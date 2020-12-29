TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwoods League adapted in an unparalleled way while in uncharted territory.
The summer wood-bat collegiate baseball league, determined to have a season in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, threw its own change-up and the Traverse City Pit Spitters enjoyed a mostly hiccup-free summer of nightly baseball.
“We’re just so excited that we found a way to do this,” Pit Spitters CEO Joe Chamberlin said when the franchise announced its plan. “We feel like our fans and this community are excited about it and we’re just really happy that we could deliver for that. I think it’s going to be a great summer.”
The innovative plan to restart sports — and become some of the first organized contests played since coronavirus brought the sports world to a halt in mid-March — is the Record-Eagle’s No. 3 local sports story of 2020.
The league approved similar pod proposals around the league, including in North Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kalamazoo, fielding 22 teams at various times in seven pods.
The Spitters kicked off the season July 1, playing games between Traverse City, the Northern Michigan Dune Bears and the Great Lakes Resorters for three nights before shutting back down after their July 4 game due to an outbreak on the Dune Bears roster.
“A long three months away from baseball,” Pit Spitters shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach said after the season opener. “It’s been tough, but getting here with my teammates, it was a blast.”
After a two-weak pause, play resumed with only two teams left standing, the Spitters and Resorters, with the two facing off almost every night the rest of the way through early September.
“Only having two rosters in the mix also allows us to better manage potential exposure to the virus as we ramp back up,” general manager Mickey Graham said. “We feel really good about the socially distanced fan experience we have created, and we are excited to safely return to play (July 19).”
The Spitters and Resorters clashed July 19, with TC taking a 6-0 decision.
“We came off of the Fourth of July win, and we’re all super stoked and ready to play again that Sunday,” said infielder Tito Flores, who hit an inside-the-park home run that night. “And it gets canceled. But I feel like the coaching staff does a great job on keeping us level-headed and coming back two weeks later and we didn’t miss a beat tonight.”
Almost 21,000 fans were able to take in baseball games, with attendance to each contest limited to 500. Technically, the Dune Bears were the only TC-based team to sell out every game, selling 500 tickets to their one “home game” before being scrapped, while the Spitters averaged 497 and the Resorters 477 in 21 games where they served as the home squad.
Traverse City ended the campaign with a 33-8 record, falling in the Michigan championship 4-1 to the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies, but posting the NWL’s best winning percentage The Resorters posted an 8-34 mark and the short-lived Dune Bears were 1-1.