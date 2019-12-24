Northern Michigan volleyball teams have become a mainstay at the Final Four in Battle Creek every November, and this season saw old and new faces make the trip three hours south.
The Dave Hall-led Kingsley Stags made their first trip to the Final Four since joining Division 2 and the Laurie Glass-led Leland Comets made their sixth trip to Battle Creek in the last seven seasons.
The area’s bevy of volleyball success checks in as the Record-Eagle’s No. 7 local sports story of 2019.
The Stags, led on the court by Central Michigan-bound middle blocker Austyn DeWeese and Lake Superior State-bound outside hitter Brittany Bowman, amassed a program-best 58-8-3 overall record while capturing the Northwest Conference crown and winning four regular-season tournaments.
The trip to Battle Creek was the second for Hall, taking down arch-nemesis Cadillac in the regional title game for the second year in a row, and 2019 marked the fourth straight season the Stags have eclipsed 50 wins. This Stags senior class never lost a match on their home court, either.
Kingsley went on to defeat Freeland in the state quarterfinals before falling to No. 1-ranked Grand Rapids Christian in the semifinals. The Stags had five athletes named to the 2019 Record-Eagle volleyball Dream Team.
“All those years we came down to watch, I looked at those class B teams and thought there is no way we are ever going to get here,” Hall said after their semifinal loss. “We are a small Class B school. After seeing the level of play in Class B, I really felt like it was going to be tough to ever get back here, so for me it was almost a dream come true to actually get here.”
As for the Comets, Leland streaked back to Battle Creek after losing two first-team all-state performers from their 2018 finals run.
A characteristically tough start to the season for the Comets led to stellar postseason play, all according to Glass’ grand plan.
The ultra-balanced Comets took home their ninth straight Division 4 district title behind the play of junior outside hitters Olivia Lowe and Tatum Kareck.
Lowe and Kareck, who were each named to the Dream Team, had nearly identical stat lines for the Comets at the end of the season, making it difficult for opposing teams to plan for the Leland attack.
“I think it starts with a really tough schedule,” Glass said after the Comets semifinal victory. “I think that we play people that are better than us a lot of the time with the idea that when we get to this point in time that we’re tournament ready because we’ve been beaten up a lot. We have a lot of losses this year to some really fine teams, but I think we enjoy the battle and I think it prepared us for this.”
The Comets only had one senior, Gillian Grobbel, on their roster that has reached the state title in back-to-back seasons and will return 10 seniors in 2019. Leland fell to No. 1-ranked Mendon in the state title match for the second straight season and will most likely have to go through the Hornets and star Anna Smith again in 2020.
Following a Final Four trip in 2018, the TC St. Francis Gladiators made it back to the state quarterfinals in 2019.
First-year head coach Kathleen Nance stepped in for Mark Witczak after the Glads fell in the state semifinals last season. Nance helped lead a young Glads squad to a regional title and second straight trip to the quarterfinals.
TC St. Francis returns junior Dream Team members Kaylin Poole and Hannah Sidorowicz for a chance at another run to Battle Creek in 2020.
