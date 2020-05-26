FRANKFORT — Tatum Townsend and Xander Stockdale both excel at setting the bar.
But as far as college goes, Townsend set up Stockdale.
Townsend already committed to the track team at Cornerstone University, and convinced her Frankfort pole vaulting teammate to come along.
"She got recruited to go there," Stockdale said. "She asked me where I was looking to go to college and I didn't know."
Stockdale visited Grand Valley, Grand Rapids Community College and Central Michigan in his search, wanting to stay near the Grand Rapids area, where his older brother Sammy lives.
"From a personality perspective, we clicked," new Cornerstone track and field coach Andy Wright said of Stockdale. "Being a vaulter, I like to joke that there's something a little off with us. We throw ourselves up in the air with a 15-foot fiberglass pole."
Wright said he likes track athletes who also play football, noting from his experience that they bring an intensity to practice.
Stockdale finished either first or second in every one of his vault meets last season, with the lone exception of the Ken Bell Invitational (fifth).
He consistently cleared either 12'6" or 13 feet in every meet before hitting a personal-best 13'6" at the Division 4 state finals to finish as runner-up, three inches behind state champion Jacob Krutsch of Hillsdale Academy.
As a sophomore, Stockdale won the vault in eight of 11 meets. He won 13 meets in three seasons.
Stockdale targeted Steven Stromer's school-record of 14'1", but that goal never got off the ground because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I was really hoping for that this year," Stockdale said. "My goals this year with coach (Dal) Townsend were to get that record and be either runner-up or champion at states."
Krutsch would have been back this season, as well as third-place finisher Tyler Bolenbaugh of Hudson as only three of the top-14 finishers in last year's pole vault finals were seniors. That included Frankfort teammate Jacob Walrad, who placed sixth as a junior.
Stockdale and Walrad both attended twice-weekly pole vault practice sessions each of the last two summers at Rockford High School with Kevin Patterson, who now coaches the vaulters at Cornerstone.
"They've had four vaulters a year in the state meet for years," Wright said. "They've worked for it. They didn't just expect it. They earn it."
Wright, a former high school coach at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern and Cornerstone alumnus, was coached by Patterson in college.
Stockdale, who plans to major in education after posting a 3.65 GPA at Frankfort, might also compete in some sprints and hurdles races for the Eagles.
