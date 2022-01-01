BENZONIA — Unless someone’s pristine vinyl collection is involved, breaking records is usually seen as a good thing.
Yet some feathers were more than a little ruffled when Kevin Hubbell shattered every record on the way up the ladder to the national mark for goals scored in a single high school soccer game.
The Benzie Central soccer star found the back of the net 16 times in the Huskies’ regular-season 17-0 victory against Kingsley on Sept. 29. Hubbell’s baker’s dozen-plus-three effort beat the Michigan record of 10 set by Cheboygan’s Karl Trost in 2003 and the 14-goal national record that Dale Self of Sumter, South Carolina, set 41 years ago.
“I’m still shocked about it,” Hubbell said after the game.
Neither Trost nor Self was upset about their records being toppled. Both were all in favor of it.
“I love it. I think that’s great,” Trost said. “It’s something to shoot for, and it’s something to try and beat.”
But not all were on board with the accomplishment.
Soon after news broke of Hubbell’s double record-setting performance, social media and the comments sections on news websites were flooded with criticism of the 16 goals and the Huskies’ 17-0 win against a struggling Kingsley team.
Poor sportsmanship. Classless. Bullying. More seem to criticize the accomplishment than celebrate the record.
“We are in a society where negative speaks before positive,” Benzie head coach Chris Batchelder said in October. “I knew everyone wouldn’t agree when he broke the record. I knew there’d be some people upset with it.”
Batchelder said the criticism is fine — as long as it’s directed at him and not Hubbell.
“All that noise is just noise,” he said. “It was something that I never thought I would see. What you put into this game is what you get out of it. To see someone who’s worked so hard his entire life blow it up like that was just breathtaking.”
Many critics said Batchelder should have taken Hubbell out of the game well before he broke the record and allowed his other players to get time on the field. The only problem is Batchelder didn’t have many subs he could put in to take Hubbell’s spot. He only had one player on the bench that day.
Batchelder took Hubbell out of the game three times, allowing him to play 29 of the 40 minutes in the first and only half.
Despite the disapproval Batchelder and Hubbell received, they’ve gotten plenty of congratulations as well — including from the man whose record Hubbell broke.
Trost received backlash when he broke the record, but he admitted it wasn’t anything like what Hubbell experienced. Trost’s achievement — which came in a 20-0 game against East Jordan — was before the advent of social media, so all he saw was a comment here and there on online news coverage.
The backlash, Trost said, stems from jealousy.
“It’s all garbage. People just love to talk,” he said. “People get on their computers or their phones and just go wild. It’s really sad. I hate it for this kid. I really do. I wish it wasn’t like this.”
The Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education met soon after the game, and trustees discussed sending a formal letter to Benzie Central Schools expressing their disappointment about Hubbell’s record-setting 16 goals.
William Pelloski was one of nine Kingsley soccer players to attend the meeting. The 15-year-old sophomore — wearing a dirt-covered and grass-stained uniform — remained silent during public comment. Several parents — including Pelloski’s father, Zach Schaaf — spoke up, defended the soccer team and expressed outrage over the team’s treatment this season.
As the meeting neared an end, Pelloski approached the microphone — but not to address the 17-0 loss to Benzie or Hubbell’s 16 goals.
“It feels like this school is giving up on its soccer team,” he said to the board. “A lot of people have the mindset that it’s bad and never going to get better. Our team could do well if we got the support from other people. We need that Kingsley pride.”
Pelloski said after the meeting that he tried to be as least biased with his comments as possible, yet he still couldn’t help but feel demoralized by the loss to Benzie and the season as a whole.
Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith confirmed earlier this month that the Kingsley board did not send a letter to Benzie Central, and the controversy over the 16 goals has since died down.
Hubbell said he was surprised by how much negative feedback he received, but he was more than appreciative of the mounds of congratulations and waves of support he also received.
Hubbell is now considering collegiate offers from Oakland University and Southern Illinois University. He is also set to join the United States Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program in Florida in January.
Hubbell said he can’t wait for the day someone scores 17 goals — an achievement he’ll certainly celebrate.
“That’s going to be pretty incredible,” he said. “I just hope it doesn’t happen too soon.”