BENZONIA — If you didn't know Hunter Jones' name at the beginning of this year, you sure should by now.
The freshman phenom for the Benzie Central cross country team made headlines across the state and even the country with his incredible performances on the course.
Jones was named the 2019 Record-Eagle Boys Runner of the Year thanks to his 12 first-place finishes, including the Division 3 state title by a staggering 28.9 seconds, making Jones the Record-Eagle's No. 9 local sports story of the year.
Jones began his freshman season with what would end up being his only finish that did not see him at the top of the podium. Jones placed fourth at the Pete Moss Invite on Aug. 24, marking the last time he would see a runner in front of him the rest of the season.
“He’s incredible,” Benzie coach Asa Kelly said of Jones. “He’s got a motor. He lines up and there’s nobody in the race other than him.”
The 15-year-old ran to the top of leaderboards in the state and in the country, running the fastest time for a freshman in the United State at two separate points during the season. Jones ran a 15:38.7 at the Shepherd BlueJay Invite on Sept. 28, catapulting him into the No. 1 spot in the country. After his time was beat, he came back with his personal-best time of 15:24.8 during regional competition, which landed him as the third fastest freshman in the country at the end of the year.
Jones racked up the wins and accolades as the season went on, winning the MSU Spartan Invite that has hundreds of schools participate, an individual Northwest Conference title, a regional crown and dominating his way to his first state title.
While he is in a league of his own, his abilities and work ethic rubbed off on his teammates according to Kelly.
“He (Jones) woke up the whole team and said we have to change how we do things because we can get back to where we were,” Kelly said.
Jones led the Huskies to a seventh-place finish at the D3 state finals and headed a team that had all six primary runners make the all-Northwest Conference team.
“I didn’t think I would get this fast this quick but all of the work we are doing in practice has led me to excel, it made it a lot easier,” Jones said after he won the NWC title on Oct. 8. “I just try to use goals to push myself and try to do the impossible.”
The freshman is poised to break more records during his high school career and is already only 11 seconds off the Benzie Central 5k school record.
“I don’t know what is inside of him but it’s unreal," Kelly said. "That kid has the highest pain threshold I have ever seen. This kind of performance out of Hunter is unheard of as a freshman.”
