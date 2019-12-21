CHARLEVOIX — Elise Stuck stuck out in 2019.
The Charlevoix senior had some ups and some downs over the last year, but mostly ups.
The Rayders posted a 19-3 record with Stuck leading the way, rolling to a perfect 14-0 Lake Michigan Conference record to snap a nine-year span in which Traverse City St. Francis or Kalkaska won the league every year.
Stuck, the Record-Eagle's girls basketball Player of the Year last season and Female Athlete of the Year as a freshman, is the Record-Eagle's No. 10 sports story of 2019.
Michigan coaches were in attendance July 11 when Stuck tore her left ACL at the Battle in the Boro in Louisville, Kentucky, during a travel basketball game.
“You can’t do anything about it now,” Stuck said. “They were there at the game when I did it. Coach saw me go down. They’ve stuck by me through two major injuries.”
Stuck hurt her shoulder the summer before her junior year, missing the high school volleyball season as well as a big chunk of travel ball. She'll miss her senior season of basketball rehabbing from the knee injury. The Rayders have struggled to a 1-3 mark early in the season without the versatile 6-foot-1 guard/forward who could have been a Miss Basketball contender.
Michigan State and Michigan both offered scholarships to the 6-foot-1 Stuck before she was even in high school. Other big schools followed suit in the coming years, such at Marquette, Illinois, Western Michigan and Central Michigan.
“I like the atmosphere, and I’m sure everybody says that,” Stuck said. “I have a lot of family there. All of my uncles went there.”
The Detroit Free Press ranked Stuck as the No. 12 girls basketball player in the state, regardless of year in school, during the 2018-19 season. State Champs had her at No. 23.
Stuck averaged 21 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 2 blocks per game for the undefeated Lake Michigan Conference champions. She was named first-team all-LMC.
The Wolverines started the season 9-1 and have six 6-footers returning next season when Stuck will be a freshman. Stuck is the first area girls basketball player to land at Michigan since Traverse City West star Kalyn McPherson played in 76 career games for U-M from 2006-10.
