TRAVERSE CITY — Cade Heil is beginning to become a force out of the bullpen for the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
The University of North Georgia pitcher made his fourth appearance of the season, notching his second win in relief over the Great Lakes Resorters Tuesday.
Heil tossed four innings in the 8-5 victory for Traverse City — allowing only three hits and an unearned run. The redshirt junior’s earned run average for the season is 0.77 in 11.2 total innings of work while striking out six.
Traverse City fell behind early after jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first. The Resorters piled on two runs in the bottom of the first when Noah Marcoux rocked a two-run home run over the right field wall.
The Spitters climbed their way back with steady offense throughout the evening, scoring runs in six different innings.
Traverse City would take a 3-2 lead in the third thanks to heads-up base running by Evan Maday. They would never relinquish that lead.
Heil entered in the fourth inning and threw two innings of clean sheet baseball while the Pit Spitters poured on the runs. Spencer Schwellenbach, Johnny Hipsman and Crews Taylor each batted in a run while Maday and Tito Flores knocked in two each.
TC’s Mario Camilletti also notched a hit in his only recorded at-bat as he walked five times in Tuesday’s contest.
Duncan Lutz took the mound to start for the Resorters but was pulled before recording an out. Lutz walked the first batter, who was knocked in by Marcoux’s homer, then walked two more in-a-row before being pulled. However, Brody Maynard took the loss on the mound after allowing two runs in two innings of work.
The Resorters combined for eight hits, led by Trent Farquhar and Roman Kunitz with two knocks each.
Texas A&M Corpus-Christi product Brendan Ryan also had an RBI for the Resorters.
The game was met with yet another sell-out crowd of 500 fans and Northwoods League competition resumes Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
