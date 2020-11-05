SUTTONS BAY — Leland and Traverse City Christian grew to know one another quite well over the last month.
That familiarity of facing each other for a fourth time came in handy in districts, as No. 3-ranked Leland used its previous experience against the No. 2 Sabres to notch a 25-11, 25-16, 25-15 victory in Thursday's Division 4 volleyball district semifinal at Suttons Bay.
"We had a really good plan to keep them out of system, because when they're in the system Emma (Mirabelli) just takes swings and is almost unstoppable," Leland head coach Laurie Glass said. "So we really found our serve had to put pressure on them, and I thought that that area of our game plan really worked well for us today."
The match started 17 minutes late after one of the net poles needed stabilization, but Leland didn't take long after that to establish control, scoring the match's first seven points before Ava Wendel registered a TC Christian kill.
Leland used Olivia Lowe extensively in the first set, as she fired four kills in a run that saw Leland take a 14-4 advantage en route to a 25-11 win.
"Jana did a great job of running a five one today we've had to alter it a little bit," Glass said. "But, my kids adapted for us and we have done nothing but adapt all season long."
TC Christian bounced back in the second set and took a 10-9 lead on a Mirabelli ace. Leland countered with a heavy dose of Sarah Elwell in the middle, including foru kills in a 6-0 run to take a 19-13 lead. Tatum Kareck pitched in the other two kills in the run.
Kareck put Leland up 22-15 when her dig from the back row sailed into the Sabres' half of the court and TC Christian didn't react fast enough before it fell to the floor.
"We call them BKs or bump kills," Kareck said. "It's kind of crazy when we get them. It's pretty unexpected, so it's always fun when it happens."
Elwell closed out the set with an ace.
Leland jumped out to a 7-1 third-set lead and maintained control throughout, with Lowe's kill sealing the 25-15 win. Kareck had another highlight in the set, making a blind save on a ball headed toward the Comet bench.
"I pretty much just like threw my entire body at it," Kareck said. "I really didn't even know where I was on the court. I just threw my hands back. Happy it worked out, but nothing you can really do to practice those."
The Comets topped the Sabres 25-22, 25-18 Oct. 10, then again 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22 Oct. 24 before the Sabres notched a 29-27, 26-24 victory Oct. 28.
"This time I think our energy was just a lot better," Elwell said. "We were really communicating. We really wanted it this time, and I think that shows."
Jana Molby dished out 36 assists and kept the Sabres off balance with aggressive serving. She didn't have an ace, but served a team-high 27 times in the match.
"Jana was serving a really good ball and keeping them out of system, so they weren't getting a lot of great swings," Glass said. "I have to give credit to Sarah. Sarah is great in transition, and she can get up and on the ball pretty quickly. And that's really a great thing for a middle for sure."
Elwell finished with 15 kills, four blocks and an ace, while Lowe ended up with eight kills, 15 digs and two aces and Kareck logged 16 kills, two aces and eight digs. Mia Osorio added 13 digs and two aces and Kayla Korson contributed three blocks.
The Comets (21-12) play North Bay in Saturday's 11 a.m. district final at Suttons Bay.
North Bay had top performances from Sophie Stowe (27 assists, 19 digs, four kills, one ace, one block), Lillian Brown (21 digs, 12 kills, one block, one ace), Laila Vang (32 digs, one ace) and Emily Reynolds (11 kills, 16 digs, one ace).
"North Bay is a good team and we're expecting some good competition from them," Elwell said. "It's going to be the same as this game; we're just gonna put it all out there and just go for it."
Lake Leelanau St. Mary ended its first season with volleyball in over 40 years a 25-16, 25-21, 25-12 loss to North Bay.
The Eagles were led by Violeta Serrano (10 digs, 11 assists, one kill), Genevieve Bramer (seven digs, four kills, two blocks) and Leah Fleis (18 digs, six kills, two blocks).