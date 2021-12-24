TRAVERSE CITY — Could you call it the “Pit Spitter double dip”?
How about the “Traverse City two-step”?
Regardless of what you call it, the Traverse City Pit Spitters certainly have left their mark upon the Northwoods League in a short amount of time.
Over the last three years, perhaps only the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the chance of a 2020 overall champion prevented the Pit Spitters from an unprecedented NWL three-peat.
The Northwoods League formed in 1994, and only two franchises — St. Cloud (four) and Rochester (five) — won more championships than Traverse City, which just entered the league in 2019, winning the title in its first year as well. No NWL team has won back-to-back titles, something Traverse City can lay claim to, at least unofficially.
The Spitters’ early dominance of the Northwoods League is the Record-Eagle’s No. 6 sports story of 2021.
Cam Schuelke (6-0) threw for six innings with three hits and three earned runs in a 9-3 championship win over the St. Cloud Rox.
He finished the regular season with a 0.68 earned-run average to earn NWL Pitcher of the Year. It’s the second time in the last three years Traverse City landed the Pitcher of the Year honoree, joining Andrew Hoffmann’s 2019 campaign.
Schuelke posted the lowest ERA among pitchers in the league with at least 50 innings pitched, but he didn’t qualify for the NWL ERA title because of the minimum requirement of 0.8 innings pitched per team game.
“I’ve been able to develop a lot and face great competition,” Schuelke said. “I really learned how to trust my defense, how to compete every day, and keep my body healthy.”
Schuelke came into the season having not pitched in almost a year.
“We didn’t know exactly what we were going to get out of him, that’s why he started out of the bullpen,” Pit Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said. “He had one outing early on that he struggled to command a little bit, and then after that he started to figure it out and get a little more comfortable.”
The Spitters returned seven players from the 2020 team that lost to the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies in the Michigan “pod” championship.
Those included Pat Hohlfeld, John Beuckelaere, Mario Camilletti, Jake Arnold, Cade Heil, Evan Gates and Christian Faust.
Four of those seven played in the championship. Gates signed with the San Francisco Giants midway through the summer as an undrafted free agent.
Pit Spitters’ first baseman and designated hitter Chris Monroe was named to the NWL’s postseason All-Star team along with Schuelke.
Monroe is the team’s single-season RBI and home run record holder, and he led the league in RBIs (by six) with 59.
Traverse City begins its title defense May 30 at Battle Creek. The 2022 schedule has the Spitters on the road for the first four games at the Battle Creek Bombers and Rockford Rivets, returning June 3-4 for the first home series that pits the Spitters against Battle Creek again.