
“It was really disappointing,” Tatum Townsend said. “I’m sure it is for everybody. We were going to have a senior trip to Washington D.C., and I’ve been looking forward to that for three years and now we can’t go.”
Townsend’s season-best height of 9-foot-6 as a junior — which she accomplished in four different meets — would have placed her seventh in the WHAC meet that same season. Cornerstone didn’t have an entrant in the event, even though the Eagles’ Brandy Hagen is the league’s record-holder at 13-foot-3.5.
Wright, a pole vaulter himself at Cornerstone, took over as head coach last fall.
“Tatum fits really well with what we’re doing here,” Wright said. “She’s got a bit of grit to her. To stick with it as long as she has, she’s a competitive kid. She’s a coach’s kid. They generally have a better perception than other kids and see the bigger picture.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.