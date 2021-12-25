TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators swatted a 60-year-old proverbial monkey off their back.
Maybe “aced” is the better term.
Either way, the Glads brought home the high school’s first boys varsity tennis state championship back in October. They did so in dominating fashion, worthy of a celebratory police escort when they got off the team bus in front of the high school the next day.
Senior captain Tommy Puetz celebrated by escorting the trophy down Union Street and into downtown Traverse City, walking with the Division 4 hardware safe in his durable hands.
“Unbelievable,” Puetz said when asked what it felt like to win a state championship. “We all knew we had to work on bringing home a championship trophy. We felt like this was for all the guys who came before us.”
St. Francis fielded a tennis team for 60 years before taking home the title this season. More than 800 student-athletes have gone through the program. The 2021 team did what no other could do.
Ben Schmude, also a team captain along with Puetz and Cody Richards, said the accomplishment was “something very special.”
“It’s a brand new feeling. It’s really hard to describe,” he said.
Schmude and Richards won the No. 1 doubles title, defeating Grosse Pointe Liggett 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match. The duo won without giving up more than three points in any set during the finals. The state championships were the second each for Richards and Schmude. Richards won the No. 3 singles crown in 2019, while Schmude captured No. 1 doubles that same year.
Other state titles went to Tristan Bonanni (No. 2 singles), Jack Britten and Anthony Spranger (No. 2 doubles), and Charlie King and Derek Berta (No. 3 doubles).
Winning the title with such a great group of “nice people” and close friends was the best way to do it, Schmude said.
Schmude applauded his team for keeping up such a high level of intensity throughout a difficult tournament.
“We had so much depth that we were able to compete at every single flight,” Schmude said. “We didn’t have a weak flight. Everything worked perfectly this year.”
Finally capturing the program’s first state crown was a huge relief to St. Francis head coach Dane Fosgard.
However, the Gladiators had to wait a little longer and trudge through some disruption when rain delayed play and forced the tournament inside. Some of the St. Francis players, including Puetz, didn’t even play a match on the first day. Play didn’t conclude until 11 o’clock that Friday night and then resumed at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Fosgard gave the team a pep talk on the way down to Ann Arbor, knowing a delay was a possibility. Puetz said his coach’s guidance worked.
“Keep your mind right. Keep your body right. It’s going to be a really weird day, and you’re going to have to stay mentally prepared to go out there and play at your highest level,” Puetz said.
The Gladiators have been perennial contenders for the state title, but the October win cemented them now as one of the most dominant programs in the state. Schmude said other schools now look at St. Francis the way he and his team once looked at University Liggett and Greenhills.
“When we walked into states, everyone was looking at us like we were the team to beat,” he said. “I could see people looking and whispering and pointing fingers at us. They definitely know who we are. They definitely know how good we are.”